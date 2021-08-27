 Skip to content
(The New Civil Rights Movement)   Arizona parents admit they don't understand science   (thenewcivilrightsmovement.com)
18 Comments
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Freedom means I bring to the table, what I want to do and what you hypocrites, all of you are to stand here and pledge to the flag, which represents freedom, and then tell me I have two choices. Nonsense, I'm over it. My family is done doing what you tell me to do. This is America."
thenewcivilrightsmovement.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You do not have the freedom to kill your children.
You do not have the freedom to kill your children.
You do not have the freedom to kill your children.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the applause.

When did america go full on my ignorance is more important than your facts
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are a whole lot of kids even more embarrassed by their parents behavior nationwide.

It's like a plague!
 
squidloe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These meetings have essentially devolved into this...

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi4Z06I​b​Sek
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
America's problem in a nutshell:  Dumbasses thinkinf their folksy ignorance is equivalent to the educated opinions of experts.

See also: Meme History; Folk Remedies; Evangelical Religion
 
spleef420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...what I did for me and my family...

We're supposed to respect people for doing nothing? fark you, lady.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not understanding science is ok.  Lots of people don't understand science.

Rejecting science outright, and demanding that everyone else do likewise, is NOT ok.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Freedom means I bring to the table, what I want to do

Freedom without responsibility in a nutshell.  You are not an patriot.  You're an adolescent.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Freedom is not "I do what I want, when I want, to whomever I want, and damn the consequences"

Freedom and responsibility go hand in hand. All these people are are leeches. They want all the freedom and none of the responsibility.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think I should be free to guzzle scotch and then drive myself home. Freedom means I bring to the table, what I want to do and what you hypocrites, all of you are to stand here and pledge to the flag, which represents freedom, and then tell me I have two choices. Nonsense, I'm over it. My family is done doing what you tell me to do. This is America.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I always get Gilbert AZ mixed up with Kingman AZ and Timothy McVeigh, noted bomber of the OK City federal building and daycare center.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I Ate Shergar: You do not have the freedom to kill your my children.


FTFY.

/you want to be a plague rat? Fine - homeschool your little crotchfruits, and keep them the hell away from me and my kids
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: It's the applause.

When did america go full on my ignorance is more important than your facts


It's been nearly 200 years of celebrating ignorance.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: America's problem in a nutshell:  Dumbasses thinkinf their folksy ignorance is equivalent to the educated opinions of experts.

See also: Meme History; Folk Remedies; Evangelical Religion


Trump showed them that talking loudly is evidence.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: It's the applause.

When did america go full on my ignorance is more important than your facts


Everyone there is there for the same stupid reason as she is, of course they applauded.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These are the same assholes who will be crying and moaning in front of the press about "Had I known...."

fark them. Seriously, at what point do we start charging these shiatstains with child endangerment? I mean between their gun fetishi requiring kids to dress for school like they are deploying overseas to now FORCING them to swim in the deadly septic pond that will be schools in the next few weeks at what point did "Think of the children" switch to "Only when I want to stuff my idology down your throat" ....Oh wait, that's always been the case with these people.

My only hope is these same assholes are all in on this bullshiat and Little Timmy and Little Suzy can die with the satisfaction that they are taking their self righteous, arrogant and completely worthless parents with them.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

