(CBS News)   Now Covid is killing people who don't have Covid, at least in spreadneck states   (cbsnews.com) divider line
58
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, anti-vaxxers are killing vets.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If unvaxxed, adjust triage classification to assign beds to other urgent conditions
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start retaining a certain percentage of ICU beds reserved for non Covid patients.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally we will see government death panels
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Health care for profit dictates a first-come first-served service algorithm.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet Bidens handlers won't let him farking go whole ham on the maga states.  They are a danger to our democracy, way of life, and our lives.  They need to be handled, swiftly, in the only way magats know and understand.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: If unvaxxed, adjust triage classification to assign beds to other urgent conditions


If unvaxxed, give a package of tots and pears in a little gift wrapped paper bag, a pat on the head, and send them on their way. You wouldn't listen to doctors before, they surely don't want to impose on you now, right?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Covid first struck, several Republicans suggested that people should be willing to die for the economy.
Then they made it law.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Health care for profit dictates a first-come first-served service algorithm.


No, it doesn't.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has been happening since they shut down hospitals to save beds for plague rats.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: When Covid first struck, several Republicans suggested that people should be willing to die for the economy.
Then they made it law.


But!...but the Leopard said he wouldn't eat MY face!??"
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Start retaining a certain percentage of ICU beds reserved for non Covid patients.


You know, that's the way it used to be.
The problem is that the capacity we have is for those "Farky Warky" things we all do, Unless we build more capacity, spreadnecks will continue to be a burden on it, simply because the hospitals were never designed for that level of stupid.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My elderly vaxxed mother in a dumbarse red state is ill with a number of conditions. It's getting more and more likely she'll need emergency care very soon.
The ERs are full. There are no ICU beds.

If she dies because of these worthless wastes of everything...I don't know what I'll do.
I really, truly, hate them.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spreadnecks? You mean Cardassians?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a likely fan of Ex-President Useless farkwad. He probably voted for this.

Freedom. Letting the "market" decide how things work, you know, the Republican bullshiat about how everything should run like a corporation. Hey, the demand for ICU beds is greater than the supply, that means something something.

That's how they want everything to work. (shrug)

So this is what they want. They're getting it. Not sure why this is sad. They're literally getting what they voted for. That must be why they were so happy in 2016 and also why they react joyfully every time a Republican politician wins an election, in Texas and elsewhere.

This is what they want. So I'll save my sympathy for someone truly deserving of it, like a child patient not getting care because of overwhelmed hospitals. There should be one coming up pretty soon, as this is happening in probably half the states now. There are no ICU beds left in a number of states because of the Republican party and its farking stupid voters.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: west.la.lawyer: If unvaxxed, adjust triage classification to assign beds to other urgent conditions

If unvaxxed, give a package of tots and pears in a little gift wrapped paper bag, a pat on the head, and send them on their way. You wouldn't listen to doctors before, they surely don't want to impose on you now, right?


Why do antivaxxers get tots and a pear?  I am vaccinated.  Give me tots and a pear.  Not the weird hard pears though.  The antivaxxers can have those.  I don't mean crisp. I mean the hard ones.

Stop mollycoddling the antivaxxers.  Not only should they not be getting tots, they shouldn't even be getting a pat on the head.  The government should be training people to falcon punch the antivaxxers who go to hospitals.  Full on street fighter 2 turbo sharyukens.  The ones that set the recipient on fire.  Not pats on the head.  Dogs like head pats, save head pats for the good dogs.  Good bois that are vaccinated.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

[Fark user image 425x239]


God keeps smiting and smiting the inbreds for their evil ways, but they're just too goddamn stupid to get the message.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"14 days to flatten the curve," (over a ear ago,) "so hospitals can have time to prepare." Their "preparation" greatly resembles the Biden Administration's "preparation" in Afghanistan.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyclon: Spreadnecks? You mean Cardassians?[Fark user image 328x308]


Nah. Those are Spoonheads. Maybe subby meant Denobulans,with that way they can puff up like they do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Looks like a likely fan of Ex-President Useless farkwad. He probably voted for this.


You can tell all of that from just looking at his picture? I suppose if you saw a picture of me you might say the same. My resting biatch face has signature gatherers in front of grocery stores avoid my gaze, but when the republican party nominated trump is was the last straw for me. Lifelong republican but that day I quit them.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
US Army Veteran...

Why do they introduce people like this?  Should I feel extra sorry for him cause he sat in Korea and smoked pot on my dime for 5 years?  Was it his last great achievement?  Did he not have a current job?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: US Army Veteran...

Why do they introduce people like this?  Should I feel extra sorry for him cause he sat in Korea and smoked pot on my dime for 5 years?  Was it his last great achievement?  Did he not have a current job?


wat
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The same thing almost happened to my brother. He served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and got cancer from radiation exposure. He had a bad reaction to Chemo, and there are no ICU beds available. They opened up a closed ward and treated it like an ICU, and he still almost died. He's fully vaxxed, but because he has two different types of leukemia, we can't depend on that to keep him safe.

