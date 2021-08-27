 Skip to content
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anti-psychotics should be automatically prescribed to anyone who "talks" to god.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, he certainly is imaginative.

Where's that straight jacket I asked for?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Marry me, subby.

I haven't been able to laugh like this since
- Cosby was released
the covid pandemic began
- our penultimate prez stole the office
- September 10, 2001
-- ....

You know what? I'll get back to you.

-
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So if I eat Jello, is that sacrilegious?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess we have to believe him, what with him being a regular guest up in god's crib and all...o.O
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it just me or have these religious mooks gone extra-special bonkers lately?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now there's a vision you never learned about in church: God spends his days in a block of Jell-O using His "fire" eyes to watch little girls ("13, 14-year-old girls" according to Bullock) in ballerina costumes dance around Him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...Jesus spoke to him after walking through a water portal ... inside this cube gelatin, it was clear, like, it was pure energy...

Does O'Neill know that this dope has access to a stargate?
 
