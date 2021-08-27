 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Apple Watch saves a woman's life. Meanwhile your Fitbit only serves to keep your wrist from getting tan   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Atrial fibrillation, Fox Broadcasting Company, Stroke, Yolie De Leon, News Corporation, Atrial flutter, Thrombus, Apple Watch  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Also important to know the difference between Afib and Vfib.  Vfib is the one you can use an AED on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My fitbit gave me contact dermatitis. I brought up that fact when the replacement unit died and they claimed it was out of warranty, got a second free replacement real quick after that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is why I bought my Apple Watch. It tracks my heartbeat all the time and notifies me if my heart beat is too fast or too slow, it has fall detection, and will call 911 if I'm unresponsive. (I live alone.)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Also important to know the difference between Afib and Vfib.  Vfib is the one you can use an AED on.


Modern AEDs monitor heart rhythms automatically. The common person
doesn't need to know that. Just wax the chest, slap on the pads, and turn the machine on.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby must be a fitbit n00b.  Come back in a few months when the straps have fallen off and you're using it as a paper weight like the rest of us.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fox published that almost verbatim to how Apple wrote it.
 
