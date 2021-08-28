 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Man receives sentence ranging from 5 minutes to 36 years in prison for double homicide   (foxnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, DNA, Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, DNA match, 84-year-old man, four-decade-old cold case murders, consecutive life sentences, DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs, Police  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just lick this here envelope and mail it back to us, OK? Genius!
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Just lick this here envelope and mail it back to us, OK? Genius!


At least it wasn't a casting call for senior citizen bondage porn
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two consecutive faux news articles on the main tab.

Are we trying to help increase revenue for the misinformation spreaders, for some bizarre reason, mods?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worse than prison:

An 84-year-old man was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in Wisconsin
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I might say it's okay just to let him do his time at home, but I know how Farkers are about wanting their pound of vengeance.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you can't afford the retirement home
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He got away with rape and murder for 40 years.  He won.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet they knew it was him all along and just didn't feel like typing "Raymand Vannieuwenhoven" on a bunch of forms.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Two consecutive faux news articles on the main tab.

Are we trying to help increase revenue for the misinformation spreaders, for some bizarre reason, mods?


You know...

First, let me say that I think being horrified (or even caring) about the 1/10th or 1/100th of a cent your click makes for the site is silly. Purism taken to the extreme. The value of what you learn about the mindset of the enemy (which DOES change over time), more than offsets the minuscule profit they make off of you.

Second, there IS a way to blunt what is aggregatally paid to them. Now it is copyright violation for someone to post a whole article. But what about, say, a dozen people each posting a paragraph or two?
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harlee: ISO15693: Two consecutive faux news articles on the main tab.

Are we trying to help increase revenue for the misinformation spreaders, for some bizarre reason, mods?

You know...

First, let me say that I think being horrified (or even caring) about the 1/10th or 1/100th of a cent your click makes for the site is silly. Purism taken to the extreme. The value of what you learn about the mindset of the enemy (which DOES change over time), more than offsets the minuscule profit they make off of you.

Second, there IS a way to blunt what is aggregatally paid to them. Now it is copyright violation for someone to post a whole article. But what about, say, a dozen people each posting a paragraph or two?


I think you are missing the point.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.