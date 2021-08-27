 Skip to content
(Axios)   Beware the wrath of... Ida
45
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when you get the final and official Path by Sharpie.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The warming will continue until carbon dioxide pollution stops.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA's ICU beds are 90% occupied right now.  So, yeah...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a bear miss from it overnight. It's not much right now, but there's a lot of warm water and not a lot else in the way of this storm.

This could be a serious one
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ive done my own research and concluded theres no hurricane coming.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
AND THEE IDAS OV MVRCH
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Beware the Idas of...August? Doesn't have quite the same ring, does it?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: LA's ICU beds are 90% occupied right now.  So, yeah...


Given proximity to sea level, some of those are going to wash out.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Local news said it would be a Cat 3 Hurricane by the time it reaches Louisiana.

I hope not. They can't afford another Katrina.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most hurricanes are all panic and no actual threat, but this is no joke.

There is potential for this to be a cat 4 hit on New Orleans.

Primary danger, as always, is storm surge...

Wind doesn't do jack in comparison to what water can do.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
anolw.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Talk about never catching a break.

It seems like just yesterday that the gulf states were done cleaning up from the devastation of Not Me.

I'm generally not one for corporal punishment but if it will put an end to this madness, I think we all wouldn't mind seeing Jeffey getting the horsewhipping he so desperately deserves.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not alright-a.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark.

It's official.  We go into work tomorrow at 5AM, and earliest time we leave is Monday night.

Just farking fantastic.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Friggin senile Xao Xiden... if Trump was reinstated we wouldn't even have to worry about this crap...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

snocone: Wake me when you get the final and official Path by Sharpie.


What the hell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ida Red - Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
Youtube jtbZ8dp2AIw
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Local news said it would be a Cat 3 Hurricane by the time it reaches Louisiana.

I hope not. They can't afford another Katrina.


It depends on how fast it moves.  Could be a very strong cat 3, could be a weak cat 4.  Could do something else entirely of course, but right now a very strong cat 3 / potential weak cat 4 seems to be the consensus.

But storm surge isn't just about wind.  Is NO on the right side or the left side of the eye?  How much water is the storm pushing overall?  Does it hit at high tide or low?  How much rainfall is trying to flow off land into the ocean at the same time?

These things all make a big difference.  If you have to choose between an extra 25 mph of wind or an extra 10' of water, you choose the wind, no question.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: LA's ICU beds are 90% occupied right now.  So, yeah...


Living in Houston (no kids, not married, no pets) Id say "fark it, bring it" because I usually get a few days off out of a hurricane.
But ill let NOLA have this one. According to them Jesus will protect them anyway.
 
groverpm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on the 29th of August. Katrina made landfall on the same date 16 years ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: How much water is the storm pushing overall?  Does it hit at high tide or low?  How much rainfall is trying to flow off land into the ocean at the same time?


and add in the fact that New Orleans is under sea level. Don't ask me how that's possible but there you have it.

yes, am very familiar with damages that can happen with a Hurricane. The combo of the ocean swells, the wind, rain, position of the moon, etc...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The hurricane hits during the weekend... bosses on friday : YOU BETTER BE THERE ON MONDAY!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looking at the path, those poor folks west of Nashville are going to get another soaking Tue-Wed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groverpm: Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on the 29th of August. Katrina made landfall on the same date 16 years ago.


Interesting to see if any lessons they learned are brought forth with this storm.
 
Danack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it does hit Louisiana, any evacuation center is going to be a dangerous place to be.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And during hurricane season, of all the gall!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: LA's ICU beds are 90% occupied right now.  So, yeah...


Will they do like they did to the prisonners of the Parish prison during Katrina? When 650 prisonners were abandonned by the guards, in their cells, without food or water, to drown for days? At least 49 died.

Of course, nobody, not the guards, not the sherrif, not those who gave the orders, were ever punished... they even got $223 million from FEMA after the hurricane.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Beware the Idas of...August? Doesn't have quite the same ring, does it?

Shaking Size 45 fist. Came here to say that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1. Local Republicans prevent poor folks from getting vaccines

2. Poor folks can't afford to evacuate from a hurricane, emergency shelters will become super spreader events, the hospitals are already full.

