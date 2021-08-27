 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Officials warn that if you see this bug, kill the motherf**ker right now
    PSA, Insect, Pennsylvania, KILL, New York City, spotted lanternfly, Magicicada, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Invasive species  
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
Pennsylvania is well aware of this bastard.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
2 hours ago  
Destroy Tree of Heaven (Chinese Sumac), which is also invasive and one of their host plants.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  
I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  

ifky: I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.


Hit one
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
1 hour ago  

ifky: I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.


"Hey, baby, wanna go for a ride?  I know this nice little place down the street..."
 
ElwoodCuse
1 hour ago  
The Only Good Bug is a Dead Bug!
Youtube 2mvmHwCxw5A
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
1 hour ago  
We here in far NW Virginia are getting rapidly familiar with the f*ckers. The local busses even have signs that say to kill them on sight.
 
HoratioGates
1 hour ago  
"Whether you choose to kill insects or not, there is one bug across the northeastern United States health officials want you to take care of immediately"

I get why we should kill it, but why is it health officials telling us to do it?  Doesn't this seem more like something coming from environmental officials?  I mean, I know Trump decimated our environmental sciences, but there has to be at least one still out there on the books.

ifky: ifky: I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.


Hit one


Thanks for the clarification.  I was pretty sure that was how to resolve the typo, but I was a little worried you'd hit on one on the way to work.  They may deserve to die but not to be harassed.  No means no.
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size



What importer of invasive Asian moths may look like
 
Arkanaut
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania is well aware of this bastard.


I remember visiting PA on a consulting job back in 2019 and hearing about these bugs. Now they've made it to the NYC area, so it seems like we've fought them about as we've fought the Taliban.
 
nanim
1 hour ago  
YES, finally the news gives a rats ass about this vile invasive pest.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: I was a little worried you'd hit on one on the way to work.


"I like the way the line runs up the back of those stockings..."
"I've always liked those kinds of high heels, too..."
"No no no no, no no, don't take 'em off, don't take 'em off, leave 'em on...
"Yeah, that's it, a little more to the right..."
 
Ktonos
1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: kdawg7736: Pennsylvania is well aware of this bastard.

I remember visiting PA on a consulting job back in 2019 and hearing about these bugs. Now they've made it to the NYC area, so it seems like we've fought them about as we've fought the Taliban.


Yup...about as well as the brown marmorated stink bug, which also was introduced in Pennsylvania.
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
Send in the gorillas.
 
mudpants
1 hour ago  
I killed the article cause it had an ad bug.
 
darth sunshine
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania is well aware of this bastard.


I was going to say you must be joking to the article, they've already infested PA and are raging a battle with the stink bugs as most annoying invasive species.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
1 hour ago  
First a carp, then a virus, and now this?
 
educated
1 hour ago  
They are super cute as babies and absolutely beautiful as adults.
Kill 'em anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They were horrible the last two years but down significantly this year, oddly enough (where we are, anyway). It has been nice.

/not letting my guard down.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "Whether you choose to kill insects or not, there is one bug across the northeastern United States health officials want you to take care of immediately"

I get why we should kill it, but why is it health officials telling us to do it?  Doesn't this seem more like something coming from environmental officials?  I mean, I know Trump decimated our environmental sciences, but there has to be at least one still out there on the books.

ifky: ifky: I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.


Hit one

Thanks for the clarification.  I was pretty sure that was how to resolve the typo, but I was a little worried you'd hit on one on the way to work.  They may deserve to die but not to be harassed.  No means no.


I saw the E was left off after it was too late. I figured a clarification was needed for this one.

/always preview your posts kids!
 
poorjon
1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Destroy Tree of Heaven (Chinese Sumac), which is also invasive and one of their host plants.


There's a ton of these trees on public lands near where I live, and most are covered in the gross little buggers, but still the state/county/town won't cut them down for reasons.

Killed a dozen lantern flies today, but they don't seem to be as bad as last year. I had a walk/bug hunt and stopped counting after my 300th stomped. The secret is to stomp them from directly in front. They're really good hoppers so if you try to get them from behind they just jump out from under your foot
 
baronbloodbath
1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "Whether you choose to kill insects or not, there is one bug across the northeastern United States health officials want you to take care of immediately"

I get why we should kill it, but why is it health officials telling us to do it? Doesn't this seem more like something coming from environmental officials?  I mean, I know Trump decimated our environmental sciences, but there has to be at least one still out there on the books.

ifky: ifky: I hit on of these little SOBs with my work car.  It was (and still might be) stuck in the grill. I let it there as a message to the others.


Hit one

Thanks for the clarification.  I was pretty sure that was how to resolve the typo, but I was a little worried you'd hit on one on the way to work.  They may deserve to die but not to be harassed.  No means no.


There's a link in the article that answers that nicely
https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/reso​u​rces/pests-diseases/hungry-pests/slf/s​potted-lanternfly
"Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
U.S. Department of Agriculture"

There's more to 'health' than you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
1 hour ago  

educated: They are super cute as babies and absolutely beautiful as adults.
Kill 'em anyway.

[Fark user image 425x257]

They were horrible the last two years but down significantly this year, oddly enough (where we are, anyway). It has been nice.

/not letting my guard down.


Look even better crumpled up on my bedroom floor.
 
