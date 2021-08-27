 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Sirhan Sirhan granted parole
57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sirhan2 gonna find a job at Fox News I bet.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wtf...
Earlier thread about killers getting parole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His music sucks. There. I said it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wonder how buck Compton's family feels about this.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't RFKs son advocate for parole?  The prosecutors definitely didn't file an objection this time around - those two things kinda sealed it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now he's hungry like the wolf.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't RFK JR a antivax nutbag?

I'm just saying, if Sirhan Sirhan wants a repeat repeat, there are options.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He looks like he is going to be wearing Trump clothing while storming the Capital.
That is probably why he was paroled.
 
gbrudy16
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Granted granted would have been better.


/blah
//this is a lot of work
///three
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Okay. So?
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whatever.  I wonder if we'll ever find out what really happened.   No?

Then f*ck off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Un-f*cking-believeable.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to be outraged or something?

If he's been rehabilitated, great. Let him out.

If he hasn't, why hasn't he?  That's for the state to answer.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Terrible Duran Duran tribute band name.

The only acceptable one is Duran Duran Duran.

/my wife figured that out
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Despite the recommendation for release, the board's decision could be reversed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will review the case to determine if the parole grant is consistent with public safety, a process that could take a few months.

During a recall election, too.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My grandmother woke me up that morning with the words "Kennedy has been killed".  She was a supporter and it really hurt her.

It's been 53 years.   Enough time.  Let the elderly man go.
 
NOLAhd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheReject: His music sucks. There. I said it.


You could listen to John Hinckley instead.

John Hinckley Sings Original Song
Youtube q1UfDHij5R4
 
Befuddled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Terrible Duran Duran tribute band name.

The only acceptable one is Duran Duran Duran.

/my wife figured that out


Surprised Dead Kennedys never had an album called Sirhan Sirhan.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Didn't RFKs son advocate for parole?  The prosecutors definitely didn't file an objection this time around - those two things kinda sealed it.


Junior doesn't believe in vaccines, or that he killed his dad... but we will see if they will be inviting the man to the next big Kennedy family bbq.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My grandmother woke me up that morning with the words "Kennedy has been killed".  She was a supporter and it really hurt her.

It's been 53 years.   Enough time.  Let the elderly man go.


You're right. Bring Kennedy back to life too.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Un-f*cking-believeable.


Well he was originally sentenced to death after his conviction but that sentence was commuted when California briefly eliminated capital punishment in 1972, so I guess you can be mad at the CA Supreme Court from the early 70s for that. The man has already served 53 years which is two life sentences and 'no possibility of parole' was never a condition of his sentencing, so it's a little believable.
 
flondrix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JonLemire: SAN DIEGO (AP) - Robert F. Kennedy's assassin granted parole by California board after 2 of RFK's sons say they support his release.


How many of the Kennedys have gone Republican?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: He looks like he is going to be wearing Trump clothing while storming the Capital.
That is probably why he was paroled.


I seriously doubt it.  Unless I hallucinated the whole thing, I recall Sirhan giving some TV journalist an interview wherein he claimed that RFK had promised weapons to Israel to fight the Palestinians and that was his reason for shooting the candidate.  Trump was a suck-up to Israel; I doubt Sirhan likes him any better.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.


That country no longer exists.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Durian Durian is a stinky Duran Duran cover band.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My grandmother woke me up that morning with the words "Kennedy has been killed".  She was a supporter and it really hurt her.

It's been 53 years.   Enough time.  Let the elderly man go.


I saw RFK when he rode in a parade in my hometown a few weeks before he was murdered. He was in an open convertible. My older brother and I recall that RFK's hair looked somewhat green.

His murderer should've been executed a long time ago.
 
vrax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/nothin'
 
fngoofy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone see the Derren Brown assassin episode?

Looked for a very susceptible person, worked with them, and got them to assassinate (using blanks) Stephen Fry during a performance.

Check it out, opens up a lot of questions about hypno conditioning.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Herbie555: Didn't RFKs son advocate for parole?  The prosecutors definitely didn't file an objection this time around - those two things kinda sealed it.

Junior doesn't believe in vaccines, or that he killed his dad... but we will see if they will be inviting the man to the next big Kennedy family bbq.


IIRC-he was born in Palestine.

/ I'm sure the Israeli government will get right on it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Whatever.  I wonder if we'll ever find out what really happened.   No?

Then f*ck off.


He was granted parole. It says right in the article.

Farking farkers on Fark too chickenshiat to use the word fark so they gotta censor themselves.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Freedom biatches!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.

That country no longer exists.


OK, how about Sweden?
 
RobbieFal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Didn't RFKs son advocate for parole?  The prosecutors definitely didn't file an objection this time around - those two things kinda sealed it.


For the record, RFK had 11 children so there's no singular "RFK's son" here. But I think the only family members testifying were speaking in favor of a parole. While I am not an expert on parole hearings, I'm guessing that parole is usually granted if nobody shows up to speak against it. Like what happened with OJ in Nevada a few years ago, in those years when OJ wasn't on Twitter.

Anyways, excellent timing to do this on a Friday afternoon.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Creepy Lurker Guy: Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.

That country no longer exists.

OK, how about Sweden?


Well, I was thinking Antarctica.
 
clearperspective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nope.

1st., bring back the dead, and then this murderer can get his life back.

It wasn't just the victim and his family that were deprived of his life. So too were all of unknown, untold people that would have benefited by Robert F. Kennedy's life.

He was doing good work, and then he was stopped by a murderer.
 
flondrix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Dewey Fidalgo: My grandmother woke me up that morning with the words "Kennedy has been killed".  She was a supporter and it really hurt her.

It's been 53 years.   Enough time.  Let the elderly man go.

You're right. Bring Kennedy back to life too.


One of the problems with "life in prison" as a sentence for murder is that it isn't really.  Some later administration can always parole the bastard, or decide they need the space for low-level drug offenders.

Meanwhile, plenty of people die in prison for lesser offenses.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.

That country no longer exists.


So he gets to live at the airport?
 
almejita
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EL EM: Now he's hungry like the wolf.


Bloodhound Gang - Your Only Friends Are Make Believe
Youtube ktSbeMnqoS0
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Didn't RFKs son advocate for parole?  The prosecutors definitely didn't file an objection this time around - those two things kinda sealed it.


Yes, RFK jr. said he saw something in the evidence that didn't add up ..
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.

That country no longer exists.


What, Jordan?  Per Wiki, that's his citizenship.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Re: Sirhan Sirhan;
Whatever will be, will be.
 
quatchi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Newsom gonna support this parole?
I imagine he is doing polling on that point as we speak.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

clearperspective: Nope.

1st., bring back the dead, and then this murderer can get his life back.

It wasn't just the victim and his family that were deprived of his life. So too were all of unknown, untold people that would have benefited by Robert F. Kennedy's life.

He was doing good work, and then he was stopped by a murderer.


You seem to be confusing justice with vengeance.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Translation: We don't want to pay for his medical care, so dump him on the street.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Creepy Lurker Guy: Befuddled: If he's not a US citizen (and a quick intertubes search says he's not), then we should deport him to wherever he was born.

That country no longer exists.

OK, how about Sweden?


I was gonna ask when Sweden stopped exciting.
 
clearperspective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The timing of this is interesting, coming upon the time of a governor recall. Creating yet another controversy, and possibly splintering voter appeal.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah yeah
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: If he's been rehabilitated, great. Let him out.


Seems fair, if they also raise RFK back from the dead.

/I have no love for anyone in politics, just pointing out what's right.
 
