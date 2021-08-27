 Skip to content
 
(NOAA)   The latest update on Hurricane Ida: Ida get the fark outta Louisiana if you can
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's shiatloads of Covid there, get away while you can Ida!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the storm has officially left the cuban landmass. now all it can do is intensify and grow..... the gulf is WAY hot, the windshear is low, no dry air is coming into the system.

hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

if you are in NOLA proper please remember the "better" levee system was designed to hold back ONLY storm surge, NOT accounting for additional storm-related rainfall.

and oh yeah, "some" of the pumps in the levee system are currently out of order, already, before anything. the official word is 2 pumps are out of commision.

by this time tomorrow people are going to be panicked.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having lived in Louisiana, I'd say that is good advice regardless of the weather.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dat ain't good

luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
remember Lake Pontchartrain and "Lake" Borgne will experience storm surge plus rainfall as this thing comes in.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here in Mobile AL we are supposed to get upper tropical storm winds and 2-4 ft storm surge with 5" of rain.

Assuming of course it does not veer to the right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who will get Sharpied into the storm tracker map this time?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and here is a song that reminds me that coastal louisiana has a certain vibe, one that is easy to love a lot.

that said, if you actually live in slidell you best be leaving before dawn......

Slidell
Youtube vD9eleEQeFg
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
p.s.

if you liked that song you should definitely watch this film:

A Love Song For Bobby Long

grayson capps did the entire soundtrack. his dad wrote the script, and the book it was based on.

and it may be the single best performance john travolta ever gave (he was even willingly to appear as bald as he is in real life, on film), a great younger gabriel macht, and it has a very excellent young adult scarlett johansson too!

-it's a niche lit-nerd indie film, but it captures a magical, alcoholic art-and-book-nerd zeitgeist of new orleans and coastal louisiana.

it was filmed on location just before katrina came.

and it took new orleans 16 years to mostly try to get that zeitgeist BACK.

and Ida may take it all away again, maybe forever. sigh....


AGAIN, if you are in "the cone" please leave NOW.

by tomorrow night roads will be parking lots and stations out of gas......
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: There's shiatloads of Covid there, get away while you can Ida!


new orleans is about 80% vaxxed (if you count adults with one just shot as vaxxed, and exclude people under 18 entirely). in an intense disaster masking won't be on anyone's mind, and physical distancing will be literally impossible. think of the pictures of maskless evacuees from kabul packed into the bellies of planes and military choppers shoulder to shoulder...

https://www.fox8live.com/2021/08/24/n​e​w-orleans-nearing-80-vaccination-statu​s/
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby people have had years to get out of major hurricane areas. They refuse, and still whine about what happens
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck friends, batter the hatches
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: and here is a song that reminds me that coastal louisiana has a certain vibe, one that is easy to love a lot.

that said, if you actually live in slidell you best be leaving before dawn......

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vD9eleEQ​eFg]


When Katrina was in the midst of bashing the living daylights out of New Orleans I called our local radio station and requested they play Led Zeppelin's When The Levee Breaks. The DJ told me he thought that was cold hearted.

He played it anyway.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Good luck friends, batter the hatches


And deep fry them too?

Mmmm battered and fried hatches.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.


This can't be overstated.

If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe folks.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: watching the trump puddle dry: Good luck friends, batter the hatches

And deep fry them too?

Mmmm battered and fried hatches.


Fired hatch peppers sounds tasty.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

This can't be overstated.


If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.

i want to give this 100 smarts.

if in doubt, LEAVE.

(this advice is coming to you from southwest florida, home of the hurricane party, while in sight of the water, with jimmy buffett playing and drinks being drunk.....)

but SERIOUSLY this one looks very BAD.
 
vrax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Evacuate? In our moment of triumph?"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: the storm has officially left the cuban landmass. now all it can do is intensify and grow..... the gulf is WAY hot, the windshear is low, no dry air is coming into the system.

hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

if you are in NOLA proper please remember the "better" levee system was designed to hold back ONLY storm surge, NOT accounting for additional storm-related rainfall.

and oh yeah, "some" of the pumps in the levee system are currently out of order, already, before anything. the official word is 2 pumps are out of commision.

by this time tomorrow people are going to be panicked.


Thanks for your summary and advice.

I'd say Saturday night is a good night to spend somewhere north.
Worst case scenario you spent for a road trip and a night somewhere and will drive back the next day.

Best case scenario, you are still alive and have most of your (lightweight) valuables.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

This can't be overstated.

