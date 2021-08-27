 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Bad guy stops good guy with a gun (yahoo.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, that's not how I fantasized  this at all.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.


Did he though?
 
Snargi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.


He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stopping a robbery is not his job. He's not a cop. He should be charged with impersonating one. This crazy fantasy of shooting and killing someone, then getting declared a hero for doing it has to be put to an end.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not quite the 'hero' he thought he would be.  All while putting others at risk.

I'll bet his gun jerking orgasms are less intense from now on.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spent two hours practicing quick draws in the mirror.
Spent $100 on a custom holster.
Upgraded the grips.
Went to the range once and fired 5 rounds once because bullets are $$$$
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Searching for a hill to die on, let's see protecting already well protected corporate interests even as no regard for my interests or even those of their own employees is shown by them.  Yes, there is nothing more American than that.

He lived so he can fight again another day.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snargi: aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.

He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!


the rest of it is pretty spot on.
There was not reason to go wild west over a 7/11 robbery. Let them go.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can I jump for joy like the people who jump for joy for ppl who get c19 from being stubborn?
Woot?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eh, par for the course
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone who carries a gun when they leave the house every day spends every moment looking for a chance to use it. It's like tying a string around your finger to remember something. A gun on your person is a constant reminder/companion that it is there. The world looks completely different to a person carrying a firearm. Every trip to Wal-Mart is spent looking for suspicious people. Every walk down the block is spent looking for suspicious activity.

Carrying a handgun on your person makes you live in an alternate reality, a very paranoid one.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.


That's my line.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Prank Call of Cthulhu: FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.

That's my line.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


So is the religious exemption of the 1st amendment.  Separate that from freedom of assembly, speech and right to redress the government.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: rant


And don't even get you started about those damned kids on your lawn, amirite?
 
Fissile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know of a guy who went to the range regularly, was convinced he was an expert gunslinger.   While at the range one day, he was noticed by a pair of guys who proceeded to follow Joe 2nd back to his house.  When the self styled 'good guy with a gun' pulled into his driveway and got out of his car, he was jumped, robbed of his guns/wallet and left in a bloody heap.    I'll bet the macho fantasies of these would-be Clint Eastwoods go wrong more than we know because most don't report it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.


Nah. That would be your fantasy.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Snargi: aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.

He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!

the rest of it is pretty spot on.
There was not reason to go wild west over a 7/11 robbery. Let them go.


You dont feel  a need to stop criminality in your own community?
You come across as one of those folks that would youtube/Facebook it rather then stop it.
/ when seconds count police are only minutes away.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Prank Call of Cthulhu: FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.

That's my line.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


BuT wHaT iF i NeEd tO oVeRthoW tHe gUbBeRmeNt? mY aUtOmAtIc RiFlEs cAn dO tHaT?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS

THE GUN IS GOOD
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Stopping a robbery is not his job. He's not a cop.


Stopping a robbery isn't a cop's job, either.

It is literally no one's obligation to stop a robbery. Literally.

/and this sucks.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fissile: I know of a guy who went to the range regularly, was convinced he was an expert gunslinger.   While at the range one day, he was noticed by a pair of guys who proceeded to follow Joe 2nd back to his house.  When the self styled 'good guy with a gun' pulled into his driveway and got out of his car, he was jumped, robbed of his guns/wallet and left in a bloody heap.    I'll bet the macho fantasies of these would-be Clint Eastwoods go wrong more than we know because most don't report it.


If someone gets their gun(s) stolen then I sure hope they'd report it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Iworkformsn: Snargi: aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.

He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!

the rest of it is pretty spot on.
There was not reason to go wild west over a 7/11 robbery. Let them go.

You dont feel  a need to stop criminality in your own community?
You come across as one of those folks that would youtube/Facebook it rather then stop it.
/ when seconds count police are only minutes away.


BS BS BS BS BS BS BS BS BS You carrying has nothing to do with protection. It has nothing to do with crime. You do it because it makes you feel like a big man. Important. Somebody. That is the only reason.
 
skybird659
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PluckYew: chuggernaught: Prank Call of Cthulhu: FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.

That's my line.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

So is the religious exemption of the 1st amendment.  Separate that from freedom of assembly, speech and right to redress the government.


1st ammendment says NOTHING about relgious exemption from anything except writing laws. Division between Church and State means no laws based on religious beliefs. The repugnican party has hijacked it to mean they have the right to practice THEIR religion, not yours. We left England to escape religious persecution, not to use your religion to persecute others!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Not quite the 'hero' he thought he would be.  All while putting others at risk.