These farking anti-vaxxers should all be charged with negligent homicide, right alongside Drumpf.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My buddy just had emergency gallbladder removal (what this vet needed here) last week in the province with the highest cases and most antivaxers in Canada (Alberta).

America, your society is sick; excess deaths are just the symptom. Like this man's gallbladder the disease of your culture needs to be excised or it's gonna kill the host.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: US Army Veteran...

Why do they introduce people like this?  Should I feel extra sorry for him cause he sat in Korea and smoked pot on my dime for 5 years?  Was it his last great achievement?  Did he not have a current job?


It's done to try to get through to the "patriotic" anti-vaxxers.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Should I feel extra sorry for him cause he sat in Korea and smoked pot on my dime for 5 years?


He did two tours in Afghanistan.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you answer 'NO' to any of the following questions, please find another medical facility OR correct your failures:

Have you been vaccinated?

Do you have liquid assets greater than $1m you would like to assign the hospital before your admission pending your recovery?

Have you ever won any one of the following: a Nobel Prize, DWTS, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony, the Ig Nobel Prize, theAlbert Einstein Peace Prize, set a Guinness World Record, an Olympic medal-special or regular, entered wet t-shirt contest- within the past 4 years, or a Golden Raspberry?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, if you were to start moving non-vaxxers out of ICU's in favor of accident victims and/or diseases, you'd have MAGAts showing up with AR-15s. In that case, we could maybe have the military set up posts at hospitals and maybe rid ourselves of some additional useless baggage.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"spreadneck states"

Not heard that before.  Thanks for the chuckle.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Health care for profit dictates a first-come first-served service algorithm.


I'm surprised that they don't prioritize the vaccinated and non-covid patients, because the dead usually don't pay debts.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Looks like they're about to be farked by one huge dick.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Looks like a likely fan of Ex-President Useless farkwad. He probably voted for this.

Freedom. Letting the "market" decide how things work, you know, the Republican bullshiat about how everything should run like a corporation. Hey, the demand for ICU beds is greater than the supply, that means something something.

That's how they want everything to work. (shrug)

So this is what they want. They're getting it. Not sure why this is sad. They're literally getting what they voted for. That must be why they were so happy in 2016 and also why they react joyfully every time a Republican politician wins an election, in Texas and elsewhere.

This is what they want. So I'll save my sympathy for someone truly deserving of it, like a child patient not getting care because of overwhelmed hospitals. There should be one coming up pretty soon, as this is happening in probably half the states now. There are no ICU beds left in a number of states because of the Republican party and its farking stupid voters.


They don't care about kids getting shot in schools because of "Muh Freedums!"
Why would they care about kids dying because of the lack of ICU available beds due to the unvaccinated?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pfft. Gallstones. The liebruls want you to believe that this crisis actor died from a gallstone. Those are dealt with by simple outpatient treatment not en emergency rooms. Besides the Ivermectin is already slowing the spread.
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: US Army Veteran...

Why do they introduce people like this?


Isn't that part of their identity?

Should I feel extra sorry for him cause he sat in Korea and smoked pot on my dime for 5 years?

Wouldn't you smoke pot if you were stuck in Korea taking orders from idiots?

Was it his last great achievement?

Yes, does he deserve judgement?

Did he not have a current job?

Yes, wouldn't you like a job testing new strains of pot?


Why are there so many questions? Do I have to kill a mofo around here to get some answers?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This dipshiat in this video (bald fat one) thinks he was really doing something here.  He's now about to be moved to whatever hospice is for coronavirus patients.  These people should not be allowed to use go fund me

WATCH: The Fight To End COVID-19 Tyranny | San Angelo, TX
Youtube o_6DpIAPcz0
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Unfortunately, if you were to start moving non-vaxxers out of ICU's in favor of accident victims and/or diseases, you'd have MAGAts showing up with AR-15s. In that case, we could maybe have the military set up posts at hospitals and maybe rid ourselves of some additional useless baggage.


If they do that, then they are insurrectionists.  If it happens in multiple states, then it is a threat to the union, and Biden is required to go Lincoln on the confederate states (or whatever states are in the confederate side this time.  I understand Alaska was not a state at the time of the hot part of the civil war, so they are not Confederate, but if they allied with the confederation this time, they should be treated as Confederates.).  But this time the president has access to nukes.

Set up military outside of the hospitals.  If the Confederates bring guns, evacuate the military and go atomic fusion Lincoln on the Confederates.

If they dont want civil war all they have to do is get vaccinated, or not show up at the hospitals with covid.  If they got vaccinated or are ineligible they are welcome.

Problem solved.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Megathuma: My elderly vaxxed mother in a dumbarse red state is ill with a number of conditions. It's getting more and more likely she'll need emergency care very soon.
The ERs are full. There are no ICU beds.

