(Twitter)   Hop on the bus, kids. We're going to camp   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They says she's redacted but those redacteds aren't redacted.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buses and trains to send them to camp sounds like a lot more work then giving them a shot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want people to get vaxxed? Withhold their gubmint money checks until they get the jab.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach​-humanitarian.html
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach​-humanitarian.html


I love it...

Imagine what happens when she find all the plans the Pentagon has for invading Canada and Uruguay.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's nice.  Hey lady, know Colin O'Brien?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Buses and trains to send them to camp sounds like a lot more work then giving them a shot.


Technology moved beyond the shot. They can now receive the vaccine simply by inhaling a gaseous agent. The trains are simply to move them to concentrated areas for more efficient treatment.

Carry on.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too bad these idiots don't realize the CCP is transmitting 5G nanites though Facebook directly into people's brains and the vaccines are the only way to disable them.
 
JRoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cyborgs need buses?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Send all the anti-vaxxers to camps where we can concentrate on protecting them? Sounds like a Fine Ol' Solution to our unvaccinated problem....

/ not serious
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok.
I understand why everyone hates white people.

Fair enough.
 
Juc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think if it's for a disease, they're called colonies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Want people to get vaxxed? Withhold their gubmint money checks until they get the jab.


Not the leafy greeny spendy money! Government should really stay out of my Medicare!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oscar Wilde and Noel Coward approve.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: theteacher: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach​-humanitarian.html

I love it...

Imagine what happens when she find all the plans the Pentagon has for invading Canada and Uruguay.


We're just protecting our fine neighbors in the north from Chinese expansionism...

/ and making cars with fissionable material as fuel

// this is a Fallout reference
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: theteacher: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach​-humanitarian.html

I love it...

Imagine what happens when she find all the plans the Pentagon has for invading Canada and Uruguay.


i don't know about Uruguay but i have it on good authority that the calligraphy in the Canada invasion plan is beautiful.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when Obama was going to round up all the "dissidents" and put them in FEMA camps?

These derpshiats just keep recycling the same tropes with different details. That one goes back to the 1970s.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Camp COVID-wana, we hold you in our hearts. And when we think about you, it makes me wanna FART!

It's I hope we never PART! Now get it right or pay the price!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok.
I understand why everyone hates white people.

Fair enough.


Right? only white people are antivaxxers. They're the only ones.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it me or do these loons at School Board & Count Supervisor meetings tend to run 4-1 women?
There was 1 last week trying to attach a spoon to her arm due  to the magnetism of the vaccine
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.


When my youngest was busy being born, the doctor had an intern with her.  The nursing staff was generally good, but there was one older nurse there that would interject every time the doc said anything, and you could see it grating on both the MD and the Intern MD.

Finally, the supervising doc starts talking like this...  "So, Dr. Intern,when you see something like this...." just to get the nurse to shut up.

My oldest daughter's mom is a dental assistant, but she thinks she's a dentist.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Remember when Obama was going to round up all the "dissidents" and put them in FEMA camps?

These derpshiats just keep recycling the same tropes with different details. That one goes back to the 1970s.


Well, to be fair, the US government did round up all people of a certain type in the 1940s.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I fully support rounding them up and putting them in camps.   Then the rest of us can have nice things again.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
get to the covid camp!

or

...this one time at covid camp,,,,
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: dothemath: Ok.
I understand why everyone hates white people.

Fair enough.

Right? only white people are antivaxxers. They're the only ones.


Lets all gather round' the fire and listen while Uncle White Lady tells the "Legend of the Caucasian Victim".
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rent Party: SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.

When my youngest was busy being born, the doctor had an intern with her.  The nursing staff was generally good, but there was one older nurse there that would interject every time the doc said anything, and you could see it grating on both the MD and the Intern MD.

Finally, the supervising doc starts talking like this...  "So, Dr. Intern,when you see something like this...." just to get the nurse to shut up.

My oldest daughter's mom is a dental assistant, but she thinks she's a dentist.


That's the last thing you want though.  The nurse is your advocate.  Especially one with any experience.  They've been in these procedures 1000's of times.  They're the ones who have to stand up to doctors that are wrong or not paying attention and just going through the motions.

Dental assistant yeah they can shut up... but a nurse speaking up can literally save your live.

/not a nurse
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Roja Herring: Rent Party: SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.

