(ABC News)   Judge rules parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache. Subby rules the porn cache as mediocre at best   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who has a "pornography collection"?
What is this, 1972?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what, that's fair. That was a lot of porn. How's he supposed to replace that or find such a wide variety of nekked women to oggle bazoogle?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I actually remember this story and the pathetic basement dweller.

/then again the whole thing is pretty hilarious
//i vote for 'more stuff like this'
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


( ._.)

it's a secret
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


You kidding, Fark is swimming with them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude, you're in Michigan, there's millions of dollars worth of free porn in the woods.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


I am an expert.
School of life, brother, School of life.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you dont have at least 100 terabyte of midget furry porn, do you really have a collection?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow that dude won?! I mean kids everywhere are gonna cite this when their parents threaten to throw out their toys if they don't clean their room.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guy spends all day jerkin it on his parents dime and now he actually has them paying him to do so. LOL. What a world. What does 30k worth of porn even look like? I bet they had to hire a crew to dispose of it. Bet they wore gloves.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Who has a "pornography collection"?
What is this, 1972?


Oh I do. I download anything that strikes my fancy, which is a habit I picked up back when you had to wait hours for something to download. You know what? It came in handy after Porhub's massive purge.
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?


He put it in the woods so nosy neighbors and garbagemen don't attach it to his house.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it wasn't going to come out of his inheritance anyway.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys could not be reached for comment
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?

[i.imgur.com image 821x457]


TIL Wilford Brimley had a second career outside of acting.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a magazine and 'film' collection since ...like the 80s when my cousin and I would sneak them from stacks in the basement. (his dad... omg, his dad had 5" stacks of magazines, a lot of them foreign)

But I could see offloading those eventually for large amounts of money.

Or he could be worshipped at the Vintage Erotica Forum (NSFW mention) if he got busy scanning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


It's called Erotica Appraiser, you insensitive clod.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?


What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great choice for autoplay video ABC
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path? Where exactly does one go to school for that?


With enough exposure it's an easy career to get in to, but you do have to beat of some pretty stiff competion to finish.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?

( ._.)

it's a secret


lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 850x836]

Great choice for autoplay video ABC


This post makes up for my headline not getting picked.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The judge followed the value set by an expert"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?

What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?


In the old days teens and porn were like bluejays and acorns.

A kid would get some porn and stash it in the woods to use. Sometimes other kids would see them and steal it, or happen upon the porn stash while playing in the woods. CSB I discovered porn walking home from school I watched a guy a grade up from me dash into a stand of trees with some rocks and hide something in a hole, my friends and I checked it out and robbed him.

It's an important part of nature. Lots of kids forget about their porn stash and then the porn has time to grow into a new stand of porn, thus continuing the cycle.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Guy spends all day jerkin it on his parents dime and now he actually has them paying him to do so. LOL. What a world. What does 30k worth of porn even look like? I bet they had to hire a crew to dispose of it. Bet they wore gloves.


Different guy. This guy got divorced, stayed with them before moving for work and then came back to get stuff after the move.

Still, bet he's a real winner.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?

You kidding, Fark is swimming with them.


Phrasing.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 850x836]

Great choice for autoplay video ABC


Behold! The most bi-partisan moment in his entire presidency.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


A few years ago in California we voted on wether or not porn studios should be made to use condoms in all of their scenes. Per state law they had to publish the expected financial impact of the proposed law. It said that passing this law would cost the state $2million per year. So they were going to pay a person or team two million dollars to watch porn and make sure they were all using condoms? I want that job!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?

What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?


People used to stash porno mags in the woods, so their wives wouldn't find them. Or kids stashed found porn in the woods so their parents wouldn't find it.

People used to hang out in the woods when TV sucked.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. "

Going to need to see a list. I'm genuinely curious to see what $30K amounts to for this collection.
 
fat boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving will be awkward
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?


Our community had a great stash in a dry sump.  Hill of sand in the middle with some trees growing on it.  There was a clubhouse there made of whatever people found, had car search etc.  There was a refrigerator buried in the floor doors up and it was packed with magazines going back years and every once in a while a new stash would show up.   Ahh the good old days
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?

What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?


Before the internet version tapes and magazines were all we had.  It was a rough time back then.  You NEVER wanted mom to find them so we pulled together as an adolescent community and built libraries wherever we could so future generations would not have to struggle
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Werking
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: KingBiefWhistle: akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?

What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?

In the old days teens and porn were like bluejays and acorns.

A kid would get some porn and stash it in the woods to use. Sometimes other kids would see them and steal it, or happen upon the porn stash while playing in the woods. CSB I discovered porn walking home from school I watched a guy a grade up from me dash into a stand of trees with some rocks and hide something in a hole, my friends and I checked it out and robbed him.

It's an important part of nature. Lots of kids forget about their porn stash and then the porn has time to grow into a new stand of porn, thus continuing the cycle.


Yeah, as a kid I used to play next to a lagoon across the street from my grandmother's home. Found a few torn pages of porn and I left it there so I could admire it for years afterwards. Yeah, it was water damaged and sun bleached. But it was the best I had at the time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Before the internet version tapes and magazines were all we had.


I forget the year but I came home early from a party and my Dad was getting ready to put a VHS tape in the machine.

I was a young teen at the time. Dad NEVER went to the video store to get movies. he wound send me. (this was before Blockbuster BTW...so I asked...

"Oh you got a movie dad? Which one did you get?"

Dad replies..."er, this one is called Debbie Does Dallas"

Now, as a teen, even I heard that title before. I simply left the room and went upstairs to sleep.
 
almejita
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lsherm: handy

Nice
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x451]


sighZip.jpg
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

Is Porn Value Expert a viable career path?  Where exactly does one go to school for that?


I'm pretty sure one of my college roommates at least minored in Porn Valuation.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: akya: Whatever happened to dad telling mom he threw it away, when really he just put it in the woods for everyone to enjoy?

What the fark is up with all the weird stories of old farts finding porn in the woods as kids and teens? Is this some Mandela effect shiat or what?


It was a thing that happened before the internet. We'd steal the older magazines from a friend's dad's stash in his bathroom, take them someplace outdoors and private to enjoy, and leave them for others to discover. The woods, an empty lot, under a bridge...
 
