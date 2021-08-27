 Skip to content
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure. Let him out. Just have a sniper on the guard tower when he leaves. If he dodges successfully, he's free.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Besides, Malvo is the ultimate super villian name. I. AM. MALVO.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.


One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is he claiming the crosshairs were surveyor's marks?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Malvo has claimed that the six life-without-parole terms he received in Maryland are illegal in light of U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases."

Oh good, looks like it's covered. I think indeed it is rare that people just go around murdering 10 strangers.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.


Sure, presuming he's served twenty years for each count, consecutively.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet the Trump wack-o's were all excited about a new first round draft pick until they saw what color he is.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is this little shiat still breathing the sweet, sweet ..and slightly smoggy air of freedom?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So many terrible things have happened over the last couple of decades, that I completely forgot about him.  It's good to reminisce on one of the classic terrible things.  Is it Throw Back Thursday already?
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.


I have to disagree, I believe he exceeded the necessary threshold from victim to wilful perpetrator.

/would also have seen Patty Hearst prosecuted/convicted/jailed too
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This seems like a long shot for him
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ten dead people is more than enough to preclude parole.  If we can't put him against a wall, the let him rot in a cell for the rest of his life.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

Sure, presuming he's served twenty years for each count, consecutively.


That works for me, thank you. I was going to be much more harsh in how I explained my views on what I wanted his sentence to be. But hey, I only lost a friend in his killing spree.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.


I don't disagree. 17 year olds aren't as good at decision making as 30 year olds. We've decided 18 is the bright line, so we should use it. Certainly some crimes are so horrific that they deserve extended prison sentences, even for kids, but having a review after 20 years seems reasonable to me. The answer can certainly lean toward NO when they move for release, with them having a high climb to get to a yes. That in and of itself can be motivating for self improvement for the young offenders.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Should give him a chance at the hangman's noose while we are at it.  He murdered people and deserves to die.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.


Don't you turn up here with your "did anyone bother to read the facts behind this case" logic.

This is not how Fark works.

/The full story is a terrifying case of manipulation and psychotic behavior by Muhmmad - oh, and of course, massive incompetence by the police.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Should give him a chance at the hangman's noose while we are at it.  He murdered people and deserves to die.


We shouldn't kill people.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the Ex post facto law apply in this case?
Not being a lawyer, but, I thought if something came along after something happened
they couldn't change it?

His conviction was 2002.  This law didn't apply until 2012?


Malvo's lawyers argue that his punishment goes against a 2012 Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and Malvo should benefit from Maryland's new law enabling prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they've served at least 20 years.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...except in rare cases

This is a rare case, cold blooded killing of 10 innocent people in multiple attacks in the most cowardly way possible.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

proteus_b: "Malvo has claimed that the six life-without-parole terms he received in Maryland are illegal in light of U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases."

Oh good, looks like it's covered. I think indeed it is rare that people just go around murdering 10 strangers.


I'm not usually in favor of the death penalty, because most murderers and victims knew each other prior to the homicide, and arguably the circumstances that led to the crime were unique, and many include some form of mutual antagonism.  I would support penalties that leave these convicts alive, because the particular circumstances that led to the homicide aren't particularly likely to repeat.

My major exception is for those who kill people that they do not know and have no quarrel with.  A murderer that is willing to kill a complete stranger should be eligible for capital punishment, not to punish, but because that individual has demonstrated that they will kill when there isn't even some kind of reason to do so.  Their execution is not so much to punish them as it is to protect everyone else from them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But enough about Sirhan Sirhan...
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Don't you turn up here with your "did anyone bother to read the facts behind this case" logic.


I read that the coffee was hotter than it was supposed to be
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did he noscope 360 his victims?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ...except in rare cases

This is a rare case, cold blooded killing of 10 innocent people in multiple attacks in the most cowardly way possible.


Yep. Maybe if he just drove the car, but he was the trigger man.

/Notice I didn't say trigger minor.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.


I'm sure 20 years in maximum security prison has done wonders for his mental state. He's too dangerous to be let out. Hang his ass and be done with it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes.

Teenagers don't know killing is wrong. Teenagers are just like toddlers but with coordination.

F*ck me running. Are we gonna start letting Trumpers out because they have the IQ of potato next?
 
Albinoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the families of all 10 victims unanimously agree then I say let him have a chance. Till then I feel like they shouldve imprisoned him in the trunk of a car with a small hole for air and food.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not gonna think the public is safe w/ him out until he's a hell of a lot older, but I'm also good w/ this appeal and hope he wins.

/maybe when you're aarp eligible, dude
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Wouldn't the Ex post facto law apply in this case?
Not being a lawyer, but, I thought if something came along after something happened
they couldn't change it?

His conviction was 2002.  This law didn't apply until 2012?