When my youngest was busy being born, the doctor had an intern with her.  The nursing staff was generally good, but there was one older nurse there that would interject every time the doc said anything, and you could see it grating on both the MD and the Intern MD.

Finally, the supervising doc starts talking like this...  "So, Dr. Intern,when you see something like this...." just to get the nurse to shut up.

My oldest daughter's mom is a dental assistant, but she thinks she's a dentist.

That's the last thing you want though.  The nurse is your advocate.  Especially one with any experience.  They've been in these procedures 1000's of times.  They're the ones who have to stand up to doctors that are wrong or not paying attention and just going through the motions.

Dental assistant yeah they can shut up... but a nurse speaking up can literally save your live.

/not a nurse


I forgot to add lady in the video is an idiot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: dothemath: Ok.
I understand why everyone hates white people.

Fair enough.

Right? only white people are antivaxxers. They're the only ones.


What's the percentage of white folks (of which I am one) preaching anti-vaxx vs ALL other races combined?
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.


I second this opinion. I've met some truly interesting nurses, but hey don't disparage them. A lot of them have 4 year degrees...... not that it helped much for some of the folks I have met.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like to see this kind of stuff to remind me im not crazy
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Roja Herring: That's the last thing you want though.  The nurse is your advocate.  Especially one with any experience.  They've been in these procedures 1000's of times.  They're the ones who have to stand up to doctors that are wrong or not paying attention and just going through the motions.


No it's really not.   When the doctor is talking, particularly to another doctor, I want the people without board certification and medical degrees to STFU and pay attention.

That's why the attending physician was the one with the intern, and not the nurse.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.


it's true of drs as well.  here are some of the interactions i've had with drs when i worked in one of the labs of a hospital famous enough that you've definitely heard of.

1.  what is the therapeutic level of cyanide?

2. do you know of a reference that lists all the medications and their therapeutic and toxic limits?  Note - the PDR or Physician's Desk Reference is exactly that thing and a copy of it could be found at the charge desk of every ward in the hospital, probably every hospital at the time. it was huge and impossible to miss.

3. in explaining to an irate head resident that his samples were several hundred back in the queue because he missed the cutoff time so it would be several hours before he got his results he said "Now i know you are lying because we don't send you that many samples."  i pointed out that all those other buildings and floors he passes en route each day to his little dept are just chock full of patients and doctors and did it really seem right to him that we would have millions of dollars of equipment and a staff of 50 to run his 10 tests a day?

4. the time i gave up trying to explain that a test with a 24hour incubation step, 2 hour extraction and minimally 6hour run time (std, qc and sample) couldn't be done in an hour no matter what state the patient was in.

5. the time i got biatched at for 10 minutes because i hadn't run a test they didn't order.

6.  the time a dr insisted i run an isopropyl alcohol screen because the patient was slurring his words, couldn't stand and seemed "really out of it"   i pointed out the ethanol value we had already run was crazy high, this guy has been a long time alcoholic who is a so frequent a visitor to the ER enough that we recognize his name on the sample tube and you can actually smell the alcohol in the blood sample.


7-1000000   more of the same.

Yes nurses do a lot but they aren't doctors and any group with enough people is going to have some real dipshaits no matter what the educational barrier to entry is.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did she find all this out via a secret youtube video that THEY don't want you to know about?
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.

[Fark user image 308x231]


doing what you are told isn't nearly as hard to do as figuring out what needs to be done or how to do it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RonFilipkowski: RN Shannon Eckelbarger recently told the Shasta, CA Bd of Supervisors that hospitals who refuse to give alternative covid treatments are "guilty of murder." She also said the CDC are about to round up unvaccinated people on busses and trains and put them in "covid camps." https://t.co/OmdKwZdDZH


Lemme guess, it's not the Admiral Place Walmart in Tulsa this time, it's the Highway 75 Walmart that 'closed for cleaning' down in Glenpool now.  Jade COVID?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And one time, at Covid Camp...

I stuck a flute up my nose!
 
Juc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

imauniter: I like to see this kind of stuff to remind me im not crazy


Hey, there's more than one type of crazy in the world, you still have hope.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need a word for when someone comes up with a dumb fark conspiracies theory like this that we wish was actually true.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Buses and trains to send them to camp sounds like a lot more work then giving them a shot.


