(The New Yorker)   Librarian at John Hersey High School, named for the famed reporter, rummages through old stuff in his office and finds an ultra-rare 1945 copy of the New Yorker containing Hersey's original full account of the bombing of Hiroshima   (newyorker.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool, The New Yorker, Hiroshima, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, John Hersey, John Hersey High School, Lesley M. M. Blume, Graduation, Bruce Janu  
•       •       •

Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The kiss of death.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
[Fark user image 576x281]


Read the article. What you're showing is a national print. What was found was a print that was sold in NYC with a different cover.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

desertgeek: RolandTGunner: A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
[Fark user image 576x281]

Read the article. What you're showing is a national print. What was found was a print that was sold in NYC with a different cover.


Fair enough. I consider myself chastised.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Read the article.


But...but...but if you read the article, that might take so much time you don't get to post your comment before someone else steals your idea.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's the name of multiple family members of mine. They aren't the guy in TFA
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Interesting, but Curtis Lemay's firebombing of Tokyo killed more people than the atomic bombs.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised that a namesake educational institution may have materials on-hand that pertain to the naming of said educational institution?

It wouldn't surprise me if this stuff had been on display, taken down with the intent of that being temporary for a remodel or something, and then no one remembered to put the stuff back out on display again.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Interesting, but Curtis Lemay's firebombing of Tokyo killed more people than the atomic bombs.


Lemay's raid used more than three hundred armed bombers, with about fifty not completing their bombing runs.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki each used one.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

desertgeek: RolandTGunner: A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
[Fark user image 576x281]

Read the article. What you're showing is a national print. What was found was a print that was sold in NYC with a different cover.


You sound like a comic book collector that buys multiple issues of the same comics just because they have different covers.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: desertgeek: Read the article.

But...but...but if you read the article, that might take so much time you don't get to post your comment before someone else steals your idea.


And now I will slink away and think about what I have done with my life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: Interesting, but Curtis Lemay's firebombing of Tokyo killed more people than the atomic bombs.

Lemay's raid used more than three hundred armed bombers, with about fifty not completing their bombing runs.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki each used one.


Im not sure what that proves but....cool story.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: desertgeek: RolandTGunner: A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
[Fark user image 576x281]

Read the article. What you're showing is a national print. What was found was a print that was sold in NYC with a different cover.

You sound like a comic book collector that buys multiple issues of the same comics just because they have different covers.


Occasionally the circumstances that you describe lead to something becoming valuable.

/remembers the TV Guides with different Star Trek themed covers
//they probably aren't valuable
///too lazy to bother to look it up
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Interesting, but Curtis Lemay's firebombing of Tokyo killed more people than the atomic bombs.


Yeah, well, the AAF practiced in Germany.  First wave dropped the bombs that blew the roofs off, second wave was incendiary and set the innards on fire.

Was Hershey's account, um, padded with bits of fiction like his account of the Jewish ghetto in Poland?
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, invaded most of Asia, SLAUGHTERED tens of thousands
of human beings, enslaved many.  Treated prisioners like trash.  The U.S. knew, no matter
how "defeated" Japan was, their "way of life" was to fight to the death.  Surrender was shameful
to them.  The military knew, had they invaded the Japanese mainland, there would be thousands of
deaths on both sides.

War, is the failure of mankind, politicians etc.  The A-bomb saved countless American, and ultimately
Japanese citizens.  I just pray cooler heads prevail when there is another global conflict, because the
power of today's weapons of mass destruction, would ultimately erase humanity from the globe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: Interesting, but Curtis Lemay's firebombing of Tokyo killed more people than the atomic bombs.

Lemay's raid used more than three hundred armed bombers, with about fifty not completing their bombing runs.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki each used one.


Narrator: no they didn't
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: Very few copies of the edition with the original band exist today, which is why, as Blume noted, it's considered one of the "white whales" of the antiquarian-magazine world.

I'm just happy to learn that there's an "antiquarian-magazine world."
 
Oak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't care if it is a different name, it was still a mistake to name the sports teams the "Squirts."
 
wiredroach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, invaded most of Asia, SLAUGHTERED tens of thousands
of human beings, enslaved many.  Treated prisioners like trash.  The U.S. knew, no matter
how "defeated" Japan was, their "way of life" was to fight to the death.  Surrender was shameful
to them.  The military knew, had they invaded the Japanese mainland, there would be thousands of
deaths on both sides.

War, is the failure of mankind, politicians etc.  The A-bomb saved countless American, and ultimately
Japanese citizens.  I just pray cooler heads prevail when there is another global conflict, because the
power of today's weapons of mass destruction, would ultimately erase humanity from the globe.


No.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Heard they had a Gay old time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: desertgeek: RolandTGunner: A New Yorker article about a New Yorker article...

Also, I guess the author never heard of eBay.
[Fark user image 576x281]

Read the article. What you're showing is a national print. What was found was a print that was sold in NYC with a different cover.

You sound like a comic book collector that buys multiple issues of the same comics just because they have different covers.


The whole point of TFA is to highlight how rare that particular edition was- due entirely to the white label on the cover warning about the distressing content. This was only on some 40K copies delivered only within NYC 75 years ago, and there are very damned few extant copies.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: I just pray cooler heads prevail when there is another global conflict, because the
power of today's weapons of mass destruction, would ultimately erase humanity from the globe.


Huh, that's odd - you seem to think that's a BAD thing.

/ glad once again to be atheist
 
