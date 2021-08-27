 Skip to content
(MSN)   A Georgia man who devised a plot to kidnap his ex-wife and then rescue her in a bid to win her back, didn't think his cunning plan all the way through   (msn.com) divider line
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dit it work?

are they remarried?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn. I was just thinking about this. My ex is a saint
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Worst role play fantasy ever.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theo​n​ion.com/romantic-comedy-behavior-gets-​real-life-man-arrested-1819565117/amp
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fargo 2 Electric bigaloo.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't put the plastic bag over her head.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And people say that romance is dead...
 
skybird659
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope he enjoys 'honeymoon' in cell block C!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who says romance is dead
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Who says romance is dead


mononymous: And people say that romance is dead...


People, apparently
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Wait, was that wrong? All's fair in love and war, isn't it? And besides, it's not like I killed her or nothin'!"
- what my ex would've said
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Notabunny: Who says romance is dead

mononymous: And people say that romance is dead...

People, apparently


People are saying.
 
