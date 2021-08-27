 Skip to content
 
Woman found guilty for running Cask of Amontillado Day Care
27
    Day care, Childcare, Carla Faith, Babysitting, child abuse, Child care  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What.

The.

Actual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes. For the love of God.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thousand injuries of Little Susie I had borne as I best could, but when she ventured upon scribbling on the walls with a crayon I vowed revenge.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they have laws against everything now.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All and all, it's just another brick in the wall.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine the logistics of this without complicit parents. It boggles.
 
gyorg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you pick 26 kids at random at the grocery store, a good number of them will be wet or dirty and all of them will claim to be hungry or thirsty.  Other than the unlicensed day care, this isn't exactly blowing my skirt up.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing Im not a parent in that situation.
I shudder to think what I would have done in this situation.
I have one question however since I live across the street from a daycare. All the parents go in to pick up their kids, sometimes during the middle of day when theyre off or dr appointments. Did no parent see this? 20+ sweaty soiled kids are not exactly inconspicuous
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So it was a "Montresor' school?  {ducks}
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gyorg: If you pick 26 kids at random at the grocery store, a good number of them will be wet or dirty and all of them will claim to be hungry or thirsty.  Other than the unlicensed day care, this isn't exactly blowing my skirt up.


Claim to be hungry or thirsty, maybe. Dehydrated? No. Wet or soiled? No. Stashed behind a false wall? No. This was neglect.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow. Lot of judgmental people in this thread.

Let they who have not walled up a toddler behind a fake wall cast the first stone.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wow. Lot of judgmental people in this thread.

Let they who have not walled up a toddler behind a fake wall cast the first stone.


As a single mother who brought up only two boys, born 6 years apart, I can tell you that dealing with kids wears you out just far too much to think about doing extra work like building false walls.

/ daydreams, however, are free
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wow. Lot of judgmental people in this thread.

Let they who have not walled up a toddler behind a fake wall cast the first stone.


The thousand injuries of those snot-nosed brats she had borne as best as she could, but when they ventured upon calling her a 'doody-head' she vowed revenge.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rocky mountain hide (hide the children)
Rocky mountain hide (hide the children)
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).


So many questions... Mostly, how? Why?
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: WhippingBoi: Wow. Lot of judgmental people in this thread.

Let they who have not walled up a toddler behind a fake wall cast the first stone.

As a single mother who brought up only two boys, born 6 years apart, I can tell you that dealing with kids wears you out just far too much to think about doing extra work like building false walls.

/ daydreams, however, are free


They don't usually arrest you for daydreams, just don't actually do it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fissile: So it was a "Montresor' school?  {ducks}


For the love of God, Montessori!
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tou know what, I'm not even upset, thats really impressive. I can't fit more than a few kids in my walls.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).


"Decent reputation"

They all do until you actually look at the state inspection reports, which every parent should do. There's a reason they didn't have a license. Lots of reasons most likely.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun fact : A Cask of Amontillado and Mike Mulligan and his Steam Shovel have the same ending.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: holdmybones: Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).

"Decent reputation"

They all do until you actually look at the state inspection reports, which every parent should do. There's a reason they didn't have a license. Lots of reasons most likely.


As I said, complicit parents. Aware it was unlicensed, looked the other way at the overcrowding, gave great reviews rather than admit their own poor judgement.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FFS, you have to bury the evidence.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Wow, they have laws against everything now.


Just wait until the Libertarian Party puts it on a list of their grievances.

/let the market decide!
//see? it got shut down. everything's fine.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Invincible: holdmybones: Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).

So many questions... Mostly, how? Why?


Apparently the woman did the same thing in California years earlier. My friend and his wife were floored - guilt and anger and a lot of emotions. But, again, the place was in a fairly good part of town and the parents who sent their kids there were all normal everyday people. Nobody suspected a thing.

I guess they had things divided into enough subgroups that people didn't really notice that different people were coming and going at pickup. And their daughter was only about 18 months or maybe 2 at the time and never acted out as if something was wrong to raise their suspicions.

There are only a handful of really good daycares in this town and I'm very happy to have landed with one of them.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Invincible: TheDirtyNacho: holdmybones: Csb. One of my good friends sent his daughter to this place. It had a fairly decent reputation.

This also caused chaos in the local daycare scene as these parents scrambled to find new places. The place we go to was getting nonstop calls (and already operates on a huge waiting list).

"Decent reputation"

They all do until you actually look at the state inspection reports, which every parent should do. There's a reason they didn't have a license. Lots of reasons most likely.

As I said, complicit parents. Aware it was unlicensed, looked the other way at the overcrowding, gave great reviews rather than admit their own poor judgement.


That part I can't speak to. I don't know what their research entailed. And I agree and wouldn't dream of not checking certs and major background checks on the daycare.

Ours has a parent board and a bunch of committees and shiat. We all know each other.
 
