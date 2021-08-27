 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Here's something to tick you off: A plant carrying Lyme Disease critters may be in your backyard   (local21news.com) divider line
26
    More: News, Invasive plant, Lyme Disease, Lyme disease, Tick, Ixodes scapularis, Extinction, Weed, ticks  
•       •       •

978 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 8:29 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With lots of effort, you can eventually get the job done.
Try and remove as much of this bush from your property as possible. Don't just do it to help decrease the tick population. Do it for the exercise, do it for the environment, or do it because you just want to have fun!

Or if you don't think that sounds like fun you could use weed killer.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude was the corniest reporter ever
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Background
Japanese barberry was introduced to the United States as an ornamental in 1875. Seeds were sent from Russia to the Arnold Arboretum in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1896, it was planted at the New York Botanic Garden. It was eventually promoted as a substitute for Berberis vulgaris, an exotic plant introduced and used by early settlers from Europe for hedgerows, dyes and jams, and later found to be a host for the black stem rust of wheat.

(source)

Uh, is this new?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything carries ticks around here.    If I wasn't a better person, I'd take a flame thrower to my backwoods.

/Pennsylvania invasive species thread trifecta in play.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.


They are one of the many things I do not miss after moving out west.  Used to live on the edge of the suburbs in MD, the dog got ticks on at least a weekly basis.  I'm with you on being terrified of the little indestructible burrowing blood suckers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just stopping in to say Lyme Disease farking sucks.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
when it comes to ticks

Fark user imageView Full Size


these guys are about your best friend.

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Jake Havechek: Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.

They are one of the many things I do not miss after moving out west.  Used to live on the edge of the suburbs in MD, the dog got ticks on at least a weekly basis.  I'm with you on being terrified of the little indestructible burrowing blood suckers.


Those ticks that make you allergic to red meat scare the hell out of me. They're still south of me, but with climate change, they'll be up here eventually.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bees only sting you if you fark with them, and hornets and wasps are just dicks, so you avoid them, but ticks latch onto you whenever they can, because they need your blood.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody tell these numb nuts that plants do not carry ticks.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah... If you live in PENNSYLVANIA

HAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Hoo boy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh boy, another Sinclair blank page TFA.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lyme Disease can damage your heart.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Jake Havechek: Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.

They are one of the many things I do not miss after moving out west.  Used to live on the edge of the suburbs in MD, the dog got ticks on at least a weekly basis.  I'm with you on being terrified of the little indestructible burrowing blood suckers.


Ticks are endemic on the West Coast, including the type that carries Lyme disease (deer tick.)
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Spooooooooon!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like my lyme disease with my corona.

And now Geowulf's Saltwater song is stuck in my head.


Geowulf - Saltwater (Official Video)
Youtube fXO-HnjLLiY
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What does this plant have to do with ticks?
Don't ticks just hang out on any plant trying to get onto an animal?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not just ticks. The men in my family are highly susceptible to the oils in poison ivy and oak. I never hike in shorts.

When it comes to Lyme disease, one of the after effects is an allergy to red meat. fark that. I love steaks way too much.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dude was the corniest reporter ever


I know, and if he keeps taking so many breaks to tell bad jokes he will be up all through the night trying to get that bush out
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: aleister_greynight: Jake Havechek: Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.

They are one of the many things I do not miss after moving out west.  Used to live on the edge of the suburbs in MD, the dog got ticks on at least a weekly basis.  I'm with you on being terrified of the little indestructible burrowing blood suckers.

Ticks are endemic on the West Coast, including the type that carries Lyme disease (deer tick.)


I also live in the city now, so that might be a factor.  The biting mosquitos I'm sure are not out here though.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
isn't the white footed field mouse the thing you _really_ want to control if you wanna control ticks?
 
stevecore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dude was the corniest reporter ever


Id say he made it fun and relatable. Most news reporters are flat and bland and despite telling you fact, people watch and it goes in one ear and out the other unless keywords are mentioned that make them start to pay attention. This is literally studied so they are trying to make news more entertaining.  Not that I have a degree in electronic media communications and you're just someone that didn't like a guys reporting. Not saying that
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It appears that goats are the simplest solution to the problem.  I would prefer that they focus on poison ivy, but hey, eat up.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: aleister_greynight: Jake Havechek: Ticks are why I avoid walking through tall grass. I'm a 51 year old man, and I'm scared shiatless of ticks.

They are one of the many things I do not miss after moving out west.  Used to live on the edge of the suburbs in MD, the dog got ticks on at least a weekly basis.  I'm with you on being terrified of the little indestructible burrowing blood suckers.

Those ticks that make you allergic to red meat scare the hell out of me. They're still south of me, but with climate change, they'll be up here eventually.


Mrs Manilla got diagnosed with that recently. She had 3 severe episodes of anaphylaxis with absolutely no indication of a trigger. It would set in in the middle of the night, hours after we'd eaten. Finally got blood work to confirm.
She can still have dairy, but no pork or beef.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My backyard isn't in Pennsylvania Subby.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.