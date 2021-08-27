 Skip to content
(Insider)   Your baby doesn't need to go on a fad diet   (insider.com)
    PSA, Vitamin, Milk, Vitamin D, Nutrition, Essential nutrient, Nutrient, Infant, alkaline-diet formulas  
Wadded Beef
5 hours ago  
The formulas, presumably based on the celebrity-endorsed alkaline diet

Agent: "Your baby should go on a diet."
Client: "But she's seven months old."
Agent: "She could look four."
 
chawco
1 hour ago  
Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

And if thats ok, what if you put them on a mama goat while she's feeding her kids? What if the mama goat seems ok or happy with it?
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
dothemath
1 hour ago  
So we are just getting, across the board, stupider.

I blame white people.
 
Wolf892
1 hour ago  
Let's also mention dogs and cats don't need a vegan diet either.
 
kozlo
1 hour ago  
We did baby led weaning with our 2 year old. Give her adult food but cut it to manageable pieces before putting it on her tray. We never bought baby food, it was glorious. She eats everything now.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?


Serious answer: yes.

You're not exploiting an animal to do that, the argument goes.

/I had a lot of free time feeling useless when my son was an infant to look that stuff up
 
snapperhead
1 hour ago  
Anybody here read 'The Death of Expertise?'

Sounds to me like a portion of society has gifted people like Paltrow and Anniston (and Hannity and Carlson) doctorates in medicine.

Perfectly normal in a Libertarian society. Thanks, Rand!
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
This alkaline diet trend is really basic.
 
Iggie
1 hour ago  
Speaking of fad diets, I ran across this the other day.  What will they think of next?

https://blackoxygenorganics.com/
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
1 hour ago  
Liberals are a danger to themselves. This is idiotic.
 
tasteme
skyotter: This alkaline diet trend is really basic.

FrancoFile
The alkaline diet is the stupidest thing imaginable.  As if the slight positive pH of the food stands a chance against your stomach acids.  Or the bicarbonates that are secreted in the duodenum.

Let alone this formulation for babies, that's missing critical nutrients like, oh, I dunno, vitamin D, calcium, and protein.
 
NM Volunteer
1 hour ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
Iggie: Speaking of fad diets, I ran across this the other day.  What will they think of next?

https://blackoxygenorganics.com/


I looked up the CEO.

He bought a mud pit in the mid-80's and is literally selling its dirt at a premium via several different health & beauty enterprises.

Amazing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
1 hour ago  
My SIL, for health more so than ethical reasons, went on a vegan raw food diet around the same time she got pregnant with her first child. The baby came out fine, but within a week or two of being born, was really gassy and colicky, farting and screaming all the time. SIL went to see the pediatrician, who was a old-timey small town doc who'd been delivering and working with babies for over 40 years.

Doc: "You're breast feeding, right?"

SIL: "Of course."

Doc: "What's your diet like?"

SIL: "Raw vegetables, broccoli mostly."

Doc: "Broccoli? Raw?"

SIL: "Yes, why?"

Doc: [200 Megaton Eye-Roll] "Because, you're basically feeding your baby a broccoli milkshake for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks."

SIL: "Annnnd...?"

Doc: "Annnd, perhaps you should mix in some protein, animal sources of lean protein, preferably cooked."

She went back to a healthy omnivorous diet and baby straightened out almost overnight.
 
tom baker's scarf
one more time.

the opposite of something often isn't better than that thing.  also acidic doesn't mean bad and alkaline mean good.  both ends of that scale are really bad for living tissue.

also your body has multiple systems to regulate pH because things like the proteins you need to live, cell walls, various and sundry necessary chemical processes don't work well or at all outside a given pH range.

If you are trying to do anything to change your body's pH you are a colossal moron and a world class sucker.

\rather than just buying that overpriced water give me your money
\\and i'll send you some of my scientifically designed, detoxifying underwear
\\that the medical establishment doesn't want you to know about and it's guaranteed to not do irreparable harm to you or your children.
 
NM Volunteer
From an 1859 guide to traveling on the prairies:

-Don't drink alkaline water.  We did this one time, and we had non-stop water shiats for days.
-Don't let your horses drink alkaline water.  We did on a different occasion, and our horses bloated up and died quickly.
 
tom baker's scarf
Vegan Babies Starve | House M.D.
Youtube 3MQn38HmVm8
 
baltimoreblonde
Walker: [memesmonkey.com image 474x316]


Did h walk out, twirling a cane as he strolled?
 
