(NBC Washington)   Now Republicans aren't even waiting for elections to be over before suing to challenge its results   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Stupid, Elections, Election, General election, Voting, Democratic Party, Voting system, Republican Party, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The McAuliffe campaign dismissed the suit as "desperate" and "Trumpian."

I like it.  Trumpian may live on in infamy.  Like many other adjectives based on real life people.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A desperate non-story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those voting passports are different from the vaccine passports apparently.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Republicans cannot win the popular vote.
Period.

Their only hope to regain power is to manipulate the election process itself.

What my dad would call playing "lawyer ball".
 
zgrizz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm so damned tired of news articles with auto-play talking heads.  I'm trying to read your farking article, jackass.  I don't need someone chattering in my ear while I'm trying to do it.  If I want to hear them, I'm perfectly capable of pressing "Play" like a damned adult.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew they changed the votes of two of those dentists.  No way Trident is recommended by dentists unless they want more busin....   I'll see myself out.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.


What
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's also the federal E-sign Act that might make it so that some other acknowledgment other than a wet ink signature on a piece of paper is acceptable as a 'signature'.

It's what allows you to buy things online.... But it also makes the 'click to accept our horrible terms of services' possible
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: I'm so damned tired of news articles with auto-play talking heads.  I'm trying to read your farking article, jackass.  I don't need someone chattering in my ear while I'm trying to do it.  If I want to hear them, I'm perfectly capable of pressing "Play" like a damned adult.


Speaking of... what's the best way to get rid of the Fark auto play video?

I mean, it's silent, but I'd like to reduce my bandwidth usage
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
America is a failed state.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Poor lambs. Kristol's endorsement of McAuliffe must have them clutching their pearls.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.


Cool story.
You follow a child molester.
a.ubuy.com.kwView Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Republicans cannot win the popular vote.
Period.

Their only hope to regain power is to manipulate the election process itself commit treason against the very reason the nation was founded.


zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.


A ) Go fark your lying, traitorous dogshiat-liar self

B ) the actual article is about a candidate not signing an application form, dumbshiat.  It has *NOTHING* to do with actual voters, actual ballots, or any goddamned horseshiat lie you feel a need to proffer and defend.

C ) Go fark your lying, traitorous dogshiat-liar self into Hell, you turd from Judas' ass.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.


Are you suggesting that the Terry McAuliffe who is currently campaigning for Governor is not the same Terry McAuliffe who filled out the Declaration of Candidacy?  How many Terry McAuliffes do you think there are in Virginia?
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: America is a failed state.


On some levels, yes.  When you look at any of the measures we use to compare nation states (infant or maternal mortality rates, literacy rates, voter participation, etc.), we are pretty much sucking hind-teat compared to other advanced countries.

On others, we're edging towards banana republic.  We have an entire political party and its various apparatii devoted to the mantra that ANY government is bad (except when it maintains the power structure of the status quo) and MUST be broken irreparably apart.  And bad or tragic things ALWAYS occur when that party gets power.  It's nearly predictable, that's how clockwork-on-schedule it is.  And the worst part?  You can almost...almost...predict exactly what will happen.  It's in the realm of soap opera or comic book predictability.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: America is a failed state.


No organization can well-survive the organized and dedicated sabotage from within of traitors that hate the organization's purpose.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A desperate non-story:

[Fark user image 850x280]


That's good (that a signature is not required), because I was thinking they might have a ticky tack legal point here.

Another one is this:

The suit also argues the witnesses - including Olivari - violated state law because they could not have witnessed a signing that didn't happen.

Yeah, again, technically, if you say something like "I witnessed this form being signed under penalty of perjury", and it ain't signed at all, I figure you might be farked, legally, because you, um, just committed perjury.

But prosecution discretion is a thing, and I doubt anybody will prosecute over this.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like a nothing burger, but this is kinda awkward...
The formal "declaration of candidacy" McAuliffe submitted to the state's board of elections to enter the Democratic primary in March is indeed missing his signature - the box he was supposed to sign was left blank, along with lines asking for his phone numbers -- though two witnesses' signatures were included on the form. The suit also argues the witnesses - including Olivari - violated state law because they could not have witnessed a signing that didn't happen.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.


Not at all funny that everything you said is a lie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool story.
You follow a child molester


I'm just wondering here but did his daughter ever admit to sexual abuse?
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Republicans cannot win the popular vote.
Period.

Their only hope to regain power is to manipulate the election process itself.

What my dad would call playing "lawyer ball".


Lol.

You do realize that Dems do the exact same thing on a regular basis, right?

What a bunch of pathetic mindless sheep you leftists are.
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Seems like a nothing burger, but this is kinda awkward...
The formal "declaration of candidacy" McAuliffe submitted to the state's board of elections to enter the Democratic primary in March is indeed missing his signature - the box he was supposed to sign was left blank, along with lines asking for his phone numbers -- though two witnesses' signatures were included on the form. The suit also argues the witnesses - including Olivari - violated state law because they could not have witnessed a signing that didn't happen.


since his signature isn't required. who cares?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: dothemath: Republicans cannot win the popular vote.
Period.

Their only hope to regain power is to manipulate the election process itself.

What my dad would call playing "lawyer ball".

Lol.

You do realize that Dems do the exact same thing on a regular basis, right?

What a bunch of pathetic mindless sheep you leftists are.


Yeah right pull the other one, it's got bells on
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: dothemath: Republicans cannot win the popular vote.
Period.

Their only hope to regain power is to manipulate the election process itself commit treason against the very reason the nation was founded.

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.

A ) Go fark your lying, traitorous dogshiat-liar self

B ) the actual article is about a candidate not signing an application form, dumbshiat.  It has *NOTHING* to do with actual voters, actual ballots, or any goddamned horseshiat lie you feel a need to proffer and defend.

C ) Go fark your lying, traitorous dogshiat-liar self into Hell, you turd from Judas' ass.


Lol. You mad.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how every effort solely meant to ensure that the person casting a ballot is actually the person legally entitled to cast that ballot is met with Fark scorn.

It's almost like they know the Left is telling porkies, but because it lets them win they will defend lies, misinformation and falsehoods.

Go figure.


No, it's exactly like Republicans can't win elections, so they make voting harder for those likely to vote against them. Despite the fact that Republicans don't have a drop of evidence of any but trivial examples of voter fraud. (Interestingly, a majority of those cases are people voting for Republicans.)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: America is a failed state.



Nonsense.  No other country has all the fast food options that we do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: No other country has all the fast food options that we do.


in 1988 I drove from Italy to Germany. Italy only had one McDonalds. It was in Rome across from the Spanish Steps. Anyway...I get to Germany and I saw so many American Fast Food places I actually felt embarrassed being an American.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: You do realize that Dems do the exact same thing on a regular basis, right?


Win the popular vote?

Very true.
 
