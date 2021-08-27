 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Instead of waiting until they get there to get shot, Kent is making students get shot before coming to school this fall   (cleveland19.com) divider line
    Cool, Ohio, Kent State University, University, Vaccine, Phase, Vaccination, fall semester, Kent, Ohio  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
Same with the two schools my kids go to in LA, including masks required on campus in your dorm room regardless of vaccine status.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on them, but shouldn't they have started this earlier so the students could have both shots before showing up?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Good on them, but shouldn't they have started this earlier so the students could have both shots before showing up?


Yes, but difficulty level is Ohio State supported university, with a GOP gov and a rabidly anti-science legislature.

/Kent State Alum
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Twenty thousand dead in O - hi - o
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Too soon, subby!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh subby:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
SAT score?  Extracurriculars?  Essay? Pffft! Vax status, is the best indicator of good students evar.

If you won't get the jab, you're ignorant, unteachable, anti-science, and a bad citizen.  Buh-bye.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing new here.  I had to get a jab or two, to attend uni, 20 years ago.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


Too soon?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kansascity.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Good on them, but shouldn't they have started this earlier so the students could have both shots before showing up?


They should have enacted it the first day with no warning and kicked out anyone who didn't have their vaccines. These people have already had PLENTY of time to get vaccinated.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [kansascity.com image 850x477]


I think have found the line.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Four dead?

I think there's more than four dead in Ohio.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Med soldiers and vaxxin's comin'
We're finally on our own
Med soldiers and vaxxin's comin'
Few'r dead in O-hi-o
 
