(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Fark-ready headline: Woman says US presidents inserted jelly beans into specific body cavity   (cleveland.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombie Reagan inserting jelly bellys  is more likely.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's kind of old to be a White House intern.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden and trump inserted the jelly beans into her vagina, and then Clinton removed them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 5,395 new coronavirus cases, here are the 10 Ohio counties with the highest infection rates
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,395 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,197,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

HOLY CRAP!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What flavour?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They spoke with her at her apartment, where she claimed Joe Biden and Donald Trump had inserted jellybeans into her vagina.

Do I believe this happened?  No.  Would I believe it if someone told me that Trump said that sticking jelly beans in your vagina would prevent covid?  Still no, but I'd have to think it over for a few minutes.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't make us guess, subby. Left nostril? Ear? Something.......lower?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was clear she was not taking care of herself and was subsequently taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. She did not go willingly.
laughter OL
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Biden and trump inserted the jelly beans into her vagina, and then Clinton removed them.


Is there a joke here about glazing the jellybeans? The cigars were stored there for humidity.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean has she heard their music??

This kind of thing sounds exactly like what I'd expect that band to be doing with groupies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also reported that Jimmy Carter put a bag of peanuts up there.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Zombie Reagan inserting jelly bellys  is more likely.


Done in one.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a subscriber only story."

Thank God.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jelly-beans-in-my-vagina-it's-more-li​k​ely-than-you-think.jpg
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: With 5,395 new coronavirus cases, here are the 10 Ohio counties with the highest infection rates
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,395 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,197,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

HOLY CRAP!


I think Donald Trump and Joe Biden inserted that comment into the wrong thread.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting anyone to believe that in a non-campaign year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IHaveThatDVD.jpg
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, after reading the headline, I assumed they were inserting jelly beans into their own cavity.

I am not sure if that is a better, or worse, image.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also pretty specific about which body cavity they go in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you guys, *I* believe her.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds all a bit dubious, a bit suppository to me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Well you guys, *I* believe her.


Why woiuld she make up something like that...?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we guess the correct number of jelly beans, do we win a prize?

Prize better not be va-jay-jay beans.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: What flavour?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, Bertie Botts. I guess they really do have EVERY flavor.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Biden and trump inserted the jelly beans into her vagina, and then Clinton removed them.


I thought President Clinton preferred M&Ms?
Regardless, I bet they were those damn licorice jelly beans

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/sad actually
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

grokca: What flavour?


Trump was there so

cdn-tp1.mozu.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Biden and trump inserted the jelly beans into her vagina, and then Clinton removed them.


-What about Bush?
-That's where they put the jelly beans, pay attention!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Well you guys, *I* believe her.


I know, right? It's clearly an open & shut case... which is coincidentally what she refers to her ***REDACTED***
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I mean has she heard their music??

This kind of thing sounds exactly like what I'd expect that band to be doing with groupies.


I poked my finger down inside
Make a little room for it to hide

/peaches
//millions of them
///all for me
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Good job, Bertie Botts. I guess they really do have EVERY flavor.


Oh, here they go blaming the Bertie Botts that don't exist again! Typical.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

grokca: What flavour?


Tuna
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Both sides really are bad
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
....And thats why every one hates the licorice ones.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: What flavour?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brach's classic Jelly Bird Eggs > Jelly Bellies.
Prove me wrong.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...and now she can't hear for shiat?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When it comes to Presidential elections, I am a single-issue voter - are you a proven leader in stuffing jelly beans into vaginas?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: [img.cinemablend.com image 600x300]


Cutbacks at the Disney Hall of Presidents.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Baron Harkonnen: [pbs.twimg.com image 768x432]


What's funny looking at that scene, if he were really implying what you're suggesting, their facial expressions are almost perfectly swapped from what they should be.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: What flavour?


Yeasty.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: With 5,395 new coronavirus cases, here are the 10 Ohio counties with the highest infection rates
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,395 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,197,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

HOLY CRAP!


Please focus.  We're talking about the important issue on vagina jelly beans.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: NewportBarGuy: With 5,395 new coronavirus cases, here are the 10 Ohio counties with the highest infection rates
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,395 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,197,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

HOLY CRAP!

Please focus.  We're talking about the important issue on vagina jelly beans.


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: grokca: What flavour?

Tuna


Snapper.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is another of those Trump policies the Supreme Court is ordering Biden to continue, no doubt.
 
