 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   'UFO' seen on Florida Turnpike turns heads   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, YouTube, DADE COUNTY, Miami, media company, Elon Musk, user@oscar_j_perez  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 4:26 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was pretty funny.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Intelligent alien life forms would not be in Florida.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe they were just looking ofr a Doctor, doctor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's powered by weed, right?
 
rfenster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lights Out
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Intelligent alien life forms would not be in Florida.


I dunno, nothing says aliens have to be smart. Floridians all being extra-terrestrials makes sense to me.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, could it have been a kit car?
 
rfenster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: In all seriousness, could it have been a kit car?


Yes, until it flew off at a very high rate of speed, until it was just a single point of light in the sky before disappearing completely.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do we trust any reports from the Florida Trumpike?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did someone catch the plate to report? Forida has long had an issue with illegal aliens.
 
badscooter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This video is 3 years old. From Indiana the first time.

Unidentified Driving Object || ViralHog
Youtube nfwe8rEPTw0
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.