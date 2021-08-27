 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Channel)   Oil eating bacteria found in Arctic waters. Could be used to fight spills in future   (weather.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some damn reason, this popped in my head from x files.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been known to stimulate degradation.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bomb saudi arabia and russia with it
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It already lives in my gas tank.
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could be useful in fighting the Fossil Fuel industry.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Bomb saudi arabia and russia with it


Wondering if eco-terrorists would try to use it in New Mexico and Texas.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: It already lives in my gas tank.


That's what I call my colon, too
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oil eating bacteria and microbes have existed for eons in places like the Gulf of Mexico where oil has been bubbling up since the dinosaurs rotted.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: lolmao500: Bomb saudi arabia and russia with it

Wondering if eco-terrorists would try to use it in New Mexico and Texas.


Not likely to be a problem. Many oil deposits have been found due to leaks, and there are various oil-eating bacteria in oil and water. These bacteria have already had the opportunity to follow the leaks back to their origin, yet the oil deposits are still there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: lolmao500: Bomb saudi arabia and russia with it

Wondering if eco-terrorists would try to use it in New Mexico and Texas.


That's not a thing
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: in oil and water.


"in soil and water."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NM Volunteer: lolmao500: Bomb saudi arabia and russia with it

Wondering if eco-terrorists would try to use it in New Mexico and Texas.

That's not a thing


You're right. It totally stopped in 2008.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Proximity to anus?
 
Kaufmania
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Their metabolism is so slow though.   The remediation is only useful in the final phase of clean up and could take decades.
 
