Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I lived through this. An 11 hour traffic jam is infuriating. Plus, when cars run out of gas, that exacerbates the problem.

https://www.vox.com/2016/1/21/1080775​4​/snow-dc-icy-roads-chaos
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: ...when cars run out of gas, that exacerbates the problem.


What about when females need to urinate or defecate?  O.o
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: What about when females need to urinate or defecate?  O.o


I literally don't know what this is supposed to mean.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Cafe Threads: What about when females need to urinate or defecate?  O.o

I literally don't know what this is supposed to mean.


You think women are never in traffic jams?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are there any infrastructure projects in Africa NOT being done by Chinese companies?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lsherm: Cafe Threads: What about when females need to urinate or defecate?  O.o

I literally don't know what this is supposed to mean.

You think women are never in traffic jams?


How is it any better if its a dude?  Number one, maybe I could find an empty bottle or something but I'm pretty sure we all poop the same.
 
