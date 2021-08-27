 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It wouldn't be 2021 without electric bees   (wfla.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Honey, Beekeeping, St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, ST. PETERSBURG, 54-year-old man, St. Pete police, The Hives, Death  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 11:53 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TAK IS AFTER MY ROBOT BEE!!!
Youtube 1qTQEJjt9n0
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Bzzzzzzzt"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Electric BUGaloo," people.

Study it out!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here I thought they hummed because they don't know the words.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen the future and it is covered in bees
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't sound like much of a beekeeper if he couldn't tell the difference between a bee hive and a live, electric wire.

/Shockingly sad.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did the smoke calm the bees?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TTTO "Bennie and the Jets"

Oh but they're dark and they're dangerous
Oh Buzzy, she's really mean
She's got electric bees, and sharpened knees
You know I read it in a fan e-zine, oh
B-B-B-Buzzy and the Bees
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.