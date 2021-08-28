 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Due to the unforeseen consequences of being unvaccinated, Kid Rock cancels upcoming superspreader events. Half the band has the Bawitdaba-19   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unforeseen circumstances?  Unforeseen means unexpected, random, accidental.  None of these words apply to COVID-19 vaccination refusal, you idjit.

This is a completely expected result of your foolishness.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(drives on the wrong side of the highway at high speed, kills people)

'Wow, how did THAT happen?'
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If nothing else, there was going to be at least one child conceived in a Porta-Shiatter at Billy Bob's the world will be better off without.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's saying his whole band, himself included, are vaccinated. Yet, he's surprised and mad they have covid after playing, let me see, Sturgis on the 8th of August?

When you swim in the covid soup, your immune system can only defend you from so much.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If nothing else, there was going to be at least one child conceived in a Porta-Shiatter at Billy Bob's the world will be better off without.


"Conceived in", "birthed in"... We're still better off, I think.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

question_dj: He's saying his whole band, himself included, are vaccinated. Yet, he's surprised and mad they have covid after playing, let me see, Sturgis on the 8th of August?

When you swim in the covid soup, your immune system can only defend you from so much.


https://kidrock.com/blogs/news
"Many" in his band are vaccinated. Not all or even most.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Unforeseen circumstances?  Unforeseen means unexpected, random, accidental.  None of these words apply to COVID-19 vaccination refusal, you idjit.

This is a completely expected result of your foolishness.


Anything can be unforeseen to the willfully-blind.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But kids don't get it!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA

*deep breath*

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA

*passes out from hyperventilating*

And of course he's too much of a douche to admit why.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB

Talked to my old man last night.  He told me he finally got the vax (after months of me biatching at him), but then snarked, "Remember how Pfizer waited to announce the vaccine until after the election?"

I re-explained the story behind the timing, but then said, "Sure, in a vacuum, the timing was suspicious.  Of course, when you behave like a horse's ass, people are gonna treat you like one."

He chuckled over the phone and said, "Yeah, that's true."

Progress?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Devil Without a Clue
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
buffalochip.comView Full Size

Totally unforeseen.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

question_dj: He's saying his whole band, himself included, are vaccinated. Yet, he's surprised and mad they have covid after playing, let me see, Sturgis on the 8th of August?

When you swim in the covid soup, your immune system can only defend you from so much.



There is nothing the mainstream media or internet and social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing they will never beat us. fark them, love to you all.
-Kid Rock

yeah!!!!! owning the libs!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Billy Bob's is 3 miles from the house. I couldn't be more pleased. Well I could, I am just mildly amused.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His music sucks as bad as kanye
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If nothing else, there was going to be at least one child conceived in a Porta-Shiatter at Billy Bob's the world will be better off without.


Got my Valentine's Day plans all worked out now - thanks!
Hard to beat that old-timey romance.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now get in the pit, and try to infect someone!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Captain Walker: CSB

Talked to my old man last night.  He told me he finally got the vax (after months of me biatching at him), but then snarked, "Remember how Pfizer waited to announce the vaccine until after the election?"

I re-explained the story behind the timing, but then said, "Sure, in a vacuum, the timing was suspicious.  Of course, when you behave like a horse's ass, people are gonna treat you like one."

He chuckled over the phone and said, "Yeah, that's true."

Progress?


"Well Dad, they and Moderna and many others had announced their vaccines. And we knew they were in the middle of a clinical trial. Believe me, they were as anxious as anyone to get it approved, and soon, but it wasn't up to them. They had to wait for a special group that was monitoring the results in secret to find when enough people, about 100,  had gotten sick so that they could unblind that part of the study and figure out how many of the sick people had been given the vaccine and how many had been given a placebo."

"But I have to give you this Dad. We really owe Trump for the speed. I think it was largely due to him that so many people got sick so soon, otherwise we would have had to wait longer. In fact, in a way it explains how he managed the whole thing. Discounting the importance of testing. Opposing too many restrictions. Pushing policies that created that big wave of infections over the summer. If it weren't for that we would have had to wait many more months for enough people in that clinical trial to get sick so we could figure out how effective the vaccine was."
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

imauniter: His music sucks as bad as kanye


I find both to be giant douches but Kanye's early music is fantastic.

/fight me
//plz don't I'm weak
///3s
 
