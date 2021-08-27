 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash U.S. military airstrike targets ISIS-K in Afghanistan in retaliation for interrupting people's enjoyment of Sbarro   (cnn.com) divider line
139
    More: NewsFlash, Afghanistan, Kabul, Taliban, Pakistan, Airport, Hamid Karzai, US Embassy, International Security Assistance Force  
•       •       •

1430 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Aug 2021 at 10:00 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

139 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.


You're thinking of the last president.  The new one knows how to operate the levers of the military.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now can we convince the Taliban that the enemy of my enemy is my not enemy?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Taliban dudes, we need to look like we are retaliating against ISIS-K. Got any enemies we can bomb for a fell good photo op? No? Well here's a farktonne of cash, are you sure you can't find something for us to 'splode?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.


Especially when we have no idea where they actually are.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.


I think i saw one in the Florida governor's mansion.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So it begins ... again.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biden has killed more brown people than Trump.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 2001...?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ISIS-X IS MOVING IN FOR THE KILL
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hey Taliban dudes, we need to look like we are retaliating against ISIS-K. Got any enemies we can bomb for a fell good photo op? No? Well here's a farktonne of cash, are you sure you can't find something for us to 'splode?


The Taliban would actually like us to shoot ISIS. ISIS-K was targeting them as much as us
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Biden has killed more brown people than Trump.


*citation needed
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Torgo_of_Manos: We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.

Especially when we have no idea where they actually are.


And you know we don't have that Intel because....?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Biden has killed more brown people than Trump.


Wow, you are an idiot.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.


Not according to CENTCOM.  They're pretty sure planner go splat
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that Trump ordered it and this goat nut fondler was worse Al Bag's Daddy!!!
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: So it begins ... again.


Operation Infinite Reach II?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Biden has killed more brown people than Trump.


Fornicate thyself vigorously with a splintery board
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.


*Offer only applies to foreign terrorists...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Begun again the endless war has.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Begun again the endless war has.


20 years ago
 
LiveDemo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Biden has killed more brown people than Trump.


Not possible. Check the Covid stats and get back to me.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're just going to make ISIS-L, ISIS-M and ISIS-N upset
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: You're just going to make ISIS-L, ISIS-M and ISIS-N upset


And we do *not* want to see what ISIS-P has in store for us.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the guy responsible for their deaths is still stumbling around.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: Zombie DJ: You're just going to make ISIS-L, ISIS-M and ISIS-N upset

And we do *not* want to see what ISIS-P has in store for us.


The L has a bigger engine, but the N is a twin turbo.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Ambitwistor: So it begins ... again.

Operation Infinite Reach II?


I can reach you infinity times. Oh yeah, I can reach you infinity plus one!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The strike was reported to be G-g-g-g-g-g-reat!!!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Interesting reactions so far. The "Biden is too feeble to do anything" crowd don't seem to appreciate Biden doing things.

Strange that
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is the status of Positive K?

Positive K - I Got A Man
Youtube VvYIpa1Ulvw
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.


...the statement from the Pentagon (per TV just now) doesn't describe that, exactly

"over the horizon" attack is now part of my civilian vocabulary

apparently it's now a thing we do with drones and it sounds terrifying effective
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biden is so weak he only hit the Special K ISIS
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Torgo_of_Manos: We reserve the right to bomb the shiat out of terrorists.

*Offer only applies to foreign terrorists...


wow, ain't that the truth
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hey Taliban dudes, we need to look like we are retaliating against ISIS-K. Got any enemies we can bomb for a fell good photo op? No? Well here's a farktonne of cash, are you sure you can't find something for us to 'splode?


Who paid ISISK to take credit?
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i was listening to the sm liberal channel, the host took callers, one was a trump nut, who was mad at biden, said trump said he would bomb tbe shiat out them if they touched a us service member... i think he can stfu now, but will move the goal post.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkDawg: i was listening to the sm liberal channel, the host took callers, one was a trump nut, who was mad at biden, said trump said he would bomb tbe shiat out them if they touched a us service member... i think he can stfu now, but will move the goal post.


*AM
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wanebo: Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.

You're thinking of the last president.  The new one knows how to operate the levers of the military.


You mean by pulling the lever that sends them to their deaths?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

parasol: Wanebo: Pretty sure they meant some old tents in the side country where nobody has been for 3 days as the location they bombed.

...the statement from the Pentagon (per TV just now) doesn't describe that, exactly

"over the horizon" attack is now part of my civilian vocabulary

apparently it's now a thing we do with drones and it sounds terrifying effective


It's the same "drone program" fark has been criticizing since the Bush era. But it gets a lot messier when your human intelligence network disappears.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up, arming the Taliban to fight ISIS.  It's just going to keep getting better.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good.

Give 'em A-10 Thunderbolts all day and all night.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Interesting reactions so far. The "Biden is too feeble to do anything" crowd don't seem to appreciate Biden doing things.

Strange that


We're supposed to be sending more troops in! Not just offering a clear instance of retaliation while recommitting to an established plan!

But like I mentioned above going back as far as Clinton we have done "we make something go boom that we believe the terrorists value" response to attacks by every president. Does anybody remember the MOAB? And these responses have had mixed success/value in the past. Guess we need to wait and see.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New high-score!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Next up, arming the Taliban to fight ISIS.  It's just going to keep getting better.


we already did that.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate to admit this, but can someone explain the headline? I'm clueless.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
oh boy another war monger democrat president i thought they all said drone's are bad
 
Todorojo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the days of " the Democrats are soft on ______!" are farking over.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AkaranD: I hate to admit this, but can someone explain the headline? I'm clueless.


An airstrike is when they hit a target on the ground from a weapon in the sky.
 
Displayed 50 of 139 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.