If she dies because of these worthless wastes of everything...I don't know what I'll do.
I really, truly, hate them.


It's not just dumbass red states.

Here in Oregon, the civilized 75+% vaccinated parts of the state are still out of hospital beds because guess where all the dumbshiats from the <40% vaccinated parts go when they catch the fake democrat hoax virus?

Eugene has a designated covid hospital. I'd estimate we're at nearly 85% of eligible pop vaccinated. It's not *us* that's the reason it's 100% full.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only thing new is that it's killing people who can't get treatment because the beds are taken up by hordes of imbeciles. 

What is not new is that Covid is causing the death of people who don't have Covid. Earlier this year I was chatting with one of the specialists I see regularly and he was deploring the fact that people in need of urgent care were dying because they waited too long to go the ER because of fear of contracting Covid. He was especially upset because someone died of appendicitis, which isn't supposed to happen in 2021.

I understand that doctors must treat all patients even if they are responsible for their own predicament, but isn't it time we held those who spread misinformation about the disease and the vaccines against it accountable for the wrongful deaths they are causing ?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

[Fark user image 425x239]


What Category? My god, please be safe.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: The only thing new is that it's killing people who can't get treatment because the beds are taken up by hordes of imbeciles. 

What is not new is that Covid is causing the death of people who don't have Covid. Earlier this year I was chatting with one of the specialists I see regularly and he was deploring the fact that people in need of urgent care were dying because they waited too long to go the ER because of fear of contracting Covid. He was especially upset because someone died of appendicitis, which isn't supposed to happen in 2021.

I understand that doctors must treat all patients even if they are responsible for their own predicament, but isn't it time we held those who spread misinformation about the disease and the vaccines against it accountable for the wrongful deaths they are causing ?


If the doctors are put in a position where they must ration care, it is not unethical for them to ration car in favor of the vaccinated or ineligible.  Somebody is going to die.  So it doesn't change the death equation.  But it does change the equation to favor those who believe in science.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


They should take something with milk. Water just spreads it around.
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As of last night, there were 102 people waiting for an ICU bed in the greater Houston area.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told Begnaud that she was prepared to open a field hospital, but as of Friday morning, hospitals in the Houston area were telling her they had extra beds - but not enough nurses. Seven hundred nurses arrived last week, but it's still not enough to meet the demand.

JFC. They're not just at capacity. They've got 102 people in the area who should be in the ICU and can't get a bed. They brought in seven hundred more nurses and it's not enough. Many more people are going to die needlessly and not just of covid-19.

This man died of a farking gallstone. That's on Governor Abbott and the entire farking GOP and their farking propaganda mills. They politicized a public health crisis and made not taking sensible precautions and not getting vaccinated a matter of identity for conservatives. Fark these pieces of shiat forever. This is their farking fault.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a note, I loved in red four trees states before moving to NJ and then NY. Those states have problems, everywhere does, but no way would I willingly move to a red state again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Looks like a likely fan of Ex-President Useless farkwad. He probably voted for this.

You can tell all of that from just looking at his picture? I suppose if you saw a picture of me you might say the same. My resting biatch face has signature gatherers in front of grocery stores avoid my gaze, but when the republican party nominated trump is was the last straw for me. Lifelong republican but that day I quit them.


Let's see: Texas. Male. White. Military vet. I feel like my assessment is probably accurate. I could be wrong, of course. But I'm not responsible for this guy not getting the medical care he needed.

The Republicans are. All of them. The voters, the politicians, the scuzzy talking heads on Fox "News" and its ilk. The appalling assholes online disseminating anti-vaccination bullshiat and other lies. The "social media" that enables those assholes.

All of those people are to blame for this. I'm just suggesting this guy is probably one of them. But if we get a followup that he was a diehard Democratic voter and volunteer who knocked on doors to get Democrats elected in Texas and put stuff on his social media about how Ex-President Useless farkwad and his enablers are an insult to patriotic Americans, I'll be happy to rescind my "this guy probably got what he voted for" opinion.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: "14 days to flatten the curve," (over a ear ago,) "so hospitals can have time to prepare."


They were never going to be ready. Did people expect every single hospital to create tens of thousands of ICU qualified nurses, doctors and EMS crews out of thin air in few weeks?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mad_Radhu: If the forecast holds, we are just seeing the start of the ugly stuff. Delta + Ida is not going to be fun.

[Fark user image 425x239]

What Category? My god, please be safe.


Cat 4 is what they are saying now.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: This dipshiat in this video (bald fat one) thinks he was really doing something here.  He's now about to be moved to whatever hospice is for coronavirus patients.  These people should not be allowed to use go fund me

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/o_6DpIAP​cz0]


mississippifreepress.orgView Full Size


The unvaxxed COVID ward.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As Florida faces record covid-19 deaths, DeSantis says Biden should follow his lead
 
