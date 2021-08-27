 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Florida hospitals running out of space to store dead bodies in wake of Covid-19, as apparently subby's "just throw them in a sinkhole" plan is a non-starter   (mynews13.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Death, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Cremation, Orange County officials, Greater Orlando, director of the Florida Department of Health-Orange, ORANGE COUNTY  
•       •       •

462 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 12:55 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already run through all the refrigerated trucks? Are we on to the mass-grave step?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also running out of oxygen which means they have to cut water usage (they use oxygen at the water treatment plants)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no... Well, I guess I'll have a diet coke.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they could store them at Ron DeathSantis' mansion, since this appears to be what he desired all along.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Perhaps they could store them at Ron DeathSantis' mansion, since this appears to be what he desired all along.


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only Florida were next to some large body of water that could be used for burials at sea...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would you throw perfectly good gator chow into a sinkhole? That's just wasteful.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dump them in the Gulf Stream
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ossuaries are gonna be the next big thing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If only Florida were next to some large body of water that could be used for burials at sea...


Alligators have to eat, might as well spice up their diet.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone needs to update the refrigerated truck with Donald screaming "Have you seen my ratings" meme to something with DeathSantis.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dumping them in a mass grave seemed to work just fine in New York.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Judge blocks Florida governor's order banning mask mandates:

https://www.news4jax.com/news/florida​/​2021/08/27/judge-rules-on-floridas-ban​-on-school-mask-mandates/?__vfz=medium​%3Dsharebar
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

no1curr: Dump them in the Gulf Stream


The Gulf Stream is already dying.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mar-a-lago, unless they wont fit because it's too full of shiat.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there were only something we could do to help end the pandemic.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.ht​ml
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's plenty of room in here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh no... Well, I guess I'll have a diet coke.


Is Pepsi OK? Also the ice is coming from the mobile morgue trucks, so it might smell a little formaldehyde-y.
 
algman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fat bodies float even before they fill with decomp gases.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this raise or lower the price of Soilent Green?

More product-VS- less consumers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't they just stuff the bodies into the cracks in the foundations of condominiums to shore them up? You could solve two problems at once.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In what should be a great day for blue barrel manufacturers, The complete lack of consideration is deafening...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just dump em in front of desantis mansion or trump's golf course.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they could start a new reality show called Weekend at Ronnie's?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DeSantis will just ship them to Louisiana and reclassify them as Hurricane deaths in a few days
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


problem solved
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Ossuaries are gonna be the next big thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The ones in the catacombs underneath Paris are really cool to visit, though I think they would have a tough time pulling off building underground chambers in Florida swamp land.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: If only Florida were next to some large body of water that could be used for burials at sea...

Alligators have to eat, might as well spice up their diet.


"Scientists were shocked and confused over the sudden increase in Type II diabetes among the general alligator population. Dr. Richard Romero is quoted as stating, 'Must be something new - and bad - in their diet to cause such a reaction'. "
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But, HOW many are actually COVID-19 deaths, and, how many are deaths NOT assciated with
COVID-19?   After all, it IS Florida, which has a unusually high population of elderly citizens.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

no1curr: Dump them in the Gulf Stream


Oh No...the horror. They didn't even get the Eddie Bauer option.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: But, HOW many are actually COVID-19 deaths, and, how many are deaths NOT assciated with
COVID-19?   After all, it IS Florida, which has a unusually high population of elderly citizens.


fark is not your personal humiliation fetish fulfillment
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When hell is full, the dead will rise and walk in Florida.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh no... Well, I guess I'll have a diet coke.


This is also Trump's response to everything.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Send each one, unrefrigerated, postage due, to DeSantis' home address.

Or split them between his home and office.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
(shrug)  This is what they wanted. Freedom. Freedom to get to "herd immunity" the "natural" way.

So they're getting it, with help from Governor Useless farkwad.

Congrats, Floriduh.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Why would you throw perfectly good gator chow into a sinkhole? That's just wasteful.


Do you want COVID-Gators?

They'd give it to the snapping turtles and then we're all farked
 
eagles95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Ivo Shandor: Why would you throw perfectly good gator chow into a sinkhole? That's just wasteful.

Do you want COVID-Gators?

They'd give it to the snapping turtles and then we're all farked


Don't worry about the turtles. The gorillas though would be real assholes
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Start leaving the bodies on the sidewalks and the roads. Trust me, people will start believing COVID is a real disease REALLY fast once you ruin their commute.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sinkholes?  That seems really dumb subby!  The flesh is just going to rot away and get taken by the water system, then you'll just have another sinkhole!
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.