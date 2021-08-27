 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Florida judge muzzles DeSantis mask mandate   (mynews13.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Florida, Florida judge, Supreme Court of the United States, High school, Law, County, Judge John Cooper of Florida, Charter counties in Florida  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 5:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's nice to know at least one judge thinks keeping people alive might be a good thing.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It violates the Florida Constitution....which Ron would have known if he ever bothered to read it:

See section 4, sub-section B:

Section 4
Text of Section 4:
School Districts; School Boards
(a) Each county shall constitute a school district; provided, two or more contiguous counties, upon vote of the electors of each county pursuant to law, may be combined into one school district. In each school district there shall be a school board composed of five or more members chosen by vote of the electors in a nonpartisan election for appropriately staggered terms of four years, as provided by law.

(b) The school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district and determine the rate of school district taxes within the limits prescribed herein. Two or more school districts may operate and finance joint educational programs.[1]
 
teabaggingforjesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Once again, the Constitution has risen up and defeated tyranny. Long Live the Constitution!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/first smart thing to come out of Florida in over a year
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: It violates the Florida Constitution....which Ron would have known if he ever bothered to read it:

See section 4, sub-section B:

Section 4
Text of Section 4:
School Districts; School Boards
(a) Each county shall constitute a school district; provided, two or more contiguous counties, upon vote of the electors of each county pursuant to law, may be combined into one school district. In each school district there shall be a school board composed of five or more members chosen by vote of the electors in a nonpartisan election for appropriately staggered terms of four years, as provided by law.

(b) The school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district and determine the rate of school district taxes within the limits prescribed herein. Two or more school districts may operate and finance joint educational programs.[1]


Funny how the GOP is for local control until local governments make decisions that the GOP disagrees with.

Then they try to make logic pretzels trying to explain how restricting local governments actually gives people more "freedom".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ball-gag the D-bag?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One judge not on the Republican payroll.
 
hervatski
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All this does is give the GOP ammunition to fight public schools. "WE TRIED TO MAKE YOU A FREEDOM BUT THE SOCIALISM SCHOOLS SAY NO THEY EVIL!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: One judge not on the Republican payroll.


An elected judge..in Florida no less
/a nice win
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just in time. LOL

Now we have lots more shrieking fits in school board and city council meetings to look forward to, so there's the silver lining.

Somebody should edit those together in an "America the Beautiful" compilation.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It seems pretty obvious that Desantis is only doing what he does to gin up rage in his base. It's a page from TFGs playbook. Believing him stupid or ignorant is folly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But what about my freedom to infect and murder children??!!
I'm sorry, but I thought this was America!
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: It seems pretty obvious that Desantis is only doing what he does to gin up rage in his base. It's a page from TFGs playbook. Believing him stupid or ignorant is folly.


I haven't heard anyone give him that much benefit of the doubt. The consensus as I see it is that the man is an evil shiatbag
 
haknudsen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hervatski: All this does is give the GOP ammunition to fight public schools. "WE TRIED TO MAKE YOU A FREEDOM BUT THE SOCIALISM SCHOOLS SAY NO THEY EVIL!"


Like they weren't doing that already.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parent's rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians,"

Wait. So mini-murderer isn't an elected politician? Oh, it's just his political opinion (power grab) is more important than anyone's life who voted for him.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.