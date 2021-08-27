 Skip to content
(UPI)   Antivaxxer teacher spreads Delta Freedom From Tyranny to 12 students   (upi.com) divider line
    Murica, Education, Vaccine, School, Vaccination, High school, Delta variant of COVID-19, elementary school class, unvaccinated teacher  
posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 6:01 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now fire her/him for failure to follow protocol.
It's pretty simple.
Desks in the classroom were separated by 6 feet, in compliance with CDC recommendations regarding social distancing, and all staff and students in the Marin County, Calif., school were required to wear masks while indoors.

This also illustrates the axiom  of  the weakest link is where the chain breaks and bad things happen.
When that link is a teacher (or parent) we have problems.
Oh boy, and do we have problems.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Now fire her/him for failure to follow protocol.
It's pretty simple.
Desks in the classroom were separated by 6 feet, in compliance with CDC recommendations regarding social distancing, and all staff and students in the Marin County, Calif., school were required to wear masks while indoors.

This also illustrates the axiom  of  the weakest link is where the chain breaks and bad things happen.
When that link is a teacher (or parent) we have problems.
Oh boy, and do we have problems.


Also ban said person from any public school teaching job in the state.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they would allow an unvaccinated teacher to work in Marin County.  Marin has probably the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state (>90% of all vaccine-eligible residents) and was considering a county-wide mandate requiring everyone to be vaccinated.  Some school districts in California have required all teachers to be vaccinated before being allowed into the classroom--I'm surprised Marin wasn't one of them.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Marin county which is a wealthy county is also full of anti vaxxers and executives that were caught in operation varsity blues.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I misread the headline and thought to myself that we really just don't know what the Statue of Liberty has under her toga....

/ she is French, after all. Could be anything
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Start charging these people with attempted murder.
 
Semion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We are repeating 2020 ... only worse!
"Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it." - Winston Churchill
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So when does the trial for attempted murder start.

"And I became a teacher because I love kids. But not as much as I love my own ability to be selfish and heartless."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For the first time in my life, I WANT TO BE IN THE ROOM FOR PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT!
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I had an elementary school aged child I would ask his/her teacher if they are vaccinated.  Any answer other than yes would result in switching to a different teacher.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I'm surprised they would allow an unvaccinated teacher to work in Marin County.  Marin has probably the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state (>90% of all vaccine-eligible residents) and was considering a county-wide mandate requiring everyone to be vaccinated.  Some school districts in California have required all teachers to be vaccinated before being allowed into the classroom--I'm surprised Marin wasn't one of them.


The Gov. just signed a vaccination mandate (or weekly testing) of all state and healthcare employees, but doesn't take effect for another month.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here I thought Coach Buzzcut was supposed to be a fictional character...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear Stupid People,

Don't put your kids in harms way.

If there was a yard dart or a jar of peanut butter locked in the boilerroom of the school not a single parent would send their kids to school until they were removed.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dark brew: If I had an elementary school aged child I would ask his/her teacher if they are vaccinated.  Any answer other than yes would result in switching to a different teacher.


God yes.

Also, I'm a professor. Most of my students this semester will be vaccinated. Our college has about 100 who got exemptions (mostly 'religious' exemptions). My kid isn't old enough to be vaxxed. I really feel that I should have the right to know if I'm being required to be stuck in a windowless room for two hours a day, two or three times a week, with someone that could make me--and, by extension, my spawn, sick.

But the administration says that we must respect patient confidentiality and won't disclose the unvaccinated's identities. I mean, on one level, I get it. But at this point, I don't care. I just don't care anymore.

Profs here are angry.It's kind of amusing to see people who tend to hate each other for trivial reasons band together to exercise their true and unmitigated scorn.
 
