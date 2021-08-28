 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Maybe don't travel? (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll love how we focus on the other. Traveling somewhere far away? You better be real careful. Going to work or the shops, you'll be fine.
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why do you think the English conquered a quarter of the world?  To get the fark away from England, that's why.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unavailable for (short) comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, Subby, the poors should just stay home. Only wealthy people should be allowed to go abroad. Stay away from your betters, peasants.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am glad France and the US just require an antigen test (rapid) OR a PCR. Recently went on a trip and it was a hassle but not as bad as it could have been. Double masked on the flight and mask compliance is so much better in France vs here.

/I know. Any travel is bad
//friend was going anyway and she spoke French
///best 2 weeks in recent memory
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a shame they don't have some kind of free movement agreement with their neighbors across the Channel.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Terrible article.  Just about every statement about which test is required when is wrong.  The underlying point stands though in that testing can raise the cost, but you can shop around.  They also advise not booking packages, but I specifically booked a package (just back from Crete - Opa!) as it was fully insured for cancellation if the travel rules changed, plus they subsidized the testing so I paid £20 a person for both tests required (1 PCR and 1 lateral flow).
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bollox, I'm fully vaccinated and I'll travel wherever the hell I want, stubby

/Itg
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was there an article hidden somewhere amongst that avalanche of ads?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Was there an article hidden somewhere amongst that avalanche of ads?


I got as far as "presenter, influencer and travel expert"
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The Dog Ate My Homework: Was there an article hidden somewhere amongst that avalanche of ads?

I got as far as "presenter, influencer and travel expert"


You should have hung on a little longer where she boasts 156k followers on YouTube.

ThisOldTony is more of an influencer than she is.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The Dog Ate My Homework: Was there an article hidden somewhere amongst that avalanche of ads?

I got as far as "presenter, influencer and travel expert"


"Influencer" for me.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just canceled my travel plans for October so getting a kick...

farking anti-masker/vaxxers farking everything up.
 
munko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Just canceled my travel plans for October so getting a kick...

farking anti-masker/vaxxers farking everything up.


that's right.  because strict governmental mask mandates in countries that had the balls to strictly enforce them, along with stringent vax mandates have worked much better right? I think a cowboy hat mandate would have been just as effective IMO.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: Yeah, Subby, the poors should just stay home. Only wealthy people should be allowed to go abroad. Stay away from your betters, peasants.


When will the proles learn, the State owns their bodies.
 