If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.


My pastor has elderly parents that live in LA.  The moment Ida was forecast to strengthen and approach was the moment all church activities went remote.  A phone call early this week made a midweek evacuation happen.

We're all hoping we have a pastor on Sunday, but will settle for a phoned in sermon if they are still on the road.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So I'm getting the idea that there won't be a lot of people heading for New Orleans right now and a lot of people leaving. I wonder how long it would take me to get there...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BadReligion: TwowheelinTim: watching the trump puddle dry: Good luck friends, batter the hatches

And deep fry them too?

Mmmm battered and fried hatches.

Fired hatch peppers sounds tasty.


With shrimp.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well shiat. Looks like the fam isn't gonna have a great time.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: luna1580: the storm has officially left the cuban landmass. now all it can do is intensify and grow..... the gulf is WAY hot, the windshear is low, no dry air is coming into the system.

hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

if you are in NOLA proper please remember the "better" levee system was designed to hold back ONLY storm surge, NOT accounting for additional storm-related rainfall.

and oh yeah, "some" of the pumps in the levee system are currently out of order, already, before anything. the official word is 2 pumps are out of commision.

by this time tomorrow people are going to be panicked.

Thanks for your summary and advice.

I'd say Saturday night is a good night to spend somewhere north.
Worst case scenario you spent for a road trip and a night somewhere and will drive back the next day.

Best case scenario, you are still alive and have most of your (lightweight) valuables.


uhhhm, where do you live again?

saturday night evac is better than nothing, but if you don't want to be in endless traffic and outta gas, the time to leave is BEFORE saturday night....

Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Another Saturday Night (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)
Youtube BI2ToUNVh5s
 
rfenster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fellas, it's been good to know ya
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time to see if Katrina taught us anything about evacuation. Get out and take your pets!
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vrax: "Evacuate? In our moment of triumph?


I think you overestimate their chances.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: BadReligion: TwowheelinTim: watching the trump puddle dry: Good luck friends, batter the hatches

And deep fry them too?

Mmmm battered and fried hatches.

Fired hatch peppers sounds tasty.

With shrimp.


With a bowl of red beans and rice..
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

luna1580: and it may be the single best performance john travolta ever gave (he was even willingly to appear as bald as he is in real life, on film), a great younger gabriel macht, and it has a very excellent young adult scarlett johansson too!


And Sonny Shroyer of Deputy Enos fame!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the plus side, if this goes totally tit-up then Louisianans (?) have the opportunity to blame a Dem in actual Office, and not one that won't be in Office for 2+ years.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mybluemake: luna1580: and it may be the single best performance john travolta ever gave (he was even willingly to appear as bald as he is in real life, on film), a great younger gabriel macht, and it has a very excellent young adult scarlett johansson too!

And Sonny Shroyer of Deputy Enos fame!


???

wat?
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: studebaker hoch: luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

This can't be overstated.

If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.

i want to give this 100 smarts.

if in doubt, LEAVE.

(this advice is coming to you from southwest florida, home of the hurricane party, while in sight of the water, with jimmy buffett playing and drinks being drunk.....)

but SERIOUSLY this one looks very BAD.


Really great advice from Studebaker and Luna folks, game time was Friday for leaving, we are entering sudden death overtime from here on out and things will only get worse from here: terrible traffic, panic, etc.

Never experienced a hurricane myself but it's the same broken record I've seen ever since I was a kid watching storms like Hugo and Andrew make landfall on TV back when the weather channel didn't suck: people wait way too damn long or don't leave at all and end up regretting their life decisions.  Don't be weather channel B-roll, time to go.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: luna1580: studebaker hoch: luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

This can't be overstated.

If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.

i want to give this 100 smarts.

if in doubt, LEAVE.

(this advice is coming to you from southwest florida, home of the hurricane party, while in sight of the water, with jimmy buffett playing and drinks being drunk.....)

but SERIOUSLY this one looks very BAD.

Really great advice from Studebaker and Luna folks, game time was Friday for leaving, we are entering sudden death overtime from here on out and things will only get worse from here: terrible traffic, panic, etc.

Never experienced a hurricane myself but it's the same broken record I've seen ever since I was a kid watching storms like Hugo and Andrew make landfall on TV back when the weather channel didn't suck: people wait way too damn long or don't leave at all and end up regretting their life decisions.  Don't be weather channel B-roll, time to go.


What are you, some kind of weather nerd?

