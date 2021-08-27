 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's a short jump from demon sex caused ovarian cysts to squeezing ivermectin paste into your anus because it tastes terrible   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) The people who have stake in Invermectin
2) The people who have stake in Invermectin
3) She's a f*cking moron
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the good it does, you might as well stick it up your arse.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: For all the good it does, you might as well stick it up your arse.


Way ahead of y..uuUngh!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: For all the good it does, you might as well stick it up your arse.


"I won't take the vaccine because I don't know what's in it."

Shoves horse paste up their asshole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the de-wormer ate into his brain...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Can I sqeeze the paste into my anus, because it tastes really bad?", If I had a nickle...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The medical hierarchy of Red Counties:

1) the veterinarian
2) the faith-healer/fortune-teller
3) some random snake-oil barker
4) the witch/wise old gypsy
5) the whang-doodle pasteur
6) the priest exiled from Craggy Island
7) the barber
8) the black-smith
9) the visiting RN
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/14​3​1040456364810242.html
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: iron de havilland: For all the good it does, you might as well stick it up your arse.

"I won't take the vaccine because I don't know what's in it."

Shoves horse paste up their asshole.


And then goes to McDonalds.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When this biatch was 15 we used to trick her into getting naked by telling her there was ghosts in her clothes.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: 1) The people who have stake in Invermectin
2) The people who have stake in Invermectin
3) She's a f*cking moron


The people selling telemed  visits where the pre-visit questionaire  was this:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


for $90 a visit.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like their somehow predisposed toward a magic pill mentality. Weird.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They need to try this! I swear it works! Stops COVID in it's tracks! WAY better than hydoquinylome or ivarmetalin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I swear doctor... I got out of the shower and slipped. There was a tube of Invermectin...one of my kids or the wife put it there and BOOM! That's how it got all up in my backside there. One in a million shot Doc... one in a million!

But at least it'll knock out that there Covid ... right Doc???
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
anal inversion ivermectin?
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the culmination of 40 years of Conservative conditioning, starting (at least) with Reagan's "Nine Most Terrifying Words in the English Language" nonsense.  Millions of people now actually believe "if the government says it, it must be bad" instead of just half-jokingly saying they believe it. They won't even believe their own "leaders" on the rare occasion that they support something that "Fauci and the deep state" recommend.  Our only hope is that their stupidity self-corrects just enough to bring about an electoral shift in closely divided states.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: They need to try this! I swear it works! Stops COVID in it's tracks! WAY better than hydoquinylome or ivarmetalin.

[Fark user image image 689x841]


What a crock.
 
groverpm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's true! Sex with demons lead to ovarian cysts. Trump's wives had the cysts removed and named them Barron, Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: 1) The people who have stake in Invermectin
2) The people who have stake in Invermectin
3) She's a f*cking moron


It's worse than that.  The company that initially produced it and still makes it (Merck) has come out clearly against using it

It's not even much of a profit maker for drug companies- it's cheap to make, cheap to buy because it's now generic and Merck has been giving away huge amounts of it for decades to combat river blindness in South American and Africa, for which it works *amazingly* well.  (Because river blindness is caused by a parasite, and ivermectin kills them dead.  COVID, not so much)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always thought that shoving horse dewormer up your anus was a part of demon sex. Maybe the best part. Not that I would know, of course.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: 1) The people who have stake in Invermectin
2) The people who have stake in Invermectin
3) She's a f*cking moron


Pretty sure "the people who have stake in Invermectin (sic)" don't want people squeezing their horse-formulation up their assholes just to make a buck. They'll take the buck, certainly, but the human formulation costs more. And it isn't as likely to injure their customers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I need a Twitter account to read the thread, so no dice.  But thanks, Twitter.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
America's Frontline Doctors was a terrorist organization, if anything is.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I need a Twitter account to read the thread, so no dice.  But thanks, Twitter.


Twitter's new paywall is really messing up the internet. No learning is allowed without surveillance, I guess. American consorship law farking suck ass.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ivermectin only works if you combine it with acetaminophen. This is sold in handy three day packs at any Walgreens. My grandmother used to use whisky to neutralise the unpleasant taste of her meds. If you don't drink alcohol, a few drops of wintergreen essential oil mixed into the Ivermectin will help.

Citizen scientists have discovered that this mix is 100% effective in avoiding death from Covid.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cannot believe that a bunch of lunatics with pudding for brains, who are intentionally getting themselves seriously ill out of spite, and are then self-medicating with drugs intended for livestock have a very real chance of taking control of the US House and Senate in the next election.

