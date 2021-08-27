 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Wait a second. He stopped to have a wank?
124
124 Comments
Original
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader
2 hours ago  
Since AZ is not used in the US I am guessing her "friend" that she "heard" about actually had ebola and is dead not for not seeking treatment. Science came up with a treatment for ebola as well.
 
GardenWeasel
2 hours ago  
This is the plot from Santa Clarita Diet.

Seriously.
 
NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago  
l would just like to thank the person who invented the internet so that morons like this can be heard all around the world. Thanks internet guy!
 
Officer Barrelroll
2 hours ago  
They can jab you with Arizona now? Nooooooooo. I don't want to start demanding that stupidly named companies conduct ridiculously incompetent election audits.
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
You wouldn't know him, he's Canadian...
 
blastoh
2 hours ago  
Two days after getting my second shot I jabbed my toe and limped for a few minutes.

farking phizer
 
Breaker Moran
1 hour ago  
It was too late for an Ebola vaccine anyways come to think of it...
 
Psychopusher
1 hour ago  
Let's break this one down...

"A friend told me"
I just made this shiat up, but I don't want to take responsibility for it.

"that hours after having the AZ jab"
Could have said Pfizer or Moderna, but I heard a couple of bad incidents with AZ so I'm going with that one.

"he was sitting at the dining table, when he suddenly projectile vomited pints of black blood. Over the next 4 days, he suffered bleeding from his rectum, had blood in his semen and came up in bruises all over his body"
How can I make this sound as gross and bad as humanly possible without involving actual death so people can't verify through death records, despite knowing absolutely nothing about biology, virology, or, you know, medical stuff and suchlike?
 
Pavia_Resistance
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: l would just like to thank the person who invented Al Gore the internet so that morons like this can be heard all around the world. Thanks internet guy Al Gore!


FTFY
 
Irving Maimway
1 hour ago  
Losing PINTS of blood. But has the energy to rub one out? Sounds like a strong and healthy guy. I'm sure you'll say he died soon.
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  
I went to her timeline and reported several for COVID misinformation. Would help if others did, too
 
Pavia_Resistance
1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: NewportBarGuy: l would just like to thank the person who invented Al Gore the internet so that morons like this can be heard all around the world. Thanks internet guy Al Gore!

FTFY


And I fark up the joke. Can't multitask apparently.
 
grokca
1 hour ago  
He was going through that and decided to masturbate?  Did you decide that this was the time to blow him? How else would they find it in his semen? Why would they be checking his semen?

So many questions.
 
Ker_Thwap
1 hour ago  
Jacqui Deevoy should keep her kinky sexts to herself.
 
Grizwald
1 hour ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary
1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: How can I make this sound as gross and bad as humanly possible without involving actual death


Anyone with such rapid internal bleeding in such a short timespan would go into hemorrhagic shock, and require immediate transfusion to keep them from dying.

The claim would be laughable if crap like this wasn't actually getting people killed.
 
wademh
1 hour ago  
Being convinced he was gonna die, he decided he wanted to have sex one last time, but was all alone ...
 
dildo tontine
1 hour ago  
He had blood leaking from his anus from the giant dildo he shoved up there and the blood in the semen was from furiously wanking. The bloody vomit is totally real though.
 
GitOffaMyLawn
1 hour ago  
AZ - AstraZeneca

This person is based in London, England.

Still a lying wanker shiat of a pseudo-human.
 
Im_Gumby
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  
"The Az jab" is what the kids are calling butt sex. A friend told me.
 
downstairs
1 hour ago  
That's pretty metal.
 
thorpe
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
1 hour ago  
Hey, if I thought I was dying...why not one last fap?
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not AZ but same line of thought
 
Destructor
1 hour ago  
My favorite is the nurse someone knows that saw doctors write "Covid" as the cause of death when it really wasn't. They've been told to do that by the hospital administrators for big fat bucks.
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
I know this lady's neighbour and he says she likes to sit naked in her living room, eating KFC chicken skin while making up stories on Twatter.
 
Fireproof
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Since AZ is not used in the US I am guessing her "friend" that she "heard" about actually had ebola and is dead not for not seeking treatment. Science came up with a treatment for ebola as well.


Her profile says she's in London.

She's still completely full of shiat.
 
Porous Horace
1 hour ago  
Best. GG Allin concert. Ever.
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: l would just like to thank the person who invented the internet so that morons like this can be heard all around the world. Thanks internet guy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudpants
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Other Dan
1 hour ago  
Hours after my AZ injection, I had... a sore arm. ONOES!

/ My second dose was Moderna
// I'm guessing I'll have to go get another Moderna shot at some point if I ever want to travel.
/// Oh well, it's no biggy.
 
guestguy
1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I know this lady's neighbour and he says she likes to sit naked in her living room, eating KFC chicken skin while making up stories on Twatter.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning
1 hour ago  
That avatar screams don't be my friend unless you like shallow graves.  And yet Fark is green lighting the crazy.
 
Porous Horace
1 hour ago  
For me, it was Tuesday.
 
tyyreaunn
1 hour ago  
Shame on you all, kink-shaming the poor guy who's into rough anal sex.
 
chitownmike
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JacquiDeevoy1: A friend told me that hours after having the AZ jab, he was sitting at the dining table, when he suddenly projectile vomited pints of black blood. Over the next 4 days, he suffered bleeding from his rectum, had blood in his semen and came up in bruises all over his body.


Why can't I funny this?
 
EasilyDistracted
1 hour ago  
Maybe she's telling the truth...did you all ever think that?  If so, then her friend is lying and she's the most gullible tart on the face of the earth.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
mrshowrules
1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: AZ - AstraZeneca

This person is based in London, England.

Still a lying wanker shiat of a pseudo-human.


I hade two dose of AstroZeneca.  My semen is still the normal frothy rich green.
 
pjbreeze
1 hour ago  

Destructor: My favorite is the nurse someone knows that saw doctors write "Covid" as the cause of death when it really wasn't. They've been told to do that by the hospital administrators for big fat bucks.


I think my wife saw that one and every so often I have to make the same argument all over again
 
zulius
1 hour ago  
As someone who lives in AZ, should I be worried about a Vaccine Black Plague / Ebola?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I went to her timeline and reported several for COVID misinformation. Would help if others did, too


That's what I did. bastards like this need to be smashed like a bug with God's rolled-up newspaper.
 
Lost_in_Korea
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: l would just like to thank the person who invented the internet so that morons like this can be heard all around the world. Thanks internet guy!


Farkin Al Gore!  Is there anything evil he won't do?  And we thought Obama was history's greatest monster.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
1 hour ago  
Wow, her friend sounds like a massive pussy.

That shiat just gave me a slightly sore arm.
 
busy chillin'
1 hour ago  
idontbelieveyou.gif
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
1 hour ago  
In fact reading that list of symptoms again I realise she's just confused getting the vaccine with drinking a bottle of neat gin.

Yeah, I think we've all been there.
 