I'll bet his gun jerking orgasms are less intense from now on.


You're not my supervisor!
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Fissile: I know of a guy who went to the range regularly, was convinced he was an expert gunslinger.   While at the range one day, he was noticed by a pair of guys who proceeded to follow Joe 2nd back to his house.  When the self styled 'good guy with a gun' pulled into his driveway and got out of his car, he was jumped, robbed of his guns/wallet and left in a bloody heap.    I'll bet the macho fantasies of these would-be Clint Eastwoods go wrong more than we know because most don't report it.

If someone gets their gun(s) stolen then I sure hope they'd report it.


I'm sure they'd report it as a theft.   I'm guessing if someone kicked in their ass and took their Deathmaster  .457 Maximum out of their hands, they'd probably would not volunteer that little detail.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Snargi: aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.

He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!

the rest of it is pretty spot on.
There was not reason to go wild west over a 7/11 robbery. Let them go.


he was taking his shot at internet/RWNUTJOB/FOXNEWS stardom.  He chose poorly.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
skybird659:
We left England to escape religious persecution, not to use your religion to persecute others!

Not true. Revisionist history. The Quakers and Puritans, etc came here so they could persecute their followers. So they could force their religion on others. England would not allow them to do that. They were the Taliban or GQP of their day. They wanted a community run by strict "shariah" law.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: PluckYew: chuggernaught: Prank Call of Cthulhu: FAFO applies to the goobers who think "GUN MAKE ME STRONG" and imagine that life is just like TV shows.

The second amendment is a curse on this country. I literally can't trust you people with the most mundane of things. Like, did you know there's a list some doctors put out each year of everything they have to pull out of y'all's butts the previous year? You hand me an object and I think "this is well designed" or "this could be useful," but there's a bunch of you who go, "Yeah, that could prolly fit up there." We have to put "CAUTION HOT" on coffee, which is a beverage traditionally served hot. We gave y'all vaccines and a bunch of you decided to eat horse paste instead. People buy ear candles, hire dowsers, swill homeopathic medicine, and drink detox tea. A bunch of you think fabric masks somehow trap carbon dioxide. You worship an omnipotent deity who could magic money into existence but still relies on you to fill the collection plate. It takes you like 30 seconds to execute a U-turn. You don't understand how to count to 12 to see if you belong in the express lane. Then you try to write a check and then start asking what the date is, like you can't look at the swollen carton of milk you're buying and add five to its date. WHY ON EARTH do you think I'd trust you dimwits with guns? You're just going to end up hurting yourselves or others with them.

That's my line.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

So is the religious exemption of the 1st amendment.  Separate that from freedom of assembly, speech and right to redress the government.

1st ammendment says NOTHING about relgious exemption from anything except writing laws. Division between Church and State means no laws based on religious beliefs. The repugnican party has hijacked it to mean they have the right to practice THEIR religion, not yours. We left England to escape religious persecution, not to use your religion to persecute others!


It also gives freedom to practice religion, which is perfectly fine if interpreted sanely. But that's the part that's lead to the whole "My religion says I can't wear a mask because reasons!" derp.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Fara Clark: Iworkformsn: Snargi: aleister_greynight: The money was insured, you died for nothing other than your wild west fantasy.

He didn't die at all. Read tfa, troll!

the rest of it is pretty spot on.
There was not reason to go wild west over a 7/11 robbery. Let them go.

You dont feel  a need to stop criminality in your own community?
You come across as one of those folks that would youtube/Facebook it rather then stop it.
/ when seconds count police are only minutes away.

BS BS BS BS BS BS BS BS BS You carrying has nothing to do with protection. It has nothing to do with crime. You do it because it makes you feel like a big man. Important. Somebody. That is the only reason.


You can say a lot of things like you do, it doesn't make them true.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Grandview? Which one?

*clicks*

Ah, shiat, it's ours. Damn it.
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skybird659: We left England to escape religious persecution, not to use your religion to persecute others!


You mean well, but....

Most of the people in the US Murica are not of English descent.   Secondly, the 'pilgrims' didn't come to America because they were being persecuted for their religion.  The Pilgrims tried to FORCE their Christian Taliban bullshiat on others in Europe, failed, and had to flee for their pathetic lives.  The native Americans took pity on them because they showed up entirely unprepared...Jeebus wasn't coming across with the milk and honey....and the nice Christians repaid their native hosts with genocide.  That's the real history of early Murica.
 