Seriously a few box vans and tranq dart guns should be a lot more effective.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: cloudofdust: Remember when Obama was going to round up all the "dissidents" and put them in FEMA camps?

These derpshiats just keep recycling the same tropes with different details. That one goes back to the 1970s.

Well, to be fair, the US government did round up all people of a certain type in the 1940s.


Look at you, white knighting this nonsense. What makes you want to defend these lies?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: bostonguy: cloudofdust: Remember when Obama was going to round up all the "dissidents" and put them in FEMA camps?

These derpshiats just keep recycling the same tropes with different details. That one goes back to the 1970s.

Well, to be fair, the US government did round up all people of a certain type in the 1940s.

Look at you, white knighting this nonsense. What makes you want to defend these lies?


I'm not defending it at all. I'm just saying that the US government has rounded up people in the past (native Americans, Japanese Americans).
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: SumoJeb: Some nurses think that because they work with doctors that they are as knowledgeable as doctors.
Sorry, your two year college course is not the same as a MD.

it's true of drs as well.  here are some of the interactions i've had with drs when i worked in one of the labs of a hospital famous enough that you've definitely heard of.

1.  what is the therapeutic level of cyanide?

2. do you know of a reference that lists all the medications and their therapeutic and toxic limits?  Note - the PDR or Physician's Desk Reference is exactly that thing and a copy of it could be found at the charge desk of every ward in the hospital, probably every hospital at the time. it was huge and impossible to miss.

3. in explaining to an irate head resident that his samples were several hundred back in the queue because he missed the cutoff time so it would be several hours before he got his results he said "Now i know you are lying because we don't send you that many samples."  i pointed out that all those other buildings and floors he passes en route each day to his little dept are just chock full of patients and doctors and did it really seem right to him that we would have millions of dollars of equipment and a staff of 50 to run his 10 tests a day?

4. the time i gave up trying to explain that a test with a 24hour incubation step, 2 hour extraction and minimally 6hour run time (std, qc and sample) couldn't be done in an hour no matter what state the patient was in.

5. the time i got biatched at for 10 minutes because i hadn't run a test they didn't order.

6.  the time a dr insisted i run an isopropyl alcohol screen because the patient was slurring his words, couldn't stand and seemed "really out of it"   i pointed out the ethanol value we had already run was crazy high, this guy has been a long time alcoholic who is a so frequent a visitor to the ER enough that we recognize his name on the sample tube and you can actually smell the alcohol in the blood sample.


7-10000 ...


I'm at around 3 tickets a week that get closed with the summary "turned computer on" right now.  I've been biatched at a few times along the lines of 5 for not fixing shiat for weeks only for it to turn out that it's because they never called it in.  About once every week or two I get called to fix furniture or biomedical devices or the toilets, because those are computerized, too, right?

Did watch one person fired for repeatedly calling something in, then demanding that the priority be raised to the highest priority possible without any reason for doing so beyond impatience.  Never mind that highest priority with a one-hour call-to-resolve time literally exists for "shiat broke and it needs to be fixed right now to avoid permanent injury, death or major property damage" and not "Karen needs to be shown how to use Chrome instead of Internet Explorer again". And never mind that priority rings all our desk phones and our cellphones, so even folks in the department that are at home and asleep because they work nights get called.  Which, this includes management, and they're super happy when tickets get raised in priority for no reason.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lol. It's happening so often and getting more ridiculous as time goes on it's just become funny to watch. I'm finally over the stunned horror of how anyone could be so selfish and ignorant and I just laugh.
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Roja Herring: That's the last thing you want though.  The nurse is your advocate.  Especially one with any experience.  They've been in these procedures 1000's of times.  They're the ones who have to stand up to doctors that are wrong or not paying attention and just going through the motions.

No it's really not.   When the doctor is talking, particularly to another doctor, I want the people without board certification and medical degrees to STFU and pay attention.

That's why the attending physician was the one with the intern, and not the nurse.


I mean if you're a terrible dr with no people skills.  That's how you ruin your relationship with the nurse and by extension the other nurses on the floor.  As a dr you definitely don't want that.  So yeah you teach the intern to listen to the person/people who has been in the room with the patient day and night. Who have seen the things not in the chart. Do you have to do what they say? Absolutely not but if you want to make your life easier you listen especially the interns.  Nurses are the ones to help new doctors not kill people
 