/I'll see myself out
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

luna1580: Resident Muslim: luna1580: the storm has officially left the cuban landmass. now all it can do is intensify and grow..... the gulf is WAY hot, the windshear is low, no dry air is coming into the system.

hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

if you are in NOLA proper please remember the "better" levee system was designed to hold back ONLY storm surge, NOT accounting for additional storm-related rainfall.

and oh yeah, "some" of the pumps in the levee system are currently out of order, already, before anything. the official word is 2 pumps are out of commision.

by this time tomorrow people are going to be panicked.

Thanks for your summary and advice.

I'd say Saturday night is a good night to spend somewhere north.
Worst case scenario you spent for a road trip and a night somewhere and will drive back the next day.

Best case scenario, you are still alive and have most of your (lightweight) valuables.

uhhhm, where do you live again?

saturday night evac is better than nothing, but if you don't want to be in endless traffic and outta gas, the time to leave is BEFORE saturday night....

[YouTube video: Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Another Saturday Night (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)]


Leave now, spend the Saturday night somewhere up north.
Not leave Saturday night.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mybluemake: luna1580: and it may be the single best performance john travolta ever gave (he was even willingly to appear as bald as he is in real life, on film), a great younger gabriel macht, and it has a very excellent young adult scarlett johansson too!

And Sonny Shroyer of Deputy Enos fame!


you have never, ever heard of john travolta (pulp fiction), scarlett johansson (ms black widow), or gabriel macht (suits)?

woah, you are outta touch.....
 
skybird659
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who will get Sharpied into the storm tracker map this time?


No one. The Sharpie owner took his felt pen to New Jersey where he's desperately trying to rewrite history with it!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: luna1580: studebaker hoch: luna1580: hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

This can't be overstated.

If you find yourself debating whether to evacuate or not, you should have left an hour ago.

i want to give this 100 smarts.

if in doubt, LEAVE.

(this advice is coming to you from southwest florida, home of the hurricane party, while in sight of the water, with jimmy buffett playing and drinks being drunk.....)

but SERIOUSLY this one looks very BAD.

Really great advice from Studebaker and Luna folks, game time was Friday for leaving, we are entering sudden death overtime from here on out and things will only get worse from here: terrible traffic, panic, etc.

Never experienced a hurricane myself but it's the same broken record I've seen ever since I was a kid watching storms like Hugo and Andrew make landfall on TV back when the weather channel didn't suck: people wait way too damn long or don't leave at all and end up regretting their life decisions.  Don't be weather channel B-roll, time to go.


username checks out.....
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: luna1580: Resident Muslim: luna1580: the storm has officially left the cuban landmass. now all it can do is intensify and grow..... the gulf is WAY hot, the windshear is low, no dry air is coming into the system.

hold onto your butts northern gulf coasters. get out now if you can. like leave now, there's no real traffic, shorter gas lines. don't wait until daybreak.

if you are in NOLA proper please remember the "better" levee system was designed to hold back ONLY storm surge, NOT accounting for additional storm-related rainfall.

and oh yeah, "some" of the pumps in the levee system are currently out of order, already, before anything. the official word is 2 pumps are out of commision.

by this time tomorrow people are going to be panicked.

Thanks for your summary and advice.

I'd say Saturday night is a good night to spend somewhere north.
Worst case scenario you spent for a road trip and a night somewhere and will drive back the next day.

Best case scenario, you are still alive and have most of your (lightweight) valuables.

uhhhm, where do you live again?

saturday night evac is better than nothing, but if you don't want to be in endless traffic and outta gas, the time to leave is BEFORE saturday night....

[YouTube video: Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Another Saturday Night (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)]

Leave now, spend the Saturday night somewhere up north.
Not leave Saturday night.


YES.

we are on the same page.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is looking pretty bad, but I feel like we won't get a "Heckuva of a job, Brownie" moment out of this, which is nice.
 
skybird659
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: luna1580: and here is a song that reminds me that coastal louisiana has a certain vibe, one that is easy to love a lot.

that said, if you actually live in slidell you best be leaving before dawn......

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vD9eleEQ​eFg]

When Katrina was in the midst of bashing the living daylights out of New Orleans I called our local radio station and requested they play Led Zeppelin's When The Levee Breaks. The DJ told me he thought that was cold hearted.

He played it anyway.


Yeah, I try to get 'Love Stinks' by J. Geils every Valentine's day here. It's only worked once on KPIG.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.