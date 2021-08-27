 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAPT Jackson)   Pro tip: Never return to scene of crime after committing murder   (wapt.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Tyrunte Spann, crime scene, scene of a fatal shooting, Jackson police officials, officers, Arrest, Capital punishment  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 1:34 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's not so Spic and Spann here.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To retrieve cell phone... never leave your cellphone at a crime scene

Before covid, was at a Ralph's in L.A. late at night when the cashiers found the cell phone left behind by the person who had robbed it earlier - and when they at that moment picked up a call on that phone from the owner/robber, who they then brutally taunted when they took the call.  Told them they should call the police immediately and got the fark out of there before the guy came back and got shooty.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, maybe don't bring a cell phone to your crime.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah the fact he returned to retrieve his mobile tells me he wasn't going to spend much more time as a free man anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"makes them (murders) easier to solve".
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know someone who works for the State in the probation department.  I asked him how many prisoners were brilliant people, the Lector stereotype.

He said it is heavily skewed towards morons, as they are so stupid they are easy to catch.  This guy is a prime example
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: To retrieve cell phone... never leave your cellphone at a crime scene


Let's take that a step further. Never Bring Your Phone When Commiting A Crime!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: I know someone who works for the State in the probation department.  I asked him how many prisoners were brilliant people, the Lector stereotype.

He said it is heavily skewed towards morons, as they are so stupid they are easy to catch.  This guy is a prime example


I like the story of the 1993 World Trade Center bombers, who left a rental van full of explosives and then went to the rental company to get their security deposit back.

On the other hand, we have O.J. Simpson, who left one glove at the scene and one glove on his property, and the jury probably thought it was too perfect, feeding the defense's Fuhrman-setup theory.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.