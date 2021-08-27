 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   It actually is news: Man Bites Dog   (dailyhive.com)
    Vancouver, Police, Injuries, Vancouver Police dog, 32-year-old man, bit Police Service Dog Mando  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it a hot dog?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He started it.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read about this in the Daily Growl.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Bonkers!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops should not be allowed to use dogs. Full stop.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Was it a hot dog?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most places treat an assault on a police animal, be it a dog or a horse, as harshly as they would an assault on a human LEM. Since a decent lawyer costs an arm and a leg maybe just let the cop's dog chew on your arm?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most places treat an assault on a police animal, be it a dog or a horse, as harshly as they would an assault on a human LEM.


That seems only fair, given cops treat both non-cop humans and animals equally as bullet fodder.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE  BIT  ME  FIRST!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: The cops should not be allowed to use dogs. Full stop.


I suppose the guys in the bomb squad could switch to dowsing rods.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eye for an eye and a canine for a K9.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: austerity101: The cops should not be allowed to use dogs. Full stop.

I suppose the guys in the bomb squad could switch to dowsing rods.


I think the line needs to be drawn at detection and tracking.  No sending dogs to tackle and maul people.  It's abusive of the suspect and the animal, and it puts a legal penalty in place for defending yourself against a biting animal.  It's farked up all the way around.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: austerity101: The cops should not be allowed to use dogs. Full stop.

I suppose the guys in the bomb squad could switch to dowsing rods.

I think the line needs to be drawn at detection and tracking.  No sending dogs to tackle and maul people.  It's abusive of the suspect and the animal, and it puts a legal penalty in place for defending yourself against a biting animal.  It's farked up all the way around.


This, although my larger argument is that the cups (in their current form) shouldn't exist, anyway. They shouldn't be using anything. Plus, we can have bomb squads without retaining our current police structures.

Hell, bomb squads don't even have to be cops at all.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image 612x612]


That's a great film.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Garp bit Bonkers
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most places treat an assault on a police animal, be it a dog or a horse, as harshly as they would an assault on a human LEM. Since a decent lawyer costs an arm and a leg maybe just let the cop's dog chew on your arm?


Can empathize:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/I love butternuts!
 
