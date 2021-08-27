 Skip to content
(The Red and Black)   Good morning, class. Fark this, I'm retiring. Good bye, class
40
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fail them and tell them to leave.  It's a psychology class, if they can't get the mask concept, they weren't going to learn anything in it anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lots of psychopaths in America, and being against simple health measures is one of the symptoms.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Others stared at the student and asked, "You know we need this class to graduate, right?" In response, the student said, "Well, this is a blessing in disguise," according to Huff.

Why do I feel like this was a deliberate act?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

More likely a blessed expulsion coming up.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The part that gets me is that this was a senior psychology professor, if they cannot persuade somebody to do the right thing then what chance do the rest of us have?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, he's a Professor Emeritus, which means he had tenure and had already retired, So he comes back to teach some classes, but maybe they're only paying him what an adjunct would get for a class. That's not enough for anyone to put up with anti-mask bullshiat. Even at my former and rich university, it was about $4K a class per semester for adjuncts, so you'd have to teach four classes twice a year for 32 grand. That's an insane amount of work for no money.

The student sounds like an entitled attention-whore, but I spent the past 20 years working as a non-faculty member at a research university and I'm not surprised. University education seems to have morphed from "how to think" to "I don't have to do anything I don't like, fark you, I'm paying tons of money, I got mine, fark you, let's burn this place down because I think that is a new idea. fark you"

The real story here is that he didn't beat the student on the spot, and at 88 years old, I'm sure he considered it, psychology professor or not.

I have SOME sympathy for him, but not a LOT of sympathy for him. Since he's 88, he's probably a person who created this problem student, directly or indirectly. He should do a psychology experiment about it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nah, Delta is going around the vaccine, so masks are still important. They still help you, too, if you get the N95 ones.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I was okay with all you wrote until the last paragraph. Putting blame upon the professor for how this student acted was a great stretch.

Certainly at 88, he had a teaching career spanning decades. He may have contributed some negativity of the college learning experience, but that's a huge assumption.

As for the student, like all of us, we are the sum of all our experiences, plus genetic and life variables. The professor's influence, even indirectly via the system, is far too little to have significantly impacted the student beforehand. However, after this incident, the student will now have, perhaps, an excellent example of cause-and-effect from her own actions. That is, unless, she's a selfish asshat.

The suggested experiment you proposed seems more fitting for a student to undertake. The professor did his time and returned to retirement. I wish him well.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I will respectfully disagree, simply because people of my vintage, or yours, are responsible for the kids these days. :)
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monophy.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how she would like being trailed around campus to cries of "Here comes the stupid selfish coont who won't let others graduate!l"

Blessing in disguise, obviously
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The stupidity, it burns. You are personalizing as asserted collective guilt. That's wrong on multiple levels including simple logic. Individuals are not inherently culpable for that which a demographic they belong to have collectively caused. Some of the individuals in that demographic certainly are. But to assert that they all are is not only ignorant of how set, demographics, and ensembles work, it's bloody well evil on top of it. Blame individuals for what those individuals do, not for what other people who look like them, or have the same jobs as them do.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others stared at the student and asked, "You know we need this class to graduate, right?" In response, the student said, "Well, this is a blessing in disguise,"

Oh dear Lord! If I were there right now and I heard this selfish biznatch saying that!:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The parents of each of those students should file a class-action against that skanque for all the tuition wasted on classes that now won't earn enough credits to graduate.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Irwin Bernstein's second class of the semester, the student, who was not present on the first day of class, arrived at the class unmasked and was asked by Mr. Bernstein to retrieve one from the advising office

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, except because its farking Georgia he couldn't.

Still, he's 88 years old and said on the first day what the policy would be for his class.  They should have outed the name of the f*d up "blessing in disguise" woman who because the latest Karen.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Until we're granted the ability to dispense corrective corporal punishment in a summary fashion on "kids these days", no we are not responsible for others' crotchspawn and their atrocious behavior.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. The idiotic professor was forced to resign because of logic. Fark him.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: The 88-year-old psychology professor explained to the student that he could die from COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and age-related problems, Bernstein said in an email to The Red & Black.

Why the fark would you go back to teaching at 88 anyway? Going back to teaching in the midst of a deadly pandemic should be a non-starter to begin with.

