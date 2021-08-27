 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   That seems just a wee bit optimistic, doesn't it?   (thehill.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, European Union, Denmark, Europe, country's health ministry, Danish language, Denmark's vaccination rate, Sweden, critical threat  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 11:30 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not everyone is a stupid American.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, seems like most of the u.s. removed almost all covid restrictions about five months ago. So I guess from a lot of perspectives Denmark is ahead of the curve. Or is it behind it?

Anyways there a curve and they're like skateboarders doing a cool trick, like in Tony Hawk on the PS2 when I was 21.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Something is rotten in Denmark...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Something is rotten in Denmark...


And it's Hamlet's PISS POOR ATTITUDE

SASSY GAY FRIEND - Hamlet
Youtube jnvgq8STMGM
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We are going to be in this for the next 20 years. I hope it kills every person that thinks it is not a thing.
If I were a terrorist, I would just sit back and wait for assholes to finally say it's all clear. Then I would release Ebola.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Something is rotten in Denmark...


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
 
brilett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Madman drummers bummers: Something is rotten in Denmark...

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x200]

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.


Is that North or South Denmarkota?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay...

When Europe is knee deep in covid in January 2022, I hope there's a line of European leaders queued up to punch the Denmark health minister in the yambag.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ha!
Canada has a higher vaccination rate and a way less dense population and we have a 4th wave from Delta.
Good luck.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are large swaths of the country where all meaningful restrictions have been lifted. Some people still drape a piece of cloth loosely over their lower face between the front door and their barstool, but it's ceremonial at this point. There has been another wave, but it looks like it's starting to crest and that's probably the last tranch of people to rejoin society and folks going on about with balls-out normal life.  Soon nearly everyone will either have natural immunity, be vaccinated, or have succumbed to the virus.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: There are large swaths of the country where all meaningful restrictions have been lifted. Some people still drape a piece of cloth loosely over their lower face between the front door and their barstool, but it's ceremonial at this point. There has been another wave, but it looks like it's starting to crest and that's probably the last tranch of people to rejoin society and folks going on about with balls-out normal life.  Soon nearly everyone will either have natural immunity, be vaccinated, or have succumbed to the virus.


Watching the news is confusing.
1st segment was about kids going back to school close to normal.  All sports, no plastic barriers on desks and seats only 3 feet apart.
2nd segment was on how covid is raging hard on 15 to 16 year old.
Next was about antivaxers and the protests.
Next was many people going back into the office after summer.
Next was we topped 2k deaths a day in the US.

So covid is here but we just don't care anymore is what I got from all that.
Local news so it was on a loop and it was funny to listen to over and over.

My businesses still require masks, had several customers THANK me for keeping a safe place for them to go.
Business is going very well.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Teamwork, science and self-discipline. Well done, Denmark. I bet your re-opening models are science-based.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.