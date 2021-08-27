 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   The Whitefish, Montana police chief suddenly resigned a few weeks ago. Here's why   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?


Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we should use that place as a bombing range?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH.gif
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else read subby's headline and think, "...who in the hell is The Whitefish, and why does a Montana police chief justify that bizarre sobriquet?"
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly shocked that he resigned. I'd have thought that he'd be getting a promotion.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Spencer is from that town as well.  I'm starting to think this town might have some issues
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?

Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.


Yeah, but other than that, Whitefish is a really nice little town.  That part of Montana is farkin' gorgeous.   If we could depopulate it, it might be livable.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically he didn't resign, he retired. That means they're still paying him his pension.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He retired abruptly.
God, I hate mob justice.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because he exceeded the weight limit for his horse?

bthom37: Richard Spencer is from that town as well.  I'm starting to think this town might have some issues


Well there aren't any black fish in town, if you know what i mean.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I'm honestly shocked that he resigned. I'd have thought that he'd be getting a promotion.


he's lucky he is still alive.  the corruption is just the tip.  this guy has his hands in some shiat.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Barr seems crime adjacent... like a lot.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You in a heap a trouble, boy!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police building with a sex dungeon is not that different from a Pizza restaurant with a sex dungeon.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy looks like Cliff Clavin.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?

Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.


I am surprised the electricity works and the sewers aren't backed up.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much shiat has to go down before the Feds get involved?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a subsequent text message to Dial, Marshall acknowledged receiving the voice message, writing: "Me and all the boys were out last night hitting all the hot spots you told me about hoping to run into him. If he does turn himself in at your department I'd sure like to have a chat with him and encourage him to relocate out of Whitefish."
Dial responded by texting: "That can be arranged, recording off of course."
...
...Dial's alleged misconduct has been reviewed by the state Justice Department's Criminal Justice Information Network (CJIN) and the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which both determined that the former police chief's actions did not warrant criminal prosecution.

Wait... what? The chief of police colluding with a merc to arrange a blanket party for a suspect, after giving the merc intel on hunting the suspect down, "did not warrant criminal prosecution?!"

Really?!
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that near White Plaints?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't condom the Chief of Police of Whitefish  until he's had a fair shake.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: AdmirableSnackbar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?

Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.

I am surprised the electricity works and the sewers aren't backed up.


"It's not socialism when we do it!"
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
corrupt cops, where's my fainting couch

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?


Yep. And buddies with barr too... all just a series of complete coincidences, I'm sure

Rucker10: I'm honestly shocked that he resigned. I'd have thought that he'd be getting a promotion.


He very likely got one just moments before he retired, to boost his pension and lifetime benefits. Standard operating procedure with cops and firefighters who get 'retired' for criminal acts.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Police building with a sex dungeon is not that different from a Pizza restaurant with a sex dungeon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underage girls? Underaged boys?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Richard Spencer is from that town as well.  I'm starting to think this town might have some issues


Just to be clear, Spencer is not from Whitefish.  He moved there a decade ago, though he also lives in Virginia.   He's from Boston and grew up in Texas.

Sadly, he's part of the crowd that moved to the PNW (which Whitefish technically is, on the Columbia watershed) wanting to turn it into a purely white area.

My husband has first cousins in Whitefish.  Born there, family settled there over a 100 years ago.    They aren't like this guy or the other Nazis.   But it's a small town, there is a Zinke or two on one's FB (not Ryan).
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smith, the city manager, stated in an email. "Those text messages are not a representation of the City or the Whitefish Police Department."

Narrator: They were.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wonder if he's still got the van.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Because he exceeded the weight limit for his horse?

bthom37: Richard Spencer is from that town as well.  I'm starting to think this town might have some issues

Well there aren't any black fish in town, if you know what i mean.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sees what you did there
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How much shiat has to go down before the Feds get involved?


Ruby Ridge 2; Federal Boogaloo!!

