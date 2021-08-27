 Skip to content
(Truth or Fiction)   You know those articles that said people with PhDs are the most anti-vaccine? Shockingly, it turns out that's a load of malarkey   (truthorfiction.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rando shiat on Twitter isn't true!?!?  I am shock.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The media misrepresents science to drive sensationalist clicks? I'm shocked! Appalled!!

Side bar, there was a great Twitter handle from the epic data thug James Heather's where he just retreated news stories that provided sensationalist claims based on single studies and didn't indicate the study in question was the name of the Twitter account.

In mice!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Rando shiat on Twitter isn't true!?!?  I am shock.


for the extremely disreputable disinformation site ZeroHedge

But Fark has linked to that site.
Fark, a news aggregation site, would link to a disreputable site? I am shock.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: Side bar, there was a great Twitter handle from the epic data thug James Heather's where he just retreated news stories that provided sensationalist claims based on single studies and didn't indicate the study in question was the name of the Twitter account.

In mice!


I've read this four times and can't tell if I need more or less Scotch to understand it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I say we start greening American Thinker links again, until everything balances out.

/*sips another gallon of port*
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paul Joseph Watson is a liar and bullshiat artist who has worked with infowars, gim pushing something is a good indicator of how bad it is.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure Facebook is involved.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: chawco: Side bar, there was a great Twitter handle from the epic data thug James Heather's where he just retreated news stories that provided sensationalist claims based on single studies and didn't indicate the study in question was the name of the Twitter account.

In mice!

I've read this four times and can't tell if I need more or less Scotch to understand it.


Probably more scotch.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Rando shiat on Twitter isn't true!?!?  I am shock.


Worse than rando, it's bullshiat from known bad actors.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Depends which PHD you have, how many antivaxx republican have phds?

Jim Baird, member of congress, phd in animal science from kentucky so probably a phd about farking sheeps or something : against vaccine mandatory for troops.

Jody Hice, phd in Ministry... LOL thats a thing? A PHD about scamming people into a death cult.

So two republicans in congress have PHDs in bullshiat subjects so of course theyre antivaxx. The other 5 republicans in congress with a phd are pro-vaxx.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in silicon valley, the most educated large metro area in the country. We were the first county in the country to have a shelter in place order. Two days ago our county health director said she believes our county is the most vaccinated large metro area in the country. Because Kaiser delays reporting their figures (wtf Kaiser?), the numbers on the CDC website don't show the actual current numbers.

tl;dr fark yes the smart people are getting the shot
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Depends which PHD you have, how many antivaxx republican have phds?

Jim Baird, member of congress, phd in animal science from kentucky so probably a phd about farking sheeps or something : against vaccine mandatory for troops.

Jody Hice, phd in Ministry... LOL thats a thing? A PHD about scamming people into a death cult.

So two republicans in congress have PHDs in bullshiat subjects so of course theyre antivaxx. The other 5 republicans in congress with a phd are pro-vaxx.


Animal science is to farming as sanitation engineer is to garbage.
One is a farmer, the other a garbageman
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: chawco: Side bar, there was a great Twitter handle from the epic data thug James Heather's where he just retreated news stories that provided sensationalist claims based on single studies and didn't indicate the study in question was the name of the Twitter account.

In mice!

I've read this four times and can't tell if I need more or less Scotch to understand it.


slightly more, you need to losen your.mind, the Grammer is there but jot the way you expect it, except retweet got autocorected to retreated.

All he ever said was "in mice!"
 
spleef420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The principal of my elementary school had a PhD in child psychology.

Indiana Jones had a PhD in archaeology.

A degree doesn't mean you're an expert on anything other than (maybe) your chosen field of study.

I'm not going to take medical advice from a mechanic any more than I'm going to let a surgeon fix my car.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was a Facebook survey. Of course it was utter BS.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spleef420: The principal of my elementary school had a PhD in child psychology.

Indiana Jones had a PhD in archaeology.

A degree doesn't mean you're an expert on anything other than (maybe) your chosen field of study.

I'm not going to take medical advice from a mechanic any more than I'm going to let a surgeon fix my car.


plus there are a lot of PhDs in communications, business, advertising, marketing, social psychology. you know, stupid things.
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's almost as if people with a college education actually believe doctors and trust vaccines.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yup, in fact, it's running right along low socio-economic status lines and those with low education. It's almost like the GQP needed to try to start propaganda countering the obvious. Eventually they will need to try to counter the death counts as their voter base drops. 

It's similar to that shiat pot in TX that suggested it was the blah people who were spreading Delta. Of course, it turns out that was a complete lie, not that we didn't already know it.

A recent article suggests that it is actually white evangelicals making up the majority of the unvaccinated as time roles on. So, the forces of evil will be pushing a lot of false narratives soon, I think.

Keep taking your ivermectin you inbred morons and die faster.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 680x358]


That goddamn smile...
 
iaazathot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chawco: spleef420: The principal of my elementary school had a PhD in child psychology.

Indiana Jones had a PhD in archaeology.

A degree doesn't mean you're an expert on anything other than (maybe) your chosen field of study.

I'm not going to take medical advice from a mechanic any more than I'm going to let a surgeon fix my car.

plus there are a lot of PhDs in communications, business, advertising, marketing, social psychology. you know, stupid things.


Hmmm, I've met some physics PhDs that were lucky they chose loafers, because I am pretty sure they would have strangled themselves one morning using laces. Brilliance of a certain flavor is not a guarantee of wisdom or broad experience in the world.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, I didn't know those articles, but if I had, I would have immediately dismissed them as Russian propaganda. Turns out it was ZeroHedge, so my instincts worked out well.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this the shiat where they count people with MBAs as having graduate education
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: phd in Ministry... LOL thats a thing?


Excuse me?! It took months and literally thousands of dollars for me to earn my 3 PhDs from Patriot Bible College. They're framed, autographed, have a Seal Of Authenticity and everything.

How many PhDs do YOU have, hmmm?

I expect your apology forthwith.
 
