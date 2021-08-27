 Skip to content
(WOWK Charleston)   West Virginia's crack airborne marijuana investigators/Airwolf cosplayers bust lone hippy with 16 plants in his garden   (wowktv.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm, West Virginia, marijuana eradication detail troopers, criminal complaint, Upshur County man, Keefe Conroy, additional troopers, troopers, drug dealers  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every year I submit a five year plan for my garden, and if it doesn't pass the sniff test (lol) I self deport. Thank god for the mobile air SWAT team saving us from those awful smelling flowers.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm glad this hardened criminal is off the streets. We need more programs in the US spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer's money going after these people.  Instead of training the police how to deal with confrontations.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cost per plant to operate a helicopter and save him from the evil weed?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average US price for 1 pound of marijuana: $1500.00

Price per hour to operate Bell Ranger helicopter: $500.00 (Not counting pilot salary)
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Average US price for 1 pound of marijuana: $1500.00

Price per hour to operate Bell Ranger helicopter: $500.00 (Not counting pilot salary)


Sure but how many Beckies were saved by seizing those plants?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because a marijuana eradication squad is exactly what West Virginia needs to be pouring money into.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they have all that meth to keep the pilots flying high and on the look out for that evil marijuana.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one feel relieved that they spent more in jet-a than the plants were probably worth..

//wait, not 'relieved'. What's that other word?
//unsurprised.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Cost per plant to operate a helicopter and save him from the evil weed?


A few years ago the state troopers seized a huge McMansion near here because the owner had a few pot plants in amongst his tomatoes.

Evidently that bought a lot of Jet-A fuel, because every year a trooper helicopter spends about an hour slowly criss-crossing my property looking for pot.

It's the circle of life, War on Drugs style.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how these hicks are quick to demonize some lone hippy who keeps to himself and bothers no one. Yet fully support idiots who refuse to wear masks, get vaccines, and actually DO cause thousands of deaths.

Land of the free indeed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kief for you, Keefe...
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm. I was under the impression that opioids and meth were killing West Virginians.

Surely someone is tracking the effects, if any, on overdose deaths in states where marijuana is legal?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy who came home from work one day to find his NYC-born-and-raised wife frantically running around their rural MN hobby farm trying to call their three dogs back into the house.

"What's wrong?!" he said.

"The DNR just stopped by and said they needed permission to search the property for wild hemp!" she screamed back.

"Uh...honey..."

"HELP ME, GODDAMN IT! I DON'T WANT THE DOGS TO BE BITTEN BY THE HEMP!"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I sit, under the oppressive thumb of Her Majesty the Queen of Canada, Elizabeth II, and I have two cannabis stores within a thirty second walk.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't trust drug dealers.
Doesn't like pain pills.

No wonder they used every resource available to bust him. He's history's greatest monster in West Virginia. Why if he was taking his weight in pain pills every day he'd be free as a bird!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that illegal devil weed!

Ffs do better.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in the state that has the highest rate of opiate overdose and death in the country, which also has a huge meth problem that's likewise killing a shiatload of people, they go after... the harmless drug instead. Makes perfect sense.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: So in the state that has the highest rate of opiate overdose and death in the country, which also has a huge meth problem that's likewise killing a shiatload of people, they go after... the harmless drug instead. Makes perfect sense.


He was growing it to avoid having to take opiates. In effect he contributed more to ending the opiate epidemic than they did. They couldn't have this uppity hippy showing them up.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, In the virginia next door,
Didn't they just legalize it?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy said that he "didn't like pain pills." This un-American anti-business traitor decided to destroy our way of life by growing plants. That monster!
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police then issued him a prescription for Oxy and told him to get high like a real West Virginian.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just found out that I can cultivate eight plants for personal use. That's a lot of pot for a guy that hasn't smoked a joint in almost 40 years..
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.


NO ONE KILLED A COP!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.


Or even the Jan 6 killer cop.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure they caught the grower, but what about the distributor?  Is Johnny Chimpo still at large?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the dude didn't know what to say when the cops arrived:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pointfdr: 169th Cousin: He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.

NO ONE KILLED A COP!


Yeah, they had their tours and then a cop died! Completely unrelated!
 
skybird659
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
THE DRUG WAR IS FINALLY OVER! THEY GOT HIM!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 850x668]


It really sounds like they need to make their state suck less.
 
Brockalisk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 169th Cousin: He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.

Or even the Jan 6 killer cop.


Ashli Babbitt was a stupid traitor and deserves what she got.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pointfdr: 169th Cousin: He'll probably get more time that the Jan 6 cop killers.

NO ONE KILLED A COP!


d18lkz4dllo6v2.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nullify, nuff said.

However, following Moscow Mitch's Ag. bill - the one allowing cultivation of Hemp, the DEA went to immediately wetting its pants, i.e., placing an appeal for contractors that could provide "mobile" testing labs so DEA could 'road test' trucks loaded with 'hemp'? rushing over the interstates to markets near-and-far....

See, the DEA NEVER tested the D9THC percentage when the yearly "eradications" rolled around every year.  Bastids were, 99% of the time, simply chopping down stands of wild hemp and calling it marijuana (biggest U.S. eradication took place 9/89 at Franklin Wildlife Area, on Franklin Island "500,000 plants bulldozed and burnt!!!" - locals never touched the stuff - beautiful 15 ft. tall plants possessing wonderful qualities for clothing, etc., but headaches for anyone stupid enough to dry and smoke - minimal THC).

Elected/appointed officials and LEO's need to keep a careful eye on their properties now that hemp (not to mention those quasi-legal grow your own States) is protected under Federal Statute.  Birds love 'Marijuana' seeds, thereby "broadcasting" seeds all over the place by pooping unprocessed material.  Stuff can be coming up all over (plant a straight line of "hemp" on back 40 of officials and then turn them in on the 1-800-bad-weed line during harvest season - only 'jail birds' broadcast 'straight rows')...

/where everyone mutinies, no one deserts...
//attractive, non-toxic, annual, reseeding, ornamental (that is all)
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Just found out that I can cultivate eight plants for personal use. That's a lot of pot for a guy that hasn't smoked a joint in almost 40 years..


I'm discovering that right now as my plants are starting to bud.
 
