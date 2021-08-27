 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Pretty sure the name of their religion is "Being the Smug Center of Attention"   (the-sun.com) divider line
42
    More: Asinine, Charter school, California school, first day of school, Victoria Nelson, School administrators, Sibling, religious reasons, Charter  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 10:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We thought the school would care about what we believe in, but they didn't even care enough to listen." she said.

Your beliefs are stupid and not backed by science or reality.  The school is doing it's job trying to educate them out of you.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goddamn. Look at them. Their house is huge. They have a dog. Nice clothes. Why do such comfortable people have to be such jackasses about this shiat?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sibling's parents will be meeting with the school district to discuss the situation, claiming the tension "is just getting beyond and beyond."

No shiat Sherlock, because you started this shiat in the first place you giant dumbass.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Smock Pot: Goddamn. Look at them. Their house is huge. They have a dog. Nice clothes. Why do such comfortable people have to be such jackasses about this shiat?


Charter schools attract rich assholes like flies to shiat.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smock Pot: Goddamn. Look at them. Their house is huge. They have a dog. Nice clothes. Why do such comfortable people have to be such jackasses about this shiat?


Because they're spoiled brats who have never had their demands refused before in their entire lives. They mistake their privilege for superiority. Their children are even worse.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them stay home and be homeschooled. Everybody's happy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT IS THAT THING
 
ktybear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING


what looks to be a dead dog
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING


Three borderline pinheads?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING


American Eskimo....wonderful breed.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If covering your body is Satanism, why are they all wearing clothes?
 
Repsej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We will be reading about the death of at least one of them before you know it. I wish I could muster up some empathy, but that well has run dry.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm curious to know what religion will not let you wear a mask? It is so ridiculous that people try to use religion or health issues to not wear them. I have asthma and I wear it. These people do not care about anyone else.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't you want me baby?

Now I have Human League running around my brain
 
frankb00th
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: "We thought the school would care about what we believe in, but they didn't even care enough to listen." she said.

Your beliefs are stupid and not backed by science or reality.  The school is doing it's job trying to educate them out of you.


"we thought" No. You do everything BUT that.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: Goddamn. Look at them. Their house is huge. They have a dog. Nice clothes. Why do such comfortable people have to be such jackasses about this shiat?


Because nothing is ever good enough for them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't need to RTFA to know that this is a parental failure.

Fark those parents for farking up those kids.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: "We thought the school would care about what we believe in, but they didn't even care enough to listen." she said.

Were you going to say something profound that hasn't been repeated ad nauseam over the past year by anti-mask folks?  Because in all likelihood, you were going to say some stupid shiat that nobody in the school administration wanted to listen to.
 
theflatline
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those kids are totally farking.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Thou shalt not wear thin fabric coverings on thy face to stop the spread of plague for I am a douchebag God and thou art My children"
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING


I like how the parents are the kids fast forwarded 25 yrs. Its like a screenshot for a weird time travel cautionary tale.
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
plague rats

These people should be dealt with in the most american way possible. Shoot them tranq darts full of vax.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ktybear: 433: [Fark user image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING

what looks to be a dead dog


When you're holding the dead dog, only then can you speak at the trust circle
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't Touch Me
Youtube qyUnSuYYs18
 
frankb00th
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theflatline: Those kids are totally farking.


You got that too eh? First thing that popped in my head.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

frankb00th: 433: [Fark user image image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING

I like how the parents are the kids fast forwarded 25 yrs. Its like a screenshot for a weird time travel cautionary tale.


I think they are an incest paradox. The parents ARE the kids who jumped back in time. So they are their own parents which makes them their own children who are also their own parents.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

invictus2: [YouTube video: Don't Touch Me]


I don't understand how this fits here but that's ok because I love this song more than words can explain, so I won't. Hey.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chawco: frankb00th: 433: [Fark user image image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING

I like how the parents are the kids fast forwarded 25 yrs. Its like a screenshot for a weird time travel cautionary tale.

I think they are an incest paradox. The parents ARE the kids who jumped back in time. So they are their own parents which makes them their own children who are also their own parents.


Good god youre just as messed up as I am.
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theflatline: Those kids are totally farking.


The get it on more often than donny and marie did between commercial breaks in the  70's
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
she wasn't trying to avoid wearing a mask, but was simply standing up for what she believes in, according to FOX.

What exactly do you believe in that says wearing a mask is bad? I'm not a religious person so help me out here.
Is there something in the bible or some other religious book that says masks are a sin or something?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God needs to drop a religious exemption on them
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theflatline: Those kids are totally farking.


*shakes tiny fist*

My first thought as well.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: she wasn't trying to avoid wearing a mask, but was simply standing up for what she believes in, according to FOX.

What exactly do you believe in that says wearing a mask is bad? I'm not a religious person so help me out here.
Is there something in the bible or some other religious book that says masks are a sin or something?


Leviticus 13:45 gives the Bible's stance on masks

45 "Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, 'Unclean! Unclean! 46 As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp

But like many passages, it's unclear what it means.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jizzed in his pants thinking of sis and mom
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DocTalk Episode 322 - Using Dart Guns on Cattle
Youtube 8FQ9MY1DuPA
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x325]


aint that a no-sh*tter.

*goddamitsomuch*
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Victoria, who said she loved the school and would miss it, revealed that she wasn't trying to avoid wearing a mask, but was simply standing up for what she believes in, according to FOX.

So, Oppositional Defiance.  Which is not a protected class, you little twit.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image 422x750]

WHAT IS THAT THING


It looks familiar...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.