(Click Orlando)   Please note: a lawnmower is not an approved method for dealing with alligator   (clickorlando.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did he at least say "See you later, alligator!" before attacking it?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dogs at least put up a fight

Dog vs Lawnmower 😂😭
Youtube jPo6iHmc5-4
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, can't mow the alligators, can't use my mower to cut my kid's hair, what do they expect me to do with it? Use it on the lawn?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it works later, but not after awhile.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's more of a crocodile thing.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so wrong. Poor reptiles didn't deserve that.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny, you fight the alligator with the tools you've got, not the tools you want.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dickhead.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course not.

For an alligator, you really want a chainsaw.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, I think you mean alligatthem.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a pay-per-view event!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see nothing wrong with using heavy machinery to kill a pitiless cold-blooded killer and wiping out its spawn.

Do feel sorry for the alligator. It wasn't doing anything wrong
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hang the bastard by his feet into a body of water filled with alligators.  Justice is served.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight, in Florida you can kill a person who you feel threatened by, but killing an alligator is a no go?

So... If you had a pet alligator you could swing it at people and if they fight back you could legally shoot them.
Pretty sure that would work.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A six-foot nesting gator.

Why not just step on a few kittens, shiatheel?
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should handle the gator the traditional way.

A deep fryer and a spicy remoulade.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: Dogs at least put up a fight

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jPo6iHmc​5-4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That idiot could have at least stopped the blades.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Works for zombies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor, subby.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Did he at least say "See you later, alligator!" before attacking it?


After a while, bloody pile
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So let me get this straight, in Florida you can kill a person who you feel threatened by, but killing an alligator is a no go?

So... If you had a pet alligator you could swing it at people and if they fight back you could legally shoot them.
Pretty sure that would work.


I'm fairly certain that exact thing has happened in Florida before
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby just needs to buy a bigger lawnmower.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alligators share common ancestors with motherfarking dinosaurs from the mid-Triassic period, roughly 230 million years ago. They are primeval carnivores that evolution looked at, nodded, and said 'good enough.'  Each one can become almost a half ton of cold-blooded killing machine that doesn't even care what it eats, so long as it was made of meat and screams and panic. It can swim twenty miles an hour--faster than most people can run on land. If you are attacked by one of these fonts of nightmare fear pee, then you are well within your bounds to use whatever tools you have at your disposal to survive, even enlisting the aid of chainsaws, flamethrowers, or yes, lawn mowers.

On the other hand if you're just mowing the grass and decide to mow some alligators, that means you're an asshole, and evolution has failed you as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


this might have a chance.  if you add some lasers and a small rail gun.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: Of course not.

For an alligator, you really want a chainsaw.


You get too close.   I'd go with a gas tiller.   The machine is between you and the beast.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eh, it seems like kind of a knee-jerk reflex to blame this notorious hothead for the whole MAGA movement, as if the Kennedy clan were ushering in some kind of new religion.  Seriously?  But it's also wrong to act like it was no big thing, like some friends of mine do.  Nobody on Planet Earth could have predicted that the whole Democratic party would come undone without RFK to lead them in the fight for liberty and apple pie.

Is anyone out there really afraid of this guy after he spent 50+ years pacing around in a cell downtown?  What, do they think he's going to recruit a bunch of wild boys and invade Tel Aviv?  Anyway, too much information, I guess.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ROFL, wrong thread, but let's see how it plays out...
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: ROFL, wrong thread, but let's see how it plays out...


I'm 100% certain the person that did this fits your initial description, but I'll keep it to the pol tab.

/for here, I'll consider him a garden variety hideous waste of oxygen
 