3. 💀
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NO floods during even short rainstorms until the pumps get going. I've seen the level rise in the streets to almost 2' in hardly any time at all during short downpours.
What a potential mess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: NO floods during even short rainstorms until the pumps get going. I've seen the level rise in the streets to almost 2' in hardly any time at all during short downpours.
What a potential mess.


Two Words: Penthouse Nutria
 
oldfool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reads thread, I see a 3 and a 4. Can I get a 5th?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will leave you as you left her. Marooned in a collapsed hospital surrounded by Covid patients for all eternity. Coughing forever,... - Hurricane Ida.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With the storm expected to cut across the Gulf Loop with no real limiting mechanisms once Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, there is a strong possibility that the intensity forecasts might be on the low side.

While I pride myself as a meterologist in being right most of the time, it's in times like this that I hope I'm wrong.  Stay safe out there everyone.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Schmerd1948: Beware the Idas of...August? Doesn't have quite the same ring, does it?
Shaking Size 45 fist. Came here to say that.


Well, why didn't you jump in there and stop me from making a fool of myself! And what's a size 45 fist? I collect old vinyl 45s, blues rockabilly rock 'n' roll. Just thought I'd throw that out there.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 1. Local Republicans prevent poor folks from getting vaccines

2. Poor folks can't afford to evacuate from a hurricane, emergency shelters will become super spreader events, the hospitals are already full.

3. 💀


Whatever it takes to keep the hordes of colored suspicious folk from voting
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: With the storm expected to cut across the Gulf Loop with no real limiting mechanisms once Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, there is a strong possibility that the intensity forecasts might be on the low side.

While I pride myself as a meterologist in being right most of the time, it's in times like this that I hope I'm wrong.  Stay safe out there everyone.


We (society, not anything I'm involved in personally) have gotten quite good at predicting the paths of hurricanes over a few days. We're still little better than guessing at the intensity over a few days. This could be anything.

And the recent trend of storms going from TS to Cat 3 or 4 within 24 hours should scare the hell out anyone in the way of this.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mrs. Carte's name is Ida. Most days she is just a minor tropical  storm, but if you bring up Republicans in casual conversation she quickly escalates to a CAT 4 or 5.

She doesn't even need warm water to make it happen, a picture of Trump or McConnell will do just fine.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: With the storm expected to cut across the Gulf Loop with no real limiting mechanisms once Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, there is a strong possibility that the intensity forecasts might be on the low side.

While I pride myself as a meterologist in being right most of the time, it's in times like this that I hope I'm wrong.  Stay safe out there everyone.


I read a report long ago that the most important factor in tropical cyclone development is a water temperature of 80 deg F to a depth of 100 meters or something in that range.  The gulf has that in spades, especially in the loop current.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: WeatherNerd: With the storm expected to cut across the Gulf Loop with no real limiting mechanisms once Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, there is a strong possibility that the intensity forecasts might be on the low side.

While I pride myself as a meterologist in being right most of the time, it's in times like this that I hope I'm wrong.  Stay safe out there everyone.

We (society, not anything I'm involved in personally) have gotten quite good at predicting the paths of hurricanes over a few days. We're still little better than guessing at the intensity over a few days. This could be anything.

And the recent trend of storms going from TS to Cat 3 or 4 within 24 hours should scare the hell out anyone in the way of this.


Okay, what about the bears in your Boobies?
/ confused
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Gubbo: WeatherNerd: With the storm expected to cut across the Gulf Loop with no real limiting mechanisms once Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, there is a strong possibility that the intensity forecasts might be on the low side.

While I pride myself as a meterologist in being right most of the time, it's in times like this that I hope I'm wrong.  Stay safe out there everyone.

We (society, not anything I'm involved in personally) have gotten quite good at predicting the paths of hurricanes over a few days. We're still little better than guessing at the intensity over a few days. This could be anything.

And the recent trend of storms going from TS to Cat 3 or 4 within 24 hours should scare the hell out anyone in the way of this.

Okay, what about the bears in your Boobies?
/ confused


Near miss.

It passed between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands last night.
 
