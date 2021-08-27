 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Man shot and killed while roaming a Kansas City park playing Pokemon Go. Gunmen may also have made off with his iPod Nano, Tamagotchi and Mattel Football game   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Police, Bailiff, main purposes, Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff, Constable, Coroner, Wyandotte County, Kansas  
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh man, those Mattel football games were da bomb. Tragic.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than a dozen violent crimes linked to the group? I've never played that game but it sounds brutal.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go to or live in/near KCK, you are taking your life into your hands.

/kcmo resident, where it's not much better, only bigger
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update: the Tamagotchi is confirmed dead; authorities say it was entirely preventable.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: More than a dozen violent crimes linked to the group? I've never played that game but it sounds brutal.


Don't blow your horn at them while they are farking around playing at a green light . Everyone is armed these days .
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn. Some Pokémon Go players are asking to be shot.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Rocket has really gone too far this time.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Wyandotte County Sheriff Donald Ash

So Ash caught 'em all?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moroning: I'm torn. Some Pokémon Go players are asking to be shot.


Well, they did warn him to not play while driving.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.


I play every day. I have like a hundred active in-game friends, two of which I "met" on Fark.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Team Rocket has really gone too far this time.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: PaceyWhitter: Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.

I play every day. I have like a hundred active in-game friends, two of which I "met" on Fark.


It's a good gamified excuse to go out walking and exploring, so
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Playing Pokemon Go and the sheriff's name is Ash.

/you people slippin
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I understand these references.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Inchoate: Fireproof: PaceyWhitter: Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.

I play every day. I have like a hundred active in-game friends, two of which I "met" on Fark.

It's a good gamified excuse to go out walking and exploring, so


Between my dog and the game, I get good encouragement to get my steps in.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Playing Pokemon Go and the sheriff's name is Ash.

/you people slippin


You're late:

Myk-House of El: FTFA:  Wyandotte County Sheriff Donald Ash

So Ash caught 'em all?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If you go to or live in/near KCK, you are taking your life into your hands.

/kcmo resident, where it's not much better, only bigger


The part of KCK in question (really, anything south of the Kaw) is not normally violent.  No worse than pretty much anywhere in the metro.  More central KCK, though, yeah, you're not wrong.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.


My game code is in profile if he needs friends.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still use my 5th gen iPod Nano in my car. The battery cannot hold a charge anymore, but it can still play thousands of songs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: PaceyWhitter: Hey, my 9 year old just started playing Pokémon Go so I was monitoring him and I was surprised to see that there were still a lot of people playing.

My game code is in profile if he needs friends.


Not at all creepy.
 