WTF USA?!?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pointy Tail of Satan: They need to try this! I swear it works! Stops COVID in it's tracks! WAY better than hydoquinylome or ivarmetalin.

[Fark user image image 689x841]

What a crock.


And even better, it makes Radon gas!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it turns out eating horse goo was a grift. Surprise surprise.

I think at this point I am beyond any moral compunctions against grifting these stupid, heinous, assholes.

But if I grifted them I'd have to interact with them, and I don't think the margins are worth it.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: iron de havilland: For all the good it does, you might as well stick it up your arse.

Way ahead of y..uuUngh!


Mr. McInnes, is that you?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ifky: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/14​3​1040456364810242.html


Thank you!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conservative logic.

That horse paste didn't work for those 50 people. It didn't stop the Covid and it caused vomiting and diarrhea. Some people even had to go to the hospital.

Hmmm???

Mabel, help me jam some of this horse paste in my asshole!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How the fark do these doctors still have the title of doctor? This is farking insane.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I always thought that shoving horse dewormer up your anus was a part of demon sex. Maybe the best part. Not that I would know, of course.


Your kink is OK but not recognized as an effective therapy against COVID-19.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's doing it wrong.  You're supposed to insert it into your anus, hold it there for 30 seconds (to warm it up), then take it out and swallow it.  It won't work otherwise.

And if you think it tastes bad now...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Buttchugging horse meds? Farking. Awesome.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doctors schmoctors.  I get my medical advice from The Guy At Work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus, I thought subby was kidding.

I've come to the conclusion after following the news that reality is just too farking stupid to follow.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other day I read about that jail in Arkansas that had a doctor prescribing it to the inmates infected with COVID.  The inmates are quite literally being treated like animals
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: This is the culmination of 40 years of Conservative conditioning, starting (at least) with Reagan's "Nine Most Terrifying Words in the English Language" nonsense.  Millions of people now actually believe "if the government says it, it must be bad" instead of just half-jokingly saying they believe it. They won't even believe their own "leaders" on the rare occasion that they support something that "Fauci and the deep state" recommend.  Our only hope is that their stupidity self-corrects just enough to bring about an electoral shift in closely divided states.


Part of the problem is these anti-establishment mentality that they're so easy to grift.  They're so anti-establishment that anyone who says they're anti-establishment too and holds the same views is immediately accepted into the fold.

If they put 1/1000th the amount of skepticism they hold towards government/authority they'd see right through it..... but they don't.  They just immediately accept it.

Anyone who claims to believe what you do, but then has something to sell you should be immediately questioned.  It doesn't mean they're a grifter, but it's a sales technique.

Skepticism is healthy.... but the amount they take it is ridiculous, misguided, and then don't apply the same amount of skepticism to other aspects of their lives.

Skepticism of the government is good too.   But it just means questions motives, not just outright denial of everything the government does.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Ivermectin only works if you combine it with acetaminophen. This is sold in handy three day packs at any Walgreens. My grandmother used to use whisky to neutralise the unpleasant taste of her meds. If you don't drink alcohol, a few drops of wintergreen essential oil mixed into the Ivermectin will help.

Citizen scientists have discovered that this mix is 100% effective in avoiding death from Covid.


I guess these people really do need their meds hidden inside a glob of cheese
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dkulprit: Icarus_Rising: This is the culmination of 40 years of Conservative conditioning, starting (at least) with Reagan's "Nine Most Terrifying Words in the English Language" nonsense.  Millions of people now actually believe "if the government says it, it must be bad" instead of just half-jokingly saying they believe it. They won't even believe their own "leaders" on the rare occasion that they support something that "Fauci and the deep state" recommend.  Our only hope is that their stupidity self-corrects just enough to bring about an electoral shift in closely divided states.

Part of the problem is these anti-establishment mentality that they're so easy to grift.  They're so anti-establishment that anyone who says they're anti-establishment too and holds the same views is immediately accepted into the fold.

If they put 1/1000th the amount of skepticism they hold towards government/authority they'd see right through it..... but they don't.  They just immediately accept it.

Anyone who claims to believe what you do, but then has something to sell you should be immediately questioned.  It doesn't mean they're a grifter, but it's a sales technique.

Skepticism is healthy.... but the amount they take it is ridiculous, misguided, and then don't apply the same amount of skepticism to other aspects of their lives.

Skepticism of the government is good too.   But it just means questions motives, not just outright denial of everything the government does.


These people have been conditioned to believe the guy who claims, "they don't want you to know about this!"

And Ivermectin is the latest thing "they" don't want you to know about.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
