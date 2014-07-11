 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   New Orleans is really going all out for the upcoming Hurricane Katrina anniversary   (apnews.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is going to be a lot of unvaccinated people in those storm shelters.
It should end well.

I hope FEMA is geared and ready to go.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love New Orleans, but y'all are fighting against mother nature who is gonna bury that place underwater when she damn well pleases.

Stay safe!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Helluva job, Mikey
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our friend with the big blue tote is ready, I'm sure.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So... Creole and Cajun to go, then?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Will people be looting or finding?
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, will this be Biden's Obama's Katrina?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t​h​e-fix/wp/2014/07/11/which-of-these-tk-​things-was-the-most-obamas-katrinas-mo​ment/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I should invest in paper towels futures.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Our friend with the big blue tote is ready, I'm sure.


hehe...what do you think the chances are that dude is even around anymore?
I'm genuinely curious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
earthihnis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Itll probably be fine.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they ever get the generators for the pumping stations back online?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, boy - more Danziger Bridge target practice for the local yokels! WHOOOO! *BLAMBLAMBLAM*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have a friend named Ida. I showed her its path. She just hopes it doesn't impact Holden Beach, NC by Labor Day Weekend.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Except that we've totes repaired all of the levies THIS time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
- Louisiana in a COVID cases peak
- COVID delta is here
- New Orleans hospitals are full of COVID patients, a lot of em in ICUs

Probably all ambulances are in use right now because of COVID, so how do you evacuate ICU patients?


Yeah unless Biden sends in the military RIGHT NOW to that area to help evacuating, its gonna be a shiatshow with a lot of people dying when they could have been saved.

Dont let crazy MAGA turd Kanye have a reason to go on TV and say that Biden doesnt care about black people. Please.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You thought it was fun last time? This time, we have an overt white nationalist movement and lots of Louisiana racism working everything from local governments to LEOs. For Ida, everybody's a looter!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dstanley: Will people be looting or finding?


Depends on melanin concentration.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Helluva job, Mikey


Fark user imageView Full Size


If enough people die, maybe there will awards!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I hope FEMA is geared and ready to go".

With bombs to blow the levies.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SurfaceTension: Helluva job, Mikey

[Fark user image image 240x200]

If enough people die, maybe there will awards!


I handed out water and pooped in a bucket after Hurricane Katrina and all I got was this humanitarian service medal (and 5 promotion points.)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
3 Drunk Guys and a Hurricane, Part Deux: Storm Boogaloo?
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's going to take a lot of paper towels to sop it all up.

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If gas goes over $6 a gallon like it did after Katrina, do we blame Biden, Obama, or the fossil fuel industry?

/sit down Cali we know your gas is already that much
//got a real bad feeling about this one
/// stay safe and get the heck out
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love New Orleans, but y'all are fighting against mother nature who is gonna bury that place underwater when she damn well pleases.

Stay safe!


We're all fighting that battle.  New Orleans is just on the front lines of it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lootie 2: Electric Boogaloo.

In all seriousness, I don't like these three-letter hurricanes starting with "I" than end up hitting NOLA. Last one ended up hitting Ohio too and people were out of power for three weeks.

/ yes, you, Ike
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blender61: There is going to be a lot of unvaccinated people in those storm shelters.
It should end well.

I hope FEMA is geared and ready to go.


Not like you can even vaccinate them now or when they show-up at the shelters because it takes about 2 weeks before it is effective.  If only there was some way to have have anticipated storms could affect these areas at this time of year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Black Lips "O Katrina!" (wild live show in Atlanta) Southern Comfort
Youtube -ZscgSDYDHM

I was at this show.  It was rad.
 
