(CNN)   Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing poison to sheep   (cnn.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The quack Doc needs to be charged.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just culling the heard.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.


The only thing the feed store requires is cash to buy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.

The only thing the feed store requires is cash to buy.


I think a lot of these were for the Ivermectin Tablets that require a prescription and need to be filled in a pharmacy. I have some on my shelf and they are RARE as hell to fill.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sheriff's office defended the practices to the local paper, saying all treatment is "voluntary."

See?  The inmates can choose to not be treated at all if they want!

/look around
//this is what a shiat hole country looks like
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.

The only thing the feed store requires is cash to buy.

I think a lot of these were for the Ivermectin Tablets that require a prescription and need to be filled in a pharmacy. I have some on my shelf and they are RARE as hell to fill.


It is Arkansas, there is a decent chance the quack bought at the feed store and has his own "compounding" pharmacy in a shed. I understand it does have a use in humans with pretty rare conditions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin goooood, vaccines baaaaaaad
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite thing about this whole ivermectin deal is that apparently, it makes you shiat your pants uncontrollably.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.


It is a medication indicated for use in humans, and the pharmacist doesn't necessarily know the condition the doctor is recommending it for.  Though I'm sure that, if there were a large number of ivermectin prescriptions being filled at area pharmacies, all written by the same doctor, that might have raised a few red flags.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors that prescribe Ivermectin to patients without said patients testing positive for parasites should have their licenses revoked, and they should be put in prison for a few years. You have a duty of care, and you're failing it spectacularly.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.

It is a medication indicated for use in humans, and the pharmacist doesn't necessarily know the condition the doctor is recommending it for.  Though I'm sure that, if there were a large number of ivermectin prescriptions being filled at area pharmacies, all written by the same doctor, that might have raised a few red flags.


Depends on how the perscription is written though.
Like, for river blindness, the Ivermectin dose is you take it ONCE, yearly, *at most.* One dose. Singular.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't just suspend his license, shred it into tiny bits in front of him, feed the bits back through the shredder a few more time, set fire to them and blow the ashes straight in his face.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: My favorite thing about this whole ivermectin deal is that apparently, it makes you shiat your pants uncontrollably.


Explains a Facebook post I saw this morning (I wish I was kidding)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't trust the government, but I totally trust this shady dude on the internet telling me to take horse dewormer! Horse deworming solution for EVERYONE!

Many people are saying that your wife will come back and the court will give back your children if you take horse dewormer.

/ sarcasm
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.


County
Veterinary
Supplies
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Arkansas Doctor" ?

Is that like a "moon lawyer"?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.


Lots of doctors and nurses in the news lately for being whack jobs. No reason that shouldn't apply to pharmacists too.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?


There was a news article and accompanying Twitter thread on the subject yesterday from a major news outlet.  ABC News maybe?

tl;dr: people in South & Central America have been using it for some time for any number of conditions, somebody wrote some non-peer-reviewed studies showing it had some benefit, then when other scientists looked at the studies they fell apart or got withdrawn.  But somebody in the derposphere had already picked up on it and it's become a meme phenomenon.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?


Apparently there was a lab study in Australia (that did not involve humans) that showed Ivermectin killed SARS-COV-2 in about 48 hours. Not sure if the study was repeated, but, these morons don't care about that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ivermectin is not a drug for horses and cows only. It was developed for humans.
It's an absolutely wonderful drug that treats against the parasite that causes river blindness.
It's been a huge success in treating one of the greatest causes of preventable blindness. FACTS

It was looked at as a possible treatment of covid19 because of some computer work showing potential, and some in vitro work showing some activity against the virus. It was looked at in the clinic with humans. It looks like it doesn't do any good. And we have some things now that do help.

Top this off, people who got some FW FW FW fw message from who knows who think they discovered some secret cure that those Elites are hiding from them. It fits the Dr. Feelgood Snake Oil model all the way.

Worse still, some people think they can use veterinary sources to get the drug not understanding anything about the significance of formulation and dosing.

But it's not a "horse and goat" drug. It's a really very wonderful drug for what it is approved to treat.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I believe it may be technically legal for a doctor to do off label prescribing. Sanctioning may need to happen at his medical board level.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?

Apparently there was a lab study in Australia (that did not involve humans) that showed Ivermectin killed SARS-COV-2 in about 48 hours. Not sure if the study was repeated, but, these morons don't care about that.


Here's a link with some info on this clusterfark.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-02081-w
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Arkansas Doctor" ?

Is that like a "moon lawyer"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: dothemath: "Arkansas Doctor" ?

Is that like a "moon lawyer"?

[Fark user image 309x182] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: I'm more shocked that the Pharmacy filled the goddamn thing.

Lots of doctors and nurses in the news lately for being whack jobs. No reason that shouldn't apply to pharmacists too.


Yeah... I'm not sure why I'm surprised there are idiots everywhere.

You're right.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: My favorite thing about this whole ivermectin deal is that apparently, it makes you shiat your pants uncontrollably.


So taco bell is the cure?
Demolition Man was right!
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?

Apparently there was a lab study in Australia (that did not involve humans) that showed Ivermectin killed SARS-COV-2 in about 48 hours. Not sure if the study was repeated, but, these morons don't care about that.


And, as always, there's a relevant XKCD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ivermectin goooood, vaccines baaaaaaad


Hey, who are you going to believe? "Doctors" and "scientists" and their 5 billion data points of successful vaccine use?

Or doctors who understand facts and evidence like Trump's imminent return to the White House, Democrat pizza basement child rape rings, and the deadly effects of coronavirus vaccines.

Study it out.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drxym: Don't just suspend his license, shred it into tiny bits in front of him, feed the bits back through the shredder a few more time, set fire to them and blow the ashes straight in his face.


Why not just feed him into the shredder instead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, at least these people are using the human approved version of Ivermectin rather than the livestock version.  As long as they don't take too much, they will probably be okay.  Although every drug has its side effects and they won't be doing anything about their COVID.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: urethra_franklin: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I've gotten lost with this one. Where did the morons all get this idea? It's gotta be some random celebrity or Governor owns stock in a cattle supply company and just decided to kill a bunch of their morons for some sales or something?

Apparently there was a lab study in Australia (that did not involve humans) that showed Ivermectin killed SARS-COV-2 in about 48 hours. Not sure if the study was repeated, but, these morons don't care about that.

Here's a link with some info on this clusterfark.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586​-021-02081-w


I could be wrong. But this article implies limited knowledge of ivermectin to treat covid in humans. That's accurate. But I believe, from talking to my father (who is a veterinarian and has been reading up on this mess) that even the data on Ivermectin as an any kind of antiviral is limited.

It has a sterling track record on a variety of parasites from different phylum. But the data on viruses in general is mostly at the petri dish stage. There's some more petri dish data specific to covid.

Basically, the potential for this drug's effectiveness against any virus is at the hypothesis level. The people taking it in the US, where vaccines are available, are the assholes screaming that they won't be guinea pigs for medical experiments.
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do some harm?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

