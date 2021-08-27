 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   When you turn your signal jammer up to 11, people will find you. Not cool   (ktvu.com) divider line
12
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Upon making entry into the house, officers lost complete radio communication."

runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let's speculate why they had it!

I vote they were afraid of 5G and were super clueless about how jammers work, thereby drowning themselves in... radiation.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well now who is going to edit the Ajit Pai fanclub newsletter?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

felching pen: "Upon making entry into the house, officers lost complete radio communication."

Technicians found two signal jammers and disabled them. Immediately after that happened, officers radios and cell phones began working again

Correlation =/= causation.

And circumstantial evidence =/= conviction.

DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm guessing it wasn't on 24x7 or they should have found it long ago.  Don't the Morgan Hill police know any amateur radio operators? Many of them can find that sort of thing in less than an hour.

More and more software defined radios are getting jamming detection and jamming location stuff built in.

Who gets to press charges here?  US Military (if they jam GPS, go to jail for 18 years), FAA, FCC, local police?  I guess this is going to turn into a very expensive wifi dispute...

That thing is a Texin BG-e8 (what a name) and costs about $120. 315mhz to 6ghz.  That will cover medical alarms, wifi, aviation and GPS.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: felching pen: "Upon making entry into the house, officers lost complete radio communication."

Technicians found two signal jammers and disabled them. Immediately after that happened, officers radios and cell phones began working again.

Correlation =/= causation.

And circumstantial evidence =/= conviction.

It's amazing the shiat people will white knight on Fark
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I'm guessing it wasn't on 24x7 or they should have found it long ago.  Don't the Morgan Hill police know any amateur radio operators? Many of them can find that sort of thing in less than an hour...

Officials had noticed interference on a critical communication tower for the past six months, said Morgan Hill police Capt .Mario Ramirez.
The problems intensified over the past week, with neighbors reporting disruptions with their Wi-Fi, satellite and cell-phone service, Ramirez said.


Wasn't a problem until he turned it up to 11.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Put me down for the 'signal jammer' was in fact a chinese made router with dodgy rfi shielding.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Jammin' Me
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: felching pen: "Upon making entry into the house, officers lost complete radio communication."

Technicians found two signal jammers and disabled them. Immediately after that happened, officers radios and cell phones began working again.

Correlation =/= causation.

And circumstantial evidence =/= conviction.

/ especially when nobody's home


Possession of signal jammers is illegal in the United States.  Let's not play some "prove they were jamming signals when I'm not home" game here.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm... no arrest yet eh?
Or at the very least,
(minus the -er).
 