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  
One of the biggest fears of these bugs is that they will decimate the PA wine industry. I'm surprised the fact they are coming after our precious alcohol has not spurned more people to action.
 
thehobbes
1 hour ago  
ugh. going to this from the Kissinger threat and now I'm torn.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
1 hour ago  
Looking at that swarm of them in the picture, what are you supposed to do? Fire? Baseball bat? Throw spiders at them?
 
educated
1 hour ago  

poorjon: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Destroy Tree of Heaven (Chinese Sumac), which is also invasive and one of their host plants.

There's a ton of these trees on public lands near where I live, and most are covered in the gross little buggers, but still the state/county/town won't cut them down for reasons.

Killed a dozen lantern flies today, but they don't seem to be as bad as last year. I had a walk/bug hunt and stopped counting after my 300th stomped. The secret is to stomp them from directly in front. They're really good hoppers so if you try to get them from behind they just jump out from under your foot


Really good hoppers - so I started using a little blow torch to damage them before they hop away and to prevent my stomping from scaring away any others before I have a chance to stomp them.

Worked like a charm.
 
Pinner
1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Looking at that swarm of them in the picture, what are you supposed to do? Fire? Baseball bat? Throw spiders at them?


This is on my back porch...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
1 hour ago  
Just another farking China flew.
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

MURDER THEM ALL EVEN THE CHILDREN
 
RecoveringLibertarian
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: One of the biggest fears of these bugs is that they will decimate the PA wine industry. I'm surprised the fact they are coming after our precious alcohol has not spurned more people to action.


You try to cut in on The Coppolas of Napa's racket, and this is what happens, Old Testament style vandetta
 
hugram
57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
56 minutes ago  
Huh, I probably shouldn't have been breeding & releasing tens of thousands of these then.

My bad.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
56 minutes ago  

Pinner: RecoveringLibertarian: Looking at that swarm of them in the picture, what are you supposed to do? Fire? Baseball bat? Throw spiders at them?

This is on my back porch...

[Fark user image image 425x412]


Nice 👍 natures remedy is often the best one. Fire and human feet count as nature too I suppose
 
poorjon
52 minutes ago  
educated:

Really good hoppers - so I started using a little blow torch to damage them before they hop away and to prevent my stomping from scaring away any others before I have a chance to stomp them.

Worked like a charm.

I've found that Maggie's Farm Home Bug Spray works really well on them. It's basically just thyme and rosemary oils, but it kills 'em dead. Useful for when there's a group that stomping would disturb and fire isn't really an option.

Also, when I've got a mantis stopping by in the garden, I like to stun the lantern flies with a swatter, then offer them to the mantis. Got a bunch of mantis egg cases after that too!

/Not getting paid by Maggie for the endorsement, but at least I don't have to work on her farm no more
 
EL EM
50 minutes ago  
Praying mantis and blue jays have learned that they're good eating, some spiders too. I've seen far fewer this year, but killed about a couple dozen early in spring.
 
UngaBeat
49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Destroy Tree of Heaven (Chinese Sumac), which is also invasive and one of their host plants.


Well if you don't the lanternflies will. I had two stands between me and the neighbor and two years ago those buggies sucked so much juice out that both stands have not re-leafed since and an entire 8" diameter tree fell across the lawn (at the time) The colder PA winter knocked them back this year and I've seen no more than 100.
But the ASH BORERS, they have done a job on the poplars and a lot of those will have to come down deliberately before they do,"accidentally."
 
TheOtherGuy
47 minutes ago  
I have a pine, a dogwood, a holly, and a crabapple on my property, and a bunch of arbor vitae.  I have yet to see any lantern flies on any of them.  They must not like 'em much.

I have seen them on the larger saplings dropped by the 150-foot-if-it's-an-inch, century-old oak in my neighbor's yard.  Damned thing is impressive & handsome, but casts enough shade that my crabapple looks perpetually sickly and patchy, and drops branches the size of my grown dogwood in my yard every time there's a storm.  Worst of all, I have to remove about 10 saplings a week from my embankment before they get too thick for my cutters, at which point I'd have to call the utility arborists out to hack 'em down before they get high enough to reach the wires (which, from my estimates, would only take about 3 years).

Unfortunately, the oaks don't seem to be bothered in the least, being covered by lantern flies.  Too bad. I could use some help keeping the damned indestructible things under control.  I hate gardening and groundskeeping, but I never thought my biggest weed problem would end up being freaking oak saplings...  What, am I playing Minecraft here?
 
SMB2811
38 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Fire


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Remember, flame throwers are legal to own in the US.
 
Madman drummers bummers
37 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Looking at that swarm of them in the picture, what are you supposed to do? Fire? Baseball bat? Throw spiders at them?


Take off and nuke them from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
darwinpolice
33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania is well aware of this bastard.


They've been WAY less numerous in Philly this year than they were last year, thankfully.
 
Flincher
30 minutes ago  
Assassin bugs too. Had a dream I was in a house with hundreds of them crawling along the ceiling and down the walls.
 
camarugala
21 minutes ago  
What is it with the China? First COVID now this? Fiuck the CCP.
 
beezeltown
14 minutes ago  

Flincher: Assassin bugs too. Had a dream I was in a house with hundreds of them crawling along the ceiling and down the walls.


Not all assassin bugs, mind you. There are multiple species and only a couple that are parasitic (the ones that spread disease). Those that have red on them tend to be the bad ones. Others eat insects for a living and are regarded as natural pest control.

The Wheelbug is a type of assassin bug. Creepy as hell, but they only eat bugs--they aren't a disease vector. Here's one in my front yard eating a yellowjacket, last week:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not pretty, but doing good things.
 