Tyrosine
There was a time when most people listened to smart people. Sure, experts made mistakes, but people realized that 99.999% of the time you were better off listening to experts than figuring things out for yourself. Today people spend 20 minutes on Google and think they know more than someone who's devoted their entire life to the subject.

The solution in this case is charge the parents. I don't care if they "thought they were doing the right thing", they weren't. They were stupid and reckless, and they need to be held accountable. The flip side to having the right to make your own choices is that you are responsible for the outcome of those choices. Mom and dad chose poorly and need to pay.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.


I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.

I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.


Oh.  I see you answered that already.  I only read the first half of your post and got bored.  I have the attention span of a
 
farkitallletitend
dothemath: So we are just getting, across the board, stupider.

I blame white people.


Pierced ears, baby needs pierced ears. Maybe a nose ring.
 
NM Volunteer
farkitallletitend: dothemath: So we are just getting, across the board, stupider.

I blame white people.

Pierced ears, baby needs pierced ears. Maybe a nose ring.


And circumcision.
 
thrasherrr
I don't know how anyone can look at Gwyneth Paltrow for more than ten seconds and not realize she is an attractive mutant whose health advice, even if sincere and genuine, would destroy anyone normal.
 
maxandgrinch
So the regular diets are OK for the fat little farks?
 
catmandu
Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.

I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.


Vegans do not eat anything that is an animal (meat, fish, dairy) or produced by an animal (honey, eggs) nor do they use any product in either of those categories (leather, silk, wool, some dyes, beeswax).

Since breastfeeding is a choice made by a sentient animal (Mom) who can choose to provide a bodily fluid to nourish her baby it is not considered a problem.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
catmandu: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.

I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.

Vegans do not eat anything that is an animal (meat, fish, dairy) or produced by an animal (honey, eggs) nor do they use any product in either of those categories (leather, silk, wool, some dyes, beeswax).

Since breastfeeding is a choice made by a sentient animal (Mom) who can choose to provide a bodily fluid to nourish her baby it is not considered a problem.


Let's say I'm a vegan and I'm at the zoo and one of the orangutans gets loose.  So I'm just sitting there, pulling old cigarette butts out of an ashtray and trying to trick the penguins into eating them or whatever, and this escaped orangutan runs up to me and voluntarily puts her nipple in my mouth.  I can drink that milk then, right?
 
mononymous
Iggie: Speaking of fad diets, I ran across this the other day.  What will they think of next?

https://blackoxygenorganics.com/


"I CAN"T be racist; I only eat Blackoxygen!TM"
 
JRoo
Your baby is so fat you have to use a scissor-lift instead of a high chair.
 
catmandu
Louisiana_Sitar_Club: catmandu: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.

I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.

Vegans do not eat anything that is an animal (meat, fish, dairy) or produced by an animal (honey, eggs) nor do they use any product in either of those categories (leather, silk, wool, some dyes, beeswax).

Since breastfeeding is a choice made by a sentient animal (Mom) who can choose to provide a bodily fluid to nourish her baby it is not considered a problem.

Let's say I'm a vegan and I'm at the zoo and one of the orangutans gets loose.  So I'm just sitting there, pulling old cigarette butts out of an ashtray and trying to trick the penguins into eating them or whatever, and this escaped orangutan runs up to me and voluntarily puts her nipple in my mouth.  I can drink that milk then, right?


You'll have to poll vegan orangutans for that one.
 
big pig peaches
Tyrosine: There was a time when most people listened to smart people. Sure, experts made mistakes, but people realized that 99.999% of the time you were better off listening to experts than figuring things out for yourself. Today people spend 20 minutes on Google and think they know more than someone who's devoted their entire life to the subject.

The solution in this case is charge the parents. I don't care if they "thought they were doing the right thing", they weren't. They were stupid and reckless, and they need to be held accountable. The flip side to having the right to make your own choices is that you are responsible for the outcome of those choices. Mom and dad chose poorly and need to pay.


"experts" gave us the food pyramid and with it and epidemic of obesity and diabetes, so it's understandable to be skeptical.

This is just stupid though.
 
Fara Clark
catmandu: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: chawco: Is it vegan if you breastfeed your kid?

Serious answer: yes.

I thought vegans didn't eat any animal byproducts.  Human milk is an animal byproduct.

Vegans do not eat anything that is an animal (meat, fish, dairy) or produced by an animal (honey, eggs) nor do they use any product in either of those categories (leather, silk, wool, some dyes, beeswax).

Since breastfeeding is a choice made by a sentient animal (Mom) who can choose to provide a bodily fluid to nourish her baby it is not considered a problem.


It strikes me that a true vegan would shun technology more then Amish.
 
