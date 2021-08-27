 Skip to content
 
(NBC Philadelphia)   Lyft driver and passenger shot, later Uber driver shot. So the Philadelphia Way is like a light version of the Chicago Way   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you're stuck being locked down, it's nice that you can call your victims to come to you.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "The driver was shot twice on the left side of his head and once on the right side.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital"

They have a hospital specifically for people that were shot in the temple?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other cities are worse than Chicago, MAGATmitter
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Other cities are worse than Chicago, MAGATmitter


One of them is Philadelphia.

The murder rate in Philadelphia is 22.47 per 100,000.

The murder rate in Chicago is 18.26 per 100,000.

The Chicago way is a light version of the Philadelphia way, not the other way around.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Philadelphia Freedom
Youtube gM4Xm2MGLNQ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the problem with the gig economy. A real cab driver would have taken the passengers to Bel-air without a bit of fuss.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Other cities are worse than Chicago, MAGATmitter


LOL!

"Other dictators are worse than Hitler"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.