Welcome to the rice fields MF'er
Youtube _fYsP9Qcbw4
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also Whitefish:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was gonna go with died from Covid. Maybe that'll be next.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is also Whitefish.

https://jewishjournal.com/news/united​-​states/213448/

"Whitefish, Montana, rally held in solidarity with Jewish community"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: In a subsequent text message to Dial, Marshall acknowledged receiving the voice message, writing: "Me and all the boys were out last night hitting all the hot spots you told me about hoping to run into him. If he does turn himself in at your department I'd sure like to have a chat with him and encourage him to relocate out of Whitefish."
Dial responded by texting: "That can be arranged, recording off of course."
...
...Dial's alleged misconduct has been reviewed by the state Justice Department's Criminal Justice Information Network (CJIN) and the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which both determined that the former police chief's actions did not warrant criminal prosecution.

Wait... what? The chief of police colluding with a merc to arrange a blanket party for a suspect, after giving the merc intel on hunting the suspect down, "did not warrant criminal prosecution?!"

Really?!


It's great to be right-wing in America, ain't it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So when do his Republican supporters come out and say "These charges are politically motivated"?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: The messages show the men routinely golfed, drank and ate together; embarked on excursions to Las Vegas; and exchanged racially charged barbs about friends and acquaintances, including other members of the police department.

First of all: shocking.

Second: you can use the word "racist," you cowardly assholes. You can call racist jokes "racist." They're racist. They're not "racially charged." They're just racist, for fark's sake.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. You'd figure a police chief would know better. If only he'd received some sort of training to know these things were wrong.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: AdmirableSnackbar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?

Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.

Yeah, but other than that, Whitefish is a really nice little town.  That part of Montana is farkin' gorgeous.   If we could depopulate it, it might be livable.


Whitefish is a resort town with all the problems related to that, everything is over priced and focused on extracting as much money as possible from the tourists.

The brewery in town is okay, but farther south in Kalispell are much better ones.  Tamarack in lake side is exceptional.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: This is also Whitefish.

https://jewishjournal.com/news/united-​states/213448/

"Whitefish, Montana, rally held in solidarity with Jewish community"


This is also Whitefish.

https://apnews.com/article/north-amer​i​ca-us-news-ap-top-news-montana-ryan-zi​nke-88cbce6d7b0a497f951ff2e9624b6c26
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And this.

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politi​c​s/2017/11/15/16648924/puerto-rico-whit​efish-contract-congress-investigation
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Dewey Fidalgo: This is also Whitefish.

https://jewishjournal.com/news/united-​states/213448/

"Whitefish, Montana, rally held in solidarity with Jewish community"

This is also Whitefish.

https://apnews.com/article/north-ameri​ca-us-news-ap-top-news-montana-ryan-zi​nke-88cbce6d7b0a497f951ff2e9624b6c26


Sure, small town assholes.  BTW, many actual Montana residents were asking where he really lived years ago.  (in Santa Barbara, CA, to be clear).   He was holding his fundraisers for his congressional run there rather in Montana.

Zinke is an corrupt asshole of the first water, no doubt (and so blatant that even the Trump admin had to get rid of him).   But Whitefish is more complicated then just a town full of Ryan Zinkes and Nazis.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: This is also Whitefish.

https://jewishjournal.com/news/united-​states/213448/

"Whitefish, Montana, rally held in solidarity with Jewish community"


For those who don't click the link, it's not a feel-good story...

"The neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer, said last week that it had filed the paperwork for an armed neo-Nazi march designed to harass the Montana Jewish community of Whitefish..

"The Daily Stormer published a blog post last month calling for followers to "take action" against Jews in Whitefish by writing and calling them with anti-Semitic messages. The post claimed that Jewish residents were "threatening" the business run by Spencer's mother in the town...

"The post included the names, phone numbers and addresses of Jewish Whitefish residents, as well as their photos emblazoned with yellow stars."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder when the Ryan Zinke angle will emerge to this case.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clicked on the link, see Bill Barr...no surprise.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whitefish, Montana

as opposed to Coney Island whitefish

https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=coney%20island%20white%20fis​h
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Isn't that guy who got a huge no-bid contract to fix PR's electrical grid from Whitefish MT too?

Yeah, Whitefish in particular is essentially a derper town filled with and led by Trumpers. And going by the well-established "every accusation is a confession" protocols, I would bet that there's a significant amount of underage sex trafficking going through Whitefish, too.


Corruption of authority often acts an awful lot like the biological kind:  mold, gangrene, and other infections.  It grows from an initial center, and then spreads out as it grows.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why?  One can only assume to spend more time with his family, as he seems to be a family values kind of guy and after such a long career of...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All. Republicans. Are. Corrupt.
 
