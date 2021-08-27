 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Police officer responds to a call for a 'person down', adds his fellow officer to the list of persons down   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some fine work, Lou.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh like nobody's ever accidentally shot you at work.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: That's some fine work, Lou.


"Every bit helps."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had more cops like him we'd have fewer cops like him!
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a good guy with a gun there to shoot the good guy with a gun that was shooting the other good guy with a gun.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gotta make the quota
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot

That's the impression I get about how most cops do their job.

"Wait... my spider sense is tingling!" BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Arvada!?!   You expect this kind of service in Aurora, butt not in Arvada. You sure it wasn't Aurora news dude?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sensed some kind of threat

What ever happened to just pissing yourself?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a crazy idea that might just work: how about trying to not to make shooting part of your response? Then it doesn't matter who you don't shoot.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop calls for help. Help shows up and shoots him.

Now the cop knows what it's like for regular people that call for help.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads artcle*. Ah, I bet he's one of them there hunters who takes sound shots during elk seaon

/ sound shots are when you fire into the trees when you hear a sound.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidently"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the other officer blah?
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot

That's the impression I get about how most cops do their job.

"Wait... my spider sense is tingling!" BLAM BLAM BLAM


There's been a few of those over the past several years.  A cop patrolling a large apartment building in NYC was in a stairwell and the lights were out, someone else entered the stairwell and he got scared and shot and killed someone.  Then there was a case where a woman called and reported a prowler.  Cops arrived and were in their car when she approached them from behind, one got jumpy and shot her through the car door.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After RTFA I am left with the impression that the list of persons down only has one person on it. Only one shot was fired.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]


The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot

So just firing wildly when you hear a noise is what they teach at the academy these days?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait!  My ACAB sense is tingling!"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.


OK I guess it's "Samoas" not "Samoans".  My bad.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the officer that got shot was white, he wouldn't have gotten shot!!

/amIdoingitright?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are shooting each other, this could just be a self-resolving problem.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know if the officer who was shot was in uniform or not and what his race was.  There has been a problem with undercover officers getting shot by friendly fire over the years, but it seems to happen mostly to black and latino officers in plain clothes.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes me wonder, if there was someone in the area doing  something "suspicious", would that person get blamed for assaulting the police?  And I mean legally.  Aren't there situations where if an innocent person or a police officer gets injured during a commission of a crime, and it's not actually the criminal's fault, the blame still falls on the criminal?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: sensed some kind of threat

What ever happened to just pissing yourself?


And there would be less paperwork. Depending on how the guys feel about who he shot, he might even hear less flack about it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Arvada Police Department did not release the identities of the officers involved.

Good.  Why should we have any information about public servants, especially when they're incompetent?

Anyway, as I understand it from the "swatting" threads, whatever the rabid pigs do when they show up is the responsibility of the evil mastermind who called them.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Cop calls for help. Help shows up and shoots him.

Now the cop knows what it's like for regular people that call for help.


Soon: the slow, creeping realization that if his buddy killed him it'd merely be a "tragedy" while he has a long, paid vacation.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: After RTFA I am left with the impression that the list of persons down only has one person on it. Only one shot was fired.


Do you speak English?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.


In Arvada it would be Russians.  For some reason a bunch of Russians immigrated to that particular city.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another big problem with cops, that does not get talked about, is that the vast majority of them come from charismatic Christian backgrounds and have heads full of stories about the Holy Spirit saving the lives of cops/soldiers/firefighters by telling them that something is wrong, through feelings, and in thr story the cop acts on those promptings of the spirit and saves the day.  99 percent of the time when they talk about guy feelings and hunches, it's a dog whistle to say that God was whispering it to them.

It's okay to be a bit extra cautious because the hairs are standing up on the back of your neck, but you better be damn sure you can see the threat with your own damn eyes when you pull that trigger.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just tealized something else.  Was there even an officer down to begin with?  If not there was no way this was not a setup.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image image 237x213]


At first I was like- "Ha, running away from a little girl"

Then I was like- "shiat, wait, that's probably a little girl some cop shot and killed"

/Now I has a sad
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Many years ago we had an incident in Hull, Quebec with a dog that was off leash in the nightclub/bar district that they couldn't control.  One cop starts shooting and they all decide it was time to get their shot off.  Anyways, the dog was shot 19 times and not one of the idiots got it in the head or the heart.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot

So just firing wildly when you hear a noise is what they teach at the academy these days?


It's called reconnaissance.  You send in an information gathering bullet, collect the intelligence and reevaluate.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.

OK I guess it's "Samoas" not "Samoans".  My bad.


You're still right, though. A cop wouldn't know the difference, and certainly not when Samoans have brown skin. Probably thinks Samoans are a gang.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moroning: In Arvada!?!   You expect this kind of service in Aurora, butt not in Arvada. You sure it wasn't Aurora news dude?


My exact thought!
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot

So just firing wildly when you hear a noise is what they teach at the academy these days?


There is an information series of documentaries about the training of police officers. A little dated now, they were filmed almost 40 years ago.

Just search for "Police Academy film" and it should be on the first page.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Came around the corner and fired. Fired at what? I want to know what he or she (we only know the pronoun for the shot officer) claims they were so afraid of and were trying to kill.

No time taken to assess the situation (or they might have gotten it correct), no time to consider escalation of force, just run onto the scene and blam, blam, blam!

Police today have the shiatiest training. Your First Job Is To Get Home Safe, plus militarization, plus ingrained fear due to racism means this will likely not be fixed in our lifetime.

/I'd also be curious to know if this officer had PTSD
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I want to know if the officer who was shot was in uniform or not and what his race was.  There has been a problem with undercover officers getting shot by friendly fire over the years, but it seems to happen mostly to black and latino officers in plain clothes.


Or to modernize the question;

Was he vaccinated and was his political affiliation known to the shooter?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moroning: noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.

In Arvada it would be Russians.  For some reason a bunch of Russians immigrated to that particular city.


Dude, ever been to Estes Park?
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jimjays: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: sensed some kind of threat

What ever happened to just pissing yourself?

And there would be less paperwork. Depending on how the guys feel about who he shot, he might even hear less flack about it.


Need some time off to go to your sisters wedding?

Don't waste your holiday break, just shoot some mook and get three weeks paid vacation while the brass smoothes things over.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 645x398]


He's a wizard Harry.


/Arvada cadaver
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Moroning: noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.

In Arvada it would be Russians.  For some reason a bunch of Russians immigrated to that particular city.

Dude, ever been to Estes Park?


Only to drive through it.  Is it full of Russians too.  The only reason I know Arvada is, is cause the bank I worked at in Arvada had a whole bunch of them cashing their government checks after the first of the month.  This was in the 90's. They were living on $700 a month.  Another teller told me most of them lived 5-7 to a two bedroom apartment.  I believed her after seeing in those small checks.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: Robinfro: An officer came around the corner, sensed some kind of threat and fired a shot
[Fark user image 237x213]

The officer came around the corner and found themself faced by hundreds of Samoans.

OK I guess it's "Samoas" not "Samoans".  My bad.


"Samoans" is correct.
Samoans:
th.bing.comView Full Size

Samoas:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sensed some kind of threat? Wtf? That's justification for shooting people now? Was the other cop carrying skittles or a cellphone? Maybe he or she was black? This farking tool needs to have his gun and badge removed permanently.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moroning: In Arvada!?!   You expect this kind of service in Aurora, butt not in Arvada. You sure it wasn't Aurora news dude?


I never read anything good about Arvada cops.
 