And where the fark is the respect for old people? The guy tells you he can literally die, and you can be the person who kills him, and that doesn't activate the synapses in your brain to tell you that maybe, just maybe you're being the biatch here? It is more and more evident all the time that college is no longer a place for education. It is a place to babysit people who look like adults. But who are actually children that can qualify for financial aid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark immature little shiats who refuse to act responsibly in society.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Next teacher will be overloaded with extra students and will know who she is.  Im sure she will have trouble getting passing grades.
If this is how she acts you can bet the rest of her life will be a shiat show.  Let's hope no sucker ever married her.... that would be hell
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sure he can.

He's 88, ffs.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lord of the Flies  should be required reading for all psych majors, apparently.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Bernstein asked the student to pull her mask up to wear it correctly, but she said she "couldn't breathe" and "had a really hard time breathing" with the cloth over her mouth and nose."

Sweetheart, if you can't breathe with a friggin cloth or surgical mask over your nose, you might want to stay home, go to the local ER (and take up a space from someone who actually needs it), or find a place at an assisted care facility.
Worked in shipbuilding and similar for many many years, and would wear a freaking rubber respirator for the entire workday. Somehow, I'm still alive in my mid 50s.
Also, just this morning, went for a 10 mile run, partially through a somewhat urban area, and just kept the mask on, so not to interrupt my run, and here I am, breathing and typing away on fark.
Snowflakes are gonna snowflake, covid deniers are gonna deny. Thanks for dragging this out for the rest of us.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Can confirm the GA no mask mandate part.  masks are encouraged but not required on Univ. System of Ga. campuses.  Pandemic is over if you are vaxxed is the attitude. Eight hour in-person all day workshops on "Time Management and You" are back on the schedule.

/seem to be floating at 80% mask compliance by students on my campus for the most part.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should have done her a favor and given her a whole bunch of new holes to breathe from.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good for him, he made it to 88 and served the country.

No need to keep doing a job he was begged to come back to and risk his remaining years because of one asshole college kid.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This is easy.
If she couldn't breath while wearing a mask, tell her that that's normal (pointing to the other students) and that you're concerned about her health, especially with a cardiovascular disease going around and that she should report to the uni health clinic RIGHT NOW!!1!
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The story does not leave me aghast. I had to smirk a little, really. You have a group of 23 year olds getting a lesson showing them exactly how much they have learned in four years. The 88 year old steps up to the plate one last time ready to make the big sacrifice just so that they can all graduate. He knows the material, knows the faculty. The deals have been made and everyone knows the situation. All anyone has to do to get what they want is sit there and cooperate.

And they can't do it.

This is your future. And look at everyone in the thread immediately pointing fingers as if that is going to solve the problem, keep it from happening again, or make anyone feel better. Blaming the boomer is particularly rich. No 88 year old "needs this crap." He was doing everyone a huge favor just by standing in front of them.

Everyone did what they wanted to do. Exactly what they wanted to do. That is not the problem. The failure is their inability to cooperate... simply by coordinating their collective actions. And in an upper level psychology class. They could find no common ground on which to conduct lessons in a classroom.

Despair.

Without human cooperation as a default, a baseline, no problem facing humanity can be overcome. With human cooperation and collective action, ANY of them can be overcome.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This is easy.
If she couldn't breath while wearing a mask, tell her that that's normal (pointing to the other students) and that you're concerned about her health, especially with a cardiovascular disease going around and that she should report to the uni health clinic RIGHT NOW!!1!


Not normal, even.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yep. Except it wasn't "them". It was ONE PERSON. Another student offered the little w-word a spare mask. The little w-word took it but refused to wear it properly. ONE PERSON couldn't handle cooperating with everyone else. And the organization that is supposed to oversee cooperation has washed its hands of the matter, and said "we can't make people cooperate EVEN IF it's in everyone's best interest to do so."

So yeah. If even one person wants to be a pain in the ass, and the authorities decide to punt, we're all screwed.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What an entitled little coont. Too bad the responsible students didn't rearrange a few of her teeth.

This is where FA did not FO. Maybe next time.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm sure he had his reasons dude. Could be something like his wife died 3 years ago and he couldn't take the loneliness around his house.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whomever this student is, should be named, shamed and even sued.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesus. You sound like a moron.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure the biatch is posting on Tiktok about how she caused a professor to quit.
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Immediately after the class abruptly ended, Huff called her mother in panic worried that she wouldn't be able to graduate.

Did she leave in a Huff or a minute and a Huff.

Marx Brothers - Duck Soup - Rufus T Fireflys introduction
Youtube Dsw9jYU_rJI


Huff should be vaccinated with a phonograph needle.
 