Malvo's lawyers argue that his punishment goes against a 2012 Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and Malvo should benefit from Maryland's new law enabling prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they've served at least 20 years.


No the SCOTUS decision applied to the cases of kids sentenced to life in the past, not going forward. The Court can't hear hypothetical cases so they have to decide if something that happened previously was constitutional or not. So they said it wasn't and it applies to everyone similarly situated.

You have the concept right though, if they decided today that jaywalking was a life felony, they couldn't go back and gather all up the past jaywalkers and imprison them for life.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was in high school in Maryland when that was going on, I remember it well. If that guy gets out of prison he's going to have to wear a bullet proof vest for the rest of his life.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Albinoman: If the families of all 10 victims unanimously agree then I say let him have a chance. Till then I feel like they shouldve imprisoned him in the trunk of a car with a small hole for air and food.


I donno, I don't remember him being particularly tall and the trunk of a GM B-body sedan from the late seventies through '90 is pretty roomy inside.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: Their execution is not so much to punish them as it is to protect everyone else from them.


Wouldn't a life sentence in prison accomplish the same goal?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see the lifetime imprisonment for a crime gang is here.

Along with the let's murder the criminals gang.

Good amount of overlap
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's hard to place that in history. Like Abraham Lincoln could have sent Napoleon a fax. It's crazy but all at the same time. Maybe it was Ghandi.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albinoman: If the families of all 10 victims unanimously agree then I say let him have a chance. Till then I feel like they shouldve imprisoned him in the trunk of a car with a small hole for air and food.


Park it in Arizona.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: TWX: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

Sure, presuming he's served twenty years for each count, consecutively.

That works for me, thank you. I was going to be much more harsh in how I explained my views on what I wanted his sentence to be. But hey, I only lost a friend in his killing spree.


I'm sorry for your loss and I hope to f*cking God this monster never breathes the free air.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albinoman: If the families of all 10 victims unanimously agree then I say let him have a chance. Till then I feel like they shouldve imprisoned him in the trunk of a car with a small hole for air and food.


The justice system as a means of personal punishment for the families of the victims.

Sure, why not.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Treating minor as adults when they commit crimes is wrong, there should be a scale based at least on the age of the kid and some psychological evaluation, full adult consequences should only be for people with full adult rights.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Treating minor as adults when they commit crimes is wrong, there should be a scale based at least on the age of the kid and some psychological evaluation, full adult consequences should only be for people with full adult rights.


So if a kid is convicted as an adult does that mean they are fair game for child molesters?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The kid drove the car during the day and got raped every night. The shooter is dead. Probably another 20 years of supervised release with a lot of therapy is what's needed.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: TWX: Their execution is not so much to punish them as it is to protect everyone else from them.

Wouldn't a life sentence in prison accomplish the same goal?


Not if some idiot decides to change the laws and parole them.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't he more of a spotter than a sniper?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

proteus_b: "Malvo has claimed that the six life-without-parole terms he received in Maryland are illegal in light of U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases."

Oh good, looks like it's covered. I think indeed it is rare that people just go around murdering 10 strangers.


Murdering 10 strangers and maiming several others, over the course of several days, using a high-powered rifle from a vehicle secretly modified to allow them to get away with it. This is a textbook definition of a "rare case," and this guy should sit in his cell for the rest of his life and just be happy we didn't buy him a hot needle like we did his accomplice.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.

I have to disagree, I believe he exceeded the necessary threshold from victim to wilful perpetrator.

/would also have seen Patty Hearst prosecuted/convicted/jailed too


Patty Hearst? You sound old...
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So many terrible things have happened over the last couple of decades, that I completely forgot about him.  It's good to reminisce on one of the classic terrible things.  Is it Throw Back Thursday already?


Yes. Yesterday. It's Flashback Friday sir.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I see the lifetime imprisonment for a crime gang is here.

Along with the let's murder the criminals gang.

Good amount of overlap


Ah, the "Goebbels and Hitler didn't ACTUALLY kill anybody" argument.

/hey if we're going over the top we may as well Godwin everything
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: TWX: Secret Troll Alt: feckingmorons: That seems just. Not that he should get out, but that he should have the opportunity to argue that he should be released after 20 years.

One could argue that Malvo was a victim in that as well. I mean nothing that he can ever do will bring back those he helped kill, or give those he crippled their ability back, but he was lured in, manipulated and used by John Muhammad in ways that I don't think Malvo's teenage mind could have parsed at the time.

I have to disagree, I believe he exceeded the necessary threshold from victim to wilful perpetrator.

/would also have seen Patty Hearst prosecuted/convicted/jailed too

Patty Hearst? You sound old...


Patty Hurst
Heard the burst
Of Muhammad's sniper rifle
And bought it
 
