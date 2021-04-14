 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   No sex on the beach. Not even a quickie
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell, that has been a treasured pastime in coastal Ca since about forever.

"told police that she did not think anyone witnessed her self-pleasure session "because it only took her 20 seconds to orgasm,"
You selfish little biatch you. What am I to do for the next 2:30 minutes?
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad the piglets are spending their efforts on the important matters.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like the orgasm continued during the mugshot picture time frame
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
20 seconds? My kinda girl!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The vibrator in question, which was found in Revels-Glick's backpack, was photographed by police for evidentiary purposes.

Oh, I bet it was.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Omg, a...NAKED woman???!!!

This is madness.

We're all born with clothes on, after all.

And who was watching her? Perverts, no doubt...hey, is that *my* husband and son?

------------------------

The witness, cops noted, recorded the suspect's actions.
Of course.

A review of the video...
...or many, MANY reviews, if you've EVER known a cop.

...showed the suspect--who was wearing a "one-piece green bikini--retrieve an unknown item from her backpack. The woman "then spreads her legs apart and puts both of her hands in between her legs."
Oh, ffs.

AND SHE WAS COVERED BY A TOWEL.

Charge the voyeuristic Peeping Tom "witness" and tell that poor fool to get some therapy or find his/her own porn. Or a better hobby.

Jfc.

I mean, *I'm* an old prude, but damn.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Quick, Martha! Get the camera! Someone's over there enjoying themselves! You call the cops, I'll get the photographic proof. Where's that telephoto button this thing?"
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who the hell complains about something like this?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OnlyFans is behind this, I know it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: OnlyFans is behind this, I know it.


Sorry, meant to include that I'm all for it.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
what kind of asshole is this "witness:"
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did they ever find the Mark 15 hydrogen bomb they misplaced somewhere around there?  If not, maybe a slight reallocation of police resources is in order.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
C'mon lady, masturbate in the front seat of your Corolla like a normal person.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why wasn't the witness arrested for recording the entire thing? That's disgusting. Let the woman masturbate in peace; she wasn't hurting anyone.

Only in America can you walk down the street carrying a tool used only for death and mayhem and be hailed as a hero for rights, but take out a dildo and that's an arresting.
 
