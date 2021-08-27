 Skip to content
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There will always be people marketing snake oil as hypnosis, because it's really easy to do.  That's not to say it's not a valid treatment when used right by a trained professional, but if it isn't carefully regulated lots of snake oil salesmen will slip through the cracks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're cracking down on con men and grifters?  That's just terrible.  We would never do that in Murica.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HOLY SHIAT IT WORKED

I AM A CHICKEN NOW
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see the admins did not Bwak at greening this
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Israel Society of Hypnosis is the name of my Roxy Music cover band
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"And you will call your mother twice a week"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: HOLY SHIAT IT WORKED

I AM A CHICKEN NOW


Hey I think I found the dude who did you wrong.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The Israel Society of Hypnosis is the name of my Roxy Music cover band


OK, I like this one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Psychic Uri Geller?

🤣🤣🤣
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3000 years of rational thinking and yet we still believe that "hypnosis" is valid.

/sigh
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Psychic Uri Geller?

🤣🤣🤣


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hypnosis only works on you if you want it to work.

The problem now is you have three-hour online courses and you can call yourself a hypnotherapist, life-coach or trainer. With a self-print certificate as well.

/until and unless someone actually asks "is that certificate program approved by the international governing body?"
//the ones that don't ask usually get a lousy experience and that ruins it for the legitimate people and their potential clients who could have benefited
///coach, who facilitates more
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I see the admins did not Bwak at greening this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
